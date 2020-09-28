Is it time to take profits, or should I just let it ride?

DKNG went public in April, I bought some in June, and my bet has been fortuitous so far.

DraftKings aims to cash in on the millions of people who love sports and love to gamble.

DraftKings (DKNG) has yet to make a penny of profit off of sports-lovers' gambling fantasies. Bets on the company's stock, on the other hand, have paid off handsomely.

Here is an image of my executed buy order of June 26, about two months after DKNG went public:

Obviously, I'm delighted with what has transpired over the ensuing 3 months, as DraftKings has been by far the best performer in my 32-company portfolio during this span.

It has crushed even the likes of Apple (AAPL), which had been one of the hottest stocks of 2020, and it has a 6-fold advantage on the overall market.

Data by YCharts

I will be discussing my investing thesis on DKNG, but only briefly. After all, anybody can tout any stock, Seeking Alpha already has published numerous writeups on the company, and each of us should conduct his or her own due diligence before buying anything.

Personally, I'm more interested in dealing with this question: What do I do now with a volatile stock that has given me a 60% gain in 3 months' time?

Do I say, "Thank you very much," take my profits and put them to work in my more comfortable Dividend Growth Investing world? Do I stick with DKNG and see how far it can take me? Do I trim some shares and keep some?

I'll be addressing all that shortly.

The King Of Betting Sites

Only a few short years ago, if you wanted to place a legal sports bet in the United States, you had to go to Nevada. Several states challenged this monopoly, however, and in 2018 the U.S. Supreme Court opened up the market to the entire country.

Betting on sporting events is now legal in 19 states, 4 others have passed bills and are awaiting implementation, and 9 states have active bills in their legislatures. Only 12 have outright rejected legislation.

Source: Axios

We Americans love our sports ... and we love to gamble. With this movement in its early stages, there is great potential for DKNG to grow.

Source: Seeking Alpha

DraftKings is just one of many publicly traded companies aiming to cash in on this trend. Others include Penn National Gaming (PENN), Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY), MGM Resorts International (MGM), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), Wynn Resorts (WYNN) and Scientific Games (SGMS).

I selected DKNG because I was most familiar with it and because it is the industry leader in daily fantasy sports. It made a splash after its April launch but had pulled back in June as the coronavirus crisis worsened, giving me the more attractive entry point of $33.33.

I also liked that DraftKings already was getting chummy with North American sports leagues and broadcast networks - something that has picked up steam lately. In September alone, DraftKings has inked major deals with ESPN, football's New York Giants, basketball icon (and Charlotte Hornets owner) Michael Jordan, and baseball's Chicago Cubs.

Analysts Like The King

It usually takes a few months for professional market-watchers to weigh in on newly public companies, and DraftKings bulls are starting to emerge. Argus analyst John Eade, for example, could barely contain his excitement.

Source: Argus via Schwab.com

Analysts from Macquarie, Benchmark and Oppenheimer also have given solid thumbs-ups to DKNG as an investment. Additionally, 10 of the 16 analysts tracked by Reuters have boarded the bull train.

Source: Reuters via Schwab.com

Not bad for a company that is killing it in sales - up 27% year-over-year for the first half of 2020 - but has yet to turn a profit. As it plows revenue back into its operations, DKNG lost 97 cents per share in the first half of the year. The company hopes to start making money by 2022.

Riding The Rollercoaster

As often is the case with younger, unprofitable companies, things can get pretty volatile for investors. Now, add in the fact that DraftKings debuted during the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic ... and it has been a wild ride.

If a professional sports league announced plans to play games (as the NBA, NHL, NFL and MLB each eventually did), DKNG's price would pop. If a college conference said it would not have a fall season (as the Big Ten and Pac-12 did), the price would plummet. And if those same college leagues reversed course and decided to play football this fall after all, up DKNG would shoot again.

In just the last month, shareholders experienced 10 single-day gains of at least 4% (including 8%, 9% and 17%), and 4 losses of at least 4% (including a pair of 7-percent declines that sandwiched a 5% gain). That's 14 big price swings in 21 trading days - hello!

Source: Investing.com

Clearly, a DKNG investor needs to have a strong stomach. My "boring" DGI-type holdings such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), WEC Energy (WEC) and Pepsi (PEP) can go months and months and months without experiencing a single-day gain or loss of 4%.

What Do I Do Now?

As a buy-and-holdish, mostly income-centric investor, I have made very few of the kind of bets I have placed on DraftKings. With the handful of speculative plays I have made, I have done so with my eyes wide open. While trying to make reasonable assumptions, I have accepted that things can go wrong quickly.

As I see it, I have four options with my position, which is now worth about $8,000.

I can say, "Don't be greedy, Mike," divest the position, and reallocate the dough into something more akin to my investing style. For example, I recently opened positions in Raytheon Technologies (RTX) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP), and I wouldn't mind building them up more. I can sell about $3,000 worth of DKNG, peeling away the profits to deploy elsewhere, and basically "start over" with my original $5K position. I can sell 5 grand worth, guaranteeing I won't lose a cent of my original investment. By keeping the rest invested in DKNG, I'd be "playing with house money." I can let the entire 150-share position ride ... and hopefully take a rocket to the stars.

Conclusion: More Fun Ahead!

I'm going with No. 4.

I know that the pandemic could take another turn for the worse ... or that dozens of state legislatures could ban online gambling ... or that competitors could surpass DraftKings in execution ... or that DraftKings management could make errors that materially hurt the company ... or that the stock market could crash ... or that any number of other bad things could happen.

However, lots of good things also can happen for an industry-leading company with a sound business model.

Back in 1997, after Amazon (AMZN) went public, I'm sure there were plenty of investors who bought the company's stock, took a quick profit, and are now lamenting: "If I had held on these 23 years, my $5,000 investment would have been worth almost 9 million bucks!"

I don't want to be the guy saying that in 2043 about DraftKings.

Not that I think this company is destined to be the next Amazon - because obviously I don't - but I do believe it has major potential. Frankly, I am more likely to increase my DKNG stake as time goes on than I am to sell any of my original 150 shares.

DraftKings is all about gambling, anyway. I'm gonna have some fun and enjoy the ride!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKNG, JNJ, WEC, PEP, AAPL, RTX, ADP, MCD, MA, NEE, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.