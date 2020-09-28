Tech Stocks On Sale - The October 2020 Heat Map

We show you the most promising, research-worthy companies of each category on a heat map, while also ranking them by a composite quantitative score based on the EVA framework.

To represent the trade-off between quality and price, we group the candidates into three categories, namely “Attractive Value”, “Expensive But Worth It”, and “Best of Best”.

Introduction

Besides publishing our established “Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale” and "Dividend Champions On Sale" monthly shortlists of companies exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers, we decided to launch a parallel stock selection series, focused on candidates from the popular technology sector. We have narrowed down the possible candidates in the following way, based on the Global Industry Classification Standard (or GICS):

First of all, we obviously want the entire “Information Technology” sector included, containing stalwarts like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Secondly, we included the “Entertainment” and “Interactive Media & Services” industries, which are part of the “Communication Services” sector, to make sure we have the likes of Netflix (NFLX), Electronic Arts (EA), Facebook (FB) or Pinterest (PINS) in our list.

Lastly, we would not want to miss the internet retail giants like Amazon (AMZN) or eBay (EBAY), that’s why we have added the “Internet & Direct Marketing Retail” industry from the “Consumer Discretionary” sector as well.

Since we are still left with a list of 600+ U.S. stocks that meet these criteria, our last step is to filter out less established, small-cap firms below the $1 billion market cap threshold.

There is no doubt that companies that pioneer new ways of shaping the future through technological advancements can turn out to be wonderful investments. That said, although the term “tech company” has long been associated with outstanding growth prospects in many investors' heads, this is far from being an industry-specific doctrine as many firms fail to live up to overly optimistic expectations. On top of that, even the most outstanding companies can turn out to be utterly miserable investments if they are bought at a price that is way above the intrinsic value of the firm.

Based on these principles, we aim to provide investors a tool, resting on the EVA framework, to aid the decision-making process by narrowing down the list of technology stocks based on quality and valuation. Since EVA (Economic Value Added) cuts through accounting distortions and charges for the use of capital, it is the best tool we can employ to analyze a firm by looking through the true shareholder value creation lens.

Seeing investment candidates on a heat map with a quality and valuation axis is something that can prove to be very useful when we need to make a decision on which companies to analyze thoroughly. As explained in our research article, we use the PRVit (Performance-Risk-Valuation investment technology) model of the EVA Dimensions team. In a nutshell, PRVit is a multifactor quantitative stock selection model, based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. It first estimates the fundamental value of a company based on its risk-adjusted EVA performance (shown on the vertical axis) and then compares it to its actual valuation (shown on the horizontal axis).

With all that said, let’s dissect the latest update of the qualifying technology companies with the goal of finding research-worthy candidates.

The heat map of the most investable tech stocks

As a general rule of thumb, we are looking for a favorable trade-off between quality and value, in line with Charlie Munger’s philosophy:

The investment game always involves considering both quality and price, and the trick is to get more quality than you pay for in price. It's just that simple."

The heat map gives us a way to visualize this interdependence, where the white diagonal line represents “fair value” territory, or the area where the quality we get is exactly what we pay for in price. Needless to say, we are looking for investment opportunities where the risk/reward ratio is skewed in our favor, hence our focus lies in the blue, “favorable” area. As an absolute quantitative criterion, we set the threshold of PRVit > 80 for a tech company to make it worthy of further analysis. As of September 25, there are 39 companies out of 331 that are able to pass this hurdle. In the following sections, we provide the shortlisted tech stocks corresponding to four zones on the favorable side of the heat map, namely:

“Expensive But Worth It”: High Quality (Q>60) and Expensive (V>60)

“Attractive Value”: Low Quality (Q<40) and Cheap (V<40)

“Best of Best”: High Quality (Q>60) and Cheap (V<40)

“Misfit But Favorable”: Not fitting into any of the above (but Q>V).

Source: evaexpress.com

Tech stocks that are “Expensive But Worth It”

This group contains companies with the selection criteria of Quality > 60 and Valuation > 60. In this section, we find stocks with a valuation somewhat lower than their outstanding quality would justify. As of September 25, 47 companies fit into this category, out of which only 10 fulfill the PRVit > 80 quantitative criterion. Below, you can see the qualifying companies in a table format, in order to make your decision-making process easier. (Stocks highlighted in light blue are the ones with a PRVit score above 80.)

Source: evaexpress.com

Using the heat map, we can visualize the shortlisted group of technology stocks that are “Expensive But Worth It” and also fulfill the rigorous PRVit > 80 absolute criterion.

Source: evaexpress.com

Tech stocks that provide “Attractive Value”

This group contains companies with the selection criteria of Quality < 40 and Valuation < 40. Needless to say, this category is not for the faint-hearted, since there is often a reason why a sector or a company is beaten down. As the EVA framework helps to separate the wheat from the chaff, we might find hidden gems that could provide a compelling risk/reward scenario, although this subset of companies are only for investors who are willing to compromise on quality. As of September 25, 13 companies fit into this category, out of which only 2 fulfill the PRVit > 80 quantitative criterion. Below, you can see the qualifying companies in a table format, to help your decision-making process.

Source: evaexpress.com

Using the heat map, we can visualize the shortlisted group of technology stocks that provide “Attractive Value”.

Source: evaexpress.com

The “Best of Best” tech stocks

This group contains companies with the selection criteria of Quality > 60 and Valuation < 40. Finally, this is a category where outstanding quality meets compelling valuation, a group of technology stocks that is definitely worthy of further investigation. As of September 25, 13 companies fit into this category, of which all 13 fulfill the PRVit > 80 quantitative criterion. Below, you can see the qualifying companies in a table format, to help your decision-making process.

Source: evaexpress.com

Using the heat map, we can visualize the shortlisted group of “Best of Best” technology stocks that also fulfill the PRVit > 80 absolute criterion.

Source: evaexpress.com

The “Misfit But Favorable” tech stocks

This group contains companies with the selection criterion of Quality > Valuation that fall outside the previously discussed three zones on the heat map. In this category, the price/quality relation is still skewed in our favor, but these companies cannot be labeled as any of the categories before due to their borderline quant ratings. As of September 25, 30 companies fit into this category, out of which 14 also fulfill the PRVit > 80 quantitative criterion. Below, you can see the qualifying companies in a table format, to help your decision-making process.

Source: evaexpress.com

Using the heat map, we can also visualize the shortlisted group of technology stocks that are “Misfit But Favorable” and also fulfill the rigorous PRVit > 80 absolute criterion.

Source: evaexpress.com

One more thing

We plan to run this process each month and publish the shortlist of targets it produces. In the subsequent weeks, we also plan to publish thorough analyses of the most promising targets in each of the three categories, exclusively for Seeking Alpha readers. If you don't want to miss out on any of these pieces in the future, please scroll up and click "Follow" to be notified whenever we publish a new article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAYX, AAPL, TXN, IBM, QCOM, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.