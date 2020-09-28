The near-term outlook for industrial, data center, and wireless is perhaps more wobbly, but the outlook over the next 12-36 months is still very good.

AEIS continues to see strong demand from its semiconductor equipment customers and the outlook for equipment orders looks healthy into 2021 for both foundry/logic and memory.

The market teaches you to be paranoid - if something looks too cheap, it pays to investigate further to see what you might be missing. In the case of Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), I can understand if investors are worried about the recovery trajectory of the industrial business and perhaps that the data center business could slow, but the core semiconductor business looks strong into 2021 and I think both data center and wireless will see good results in the coming quarters.

AEIS's exposure to semiconductor equipment manufacturers virtually guarantees cyclicality in the results, and data center and wireless spending has likewise been volatile (on an over sector basis) for some time. Plus there is the integration risk from the Artesyn deal - past attempts to venture outside of semiconductor equipment have not gone well for the company. Still, even factoring in those risks, I struggle to see why Advanced Energy Industries should be priced for low-to-mid teens long-term annualized returns and trading about halfway between its 52-week high and low when its major customers aren't nearly so weak.

Semi Equipment Demand Still Looks Healthy

Perhaps not surprisingly, AEIS shares have long traded in roughly the same direction as those of its two largest semiconductor customers, Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and while those two equipment manufacturers have outperformed AEIS by a wide margin over the last five years (the 10-year performance is closer for AEIS and AMAT, LRCX has outperformed), there's been a sharper divergence of late - with the threat of sanctions against China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCQX:SMICY) the most likely catalyst.

I can appreciate how and why this might alarm investors, though the financial threat seems manageable given that SMIC isn't a 10% customer for either supplier.

Beyond that, demand for semiconductor equipment still looks pretty healthy. Both Applied Materials and Lam are expected to show solid revenue growth for several more quarters (on a yoy basis), and Applied Materials has talked of strong foundry demand into and through 2021. At the same time, memory demand should be supported by a technology transition in 2021. As more sophisticated nodes typically require more sophisticated power sources, this should be positive for AEIS. I do think we're beyond the sharp part of the recovery, but I believe there's still some growth left in this cycle.

Wireless And Data Center Should Be Fine

Power systems for telecom/networking did decline sequentially in the second quarter, but I don't think there's anything to worry about at this point. Wireless installations have been lumpy since the start of the 5G cycle, and I don't see that changing. Moreover, the guidance that hammered Ciena (CIEN) on lower expectations for metro optical spending included guidance for carriers spending more on wireless over the next few quarters, so I would expect that to mean good things for power supply demand.

Data center spending is likewise "twitchy" from one quarter to the next. Although COVID-19 does seem to be slowing data center spending (much less so on the hyperscale side), I don't really see this as more than a pause.

Looking at the recent commentary from Delta Electronics (OTC:DLEGF), the leader in power supplies for data centers and wireless, I didn't pick up any particular sense of worry or even caution about near-term growth trends. The 5G installation trend continues to drive base station power supply demand, and not only is the overall trend in data center spending still positive, rising AI server penetration is driving increased power needs per center.

Industrial Weak … For Now

Industrial was clearly the weakest area for AEIS in the second quarter, with organic sales down 20%. A lot of industrial power demand is driven by applications like test & measurement, robotics, and motion/control, and those markets have all gone to sleep for the time being. Still, I'm expecting a significant rebound in industrial automation demand in 2021, and I'm not the only one - automation suppliers ranging from Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) to Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Rockwell (ROK), as well as Delta, expect a meaningful recovery in the near future.

The Outlook

The last three quarters have largely tracked to my expectations for AEIS, and I haven't had to change my estimates much. With that, I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 5% on an organic basis (a little below the long-term trailing average). While there are integration risks with the Artesyn deal, and Delta is no pushover, I believe this deal will successfully diversify AEIS into a power supplier across a much wider array of industries, including long-term growth markets like industrial automation, data centers, and 5G.

I'm not expecting particularly significant improvements in margin leverage, though I do think improved scale will help some and I'm looking for FCF margins to improve about 150bp on a long-term average. That, in turn, should help drive mid-single-digit revenue growth to high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I value AEIS on the basis of discounted cash flow and margin-driven revenue and EBITDA multiples (for component suppliers, there are pretty reliable long-term relationships between margins and multiples). Both give me a similar result today, and I believe AEIS is underpriced below the $70's and currently priced for a healthy double-digit annualized total return. While I am certainly aware of the "what am I missing?" risk with this stock, I do think this is a name worth another look now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.