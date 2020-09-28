Roku's user base reach 43 million in Q2'20, representing 42% annualized growth since Q2'17. Over the same time period, streaming hours have grown at 61% annually.

Roku’s OneView platform helps digital advertisers manage campaigns across OTT, desktop, and mobile devices—this enables them to reach more than 4 out of 5 homes in the United States.

One-third of households don’t have traditional TV, and another 25% have started cutting back on services. This is making it difficult for marketers to reach cord cutters.

Investment Thesis:

Roku’s (ROKU) platform aggregates streaming content, providing a simplified user experience, while helping both content publishers and digital marketers reach a wider audience. Roku is capitalizing on two pervasive trends: cord cutting and the growth of digital advertising—and these trends are only gaining traction, making Roku an excellent longterm investment idea.

My investment thesis can be summarized in three points:

1. Roku is the top streaming platform in the United States in terms of streaming hours (I.e. user engagement). This makes Roku’s platform valuable to both content publishers and digital marketers, affording Roku an enormous market opportunity.

2. Roku has collected a massive amount of user data. Roku’s demand-side advertising platform (OneView) helps unlock the value in this data, enabling marketers to create, manage, and optimize targeted campaigns that reach over 80% of US households.

3. Over the last three years, Roku's user base has increased at 38% annually, while streaming hours (I.e. user engagement) have increased at 61% annually. This has translated into 47% annualized revenue growth since 2017.

Business Overview:

Roku generates revenue from two different business segments: player and platform.

1. Player Revenue is earned through sale of Roku streaming devices, which currently vary in price from $29.99 to $99.99. Roku also sells other hardware, such as Roku Smart Soundbars and Roku TV Wireless Speakers.

Source: Created by the author using images from Roku.

2. Platform Revenue is earned through subscription services, billings services, licensing, and digital advertising. These are discussed below in more detail.

Subscription Services: When a Roku user signs up for a subscription service channel through Roku’s platform, such as Netflix (NFLX), Roku earns a percentage of the subscription fee. Specifically, Roku earns 20% of net revenue. This revenue sharing agreement applies to in-app purchases as well.

Licensing & Billing: Transactional channels use Roku Pay (Roku's billing platform) for monthly subscription fees, in-app purchases, etc. Roku generates revenue from billing services, though they do not provide specific details. Additionally, Roku earns revenue through the licensing of its operating system (Roku OS) to service operators and TV brands (Roku TVs).

Digital Advertising: Roku earns revenue through the sale of their digital ad inventory (I.e. ads displayed on The Roku Channel, native display ads on Roku's home screen and screen saver, and ad inventory given to Roku as part of content publisher agreements). Specifically, ad-supported channels must give 30% of ad inventory to Roku. This segment also includes revenue generated through the OneView platform (I.e. marketers use OneView to purchase ad inventory, and Roku earns revenue by providing this service).

While Roku does not provide specific details regarding OneView's monetization, Roku’s Senior VP, Scott Rosenberg, said this during the Q2’20 earnings call:

[OneView] is an opportunity for us to participate in the transactions that are occurring in the Roku ecosystem, even when it’s between an advertiser and a publisher on Roku.

In other words, OneView allows Roku to monetize third-party ad inventory, even though they are not the seller of that ad inventory. This includes ad inventory both on and off the Roku platform, as OneView allows marketers to manage campaigns across OTT TV, desktop, and mobile devices.

Julian Mintz, Roku’s head of west and central ad sales, spoke to this in a recent interview:

[OneView] is a single platform rooted in TV data from Roku that allows brands to plan, activate, and measure media, not just across OTT, but on mobile and desktop as well. It's an omnichannel solution.

This is a huge move for Roku, as it opens the door to an enormous market opportunity. To put some numbers behind this, the global market for digital advertising and marketing is expected to grow from $323 billion in 2020 to $640 billion by 2027, representing 10.3% annualized growth. This means that digital advertising should become an increasingly large part of the global OTT services market, which is set to reach $157 billion by 2024.

So, let’s take a closer look at OneView, as I believe it represents the majority of Roku's total addressable market at the present time.

Roku's OneView Platform:

After acquiring the demand-side advertising platform (DSP) Dataxu in 2019, Roku released the OneView DSP. Roku’s OneView platform combines Roku’s first-party data—which they claim is the largest TV data set—with Dataxu’s identity and attribution tools. Marketers can also integrate third party data. The result is a DSP that allows marketers to plan targeted campaigns, programmatically buy ad space, and measure results. Roku also offers guaranteed outcomes (such as website visits or mobile app downloads) to marketers using OneView.

But the benefits extend beyond Roku’s platform. OneView can buy ad inventory from any source to which Dataxu had access. For instance, OneView can buy ad inventory on other OTT platforms, like Hulu. OneView can also buy ad inventory from Xandr, AT&T’s (T) sell-side platform, which is widely used across TV and digital media (mobile, online, social media). The upshot is that marketers can use OneView to manage campaigns across OTT, desktop, and mobile. This means marketers can target ads on Roku's platform based on a user's web or mobile activity, and vice versa—for example, if you recently searched the web for "tax filing deadline", you could receive an ad from Intuit (INTU) TurboTax. Or if you recently saw an ad for Intuit TurboTax on Roku's platform, a similar ad may pop up the next time you're browsing the web or scrolling through a social media site. Accordingly, Roku estimates that the OneView platform can reach more than 4 out of 5 homes in the United States. So, as the digital advertising market continues to expand, Roku is poised to capture significant value.

Additionally, I believe Roku will continue to improve OneView and innovate around the platform. Recently, for example, Kroger (KR) partnered with Roku to launch a new shopper data program. This combines Kroger’s data from 60 million households across 2,800 Kroger stores with the reach of the OneView platform. This will benefit consumer packaged goods (NYSE:CPG) marketers, as they are able to better target consumers and, through attribution tools, measure campaign performance.

But the opportunities for this platform reach beyond advertising, into television-based commerce and digital payments. Roku Pay already enables users to purchase subscriptions and make payments through the platform. So Roku could, theoretically, extend this functionality and enable users to make other purchases as well. Jordan Rost, Roku's director of ad marketing, commented on this in an interview with Built In. He explained that, one day, Roku users may be able to use Roku Pay to purchase anything—for example, sneakers featured in a Roku ad.

Roku's Advantages:

Roku’s competitive advantages arise from (1) intangible assets and (2) high switching costs.

Roku’s primary advantage lies in certain intangible assets. These include its well known brand name, the proprietary technology behind its agnostic platform, and its ever increasing trove of user data. Roku is not always a neutral platform—for example, Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, but wasn’t available on Roku until September 21. But Roku’s platform is content agnostic, in the sense that Roku does not produce content, so it does not compete with other content publishers. The same cannot be said for its competitors. Amazon (AMZN) has Prime Video, Apple (AAPL) has Apple TV+, and Google (GOOGL) has YouTube TV. These competing platforms are incentivized to emphasize their own content, because more subscribers means more money, which may detract from the user experience.

How important is this?

Well, it depends on the user. If the bulk of your streaming content comes from Amazon Prime Video, then you probably won't care if Amazon’s search emphasizes its own content. But if you value a platform that treats all included content equally, then Roku is probably a better option.

In addition to these intangible assets, Roku also benefits from high switching costs. Once a user has purchased a Roku streaming device or Roku TV, and taken the time to setup all their subscriptions and become familiar with the user interface, switching to another platform would take time, effort, and (probably) money.

Roku’s advantages have helped them consistently grow their active user base and increase user engagement. And as these metrics have grown, Roku's platform has become more valuable to content publishers and marketers. As a result, the average revenue per user (ARPU) has been consistently on the rise.

Let’s look at these key metrics in more detail.

Financials & Key Metrics:

Roku focuses on three key metrics:

Active Accounts: This metric is highly correlated with revenue. As Roku’s user base grows, there are more people to make purchases (subscriptions, etc) and watch ads on Roku’s platform. This drives revenue from both subscription video on demand (SVOD) and ad-based video on demand (AVOD) channels. Streaming Hours: This metric is a proxy for user engagement. As user engagement increases, marketers have more opportunities to reach potential customers with advertisements. ARPU: This metric assesses the total extent to which Roku monetizes its user base.

The chart below shows active accounts growth over the last three years.

Source: Created by the author using data from Roku Investor Relations.

As indicated above, active accounts have grown at 42% annually since Q2'17. In the most recent quarter, growth accelerated YoY to 41%, as active accounts reached 43 million. But, as the next chart indicates, streaming hours have grown even faster than active accounts.

Source: Created by the author using data from Roku Investor Relations.

Streaming hours have grown at 61% annually since Q2'17. And in the most recent quarter, growth accelerated YoY to 66%, as streaming hours reached 14.6 billion. In the Q2'20 earnings call, Roku management indicated that streaming hours spiked near the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, and though they have moderated since then, they are still above pre-COVID levels.

Finally, the graph below shows ARPU growth over the last three years.

Source: Created by the author using data from Roku Investor Relations.

As indicated above, ARPU has grown at 30% annually since Q2'17. Growth has been decelerating, though, measuring in at 18% YoY in Q2'20.

Even so, overall growth in these key metrics has been strong. And that has translated into rapid revenue growth. Since 2017, Roku has increased revenue by 47% annually. This is shown in the chart below.

Source: Created by the author using data from Roku Investor Relations.

Revenue growth has accelerated each year since Roku went public—29% in 2017, 45% in 2018, 52% in 2019. And in Q1'20, revenue growth reached 55% YoY. In the most recent quarter, however, growth decelerated to 42%. But this was likely driven by temporary decreases in advertising spend due to COVID-19 business closures.

As evidence of this, Roku reported that monetized video ad impressions grew 50% in Q2'20—strong growth, but a sharp deceleration from previous quarters. For example, one year ago, in Roku's Q2'19 earnings call, they stated that monetized video ad impressions more than doubled year over year. So, as the pandemic situation improves and advertising spend returns to normal, I believe that Roku's OneView platform could reaccelerate revenue growth in future quarters.

Competition:

Amazon is Roku’s closest competitor in terms of streaming device marketshare. Amazon last reported user metrics in Q4’19. At that time, Roku was in second place with 36.9 million users, compared to Amazon’s 40+ million users.

So far in 2020, Amazon has not updated these metrics. This is slightly perplexing, as the company provided updates each quarter in 2019. Does this lack of news indicate that growth is slowing? Or is Amazon simply playing their cards close to the vest?

Even if Roku is still in second place in terms of active users, I believe they can close the gap and take the top spot in time. Roku estimates that, in 2019, one in three TVs sold in the U.S. were Roku TVs. And while Amazon has released Fire TV Edition televisions, they are not as prolific. If Roku can maintain or accelerate that trend, they would be well positioned to surpass Amazon and maintain that lead, as smart TVs have a much higher switching cost than streaming devices.

In May 2020, Kantar—a data, insights, and consulting company— ranked Roku as the top streaming platform in terms of streaming hours. So even if Roku’s user base is slightly smaller than Amazon’s, its user base appears to be more engaged. And marketers value an engaged user base.

Emarketer echoes this sentiment, calling Roku the top connected TV platform in the United States. They estimate that Roku users will account for ~47% of connected TV users this year. Emarketer also speculates that, by 2022, Roku will command more than half the market, and that Roku is likely to maintain a strong lead. If this is true, Roku is well positioned to capture value from an enormous and expanding market.

One last thing I'd like to mention is that Google is reportedly building a streaming service aggregation feature into the Chrome web browser. This feature—which is neither available to consumers, nor definitively confirmed for release to the public—is currently referred to as Kaleidoscope. There is very little known about this project, but investors should keep this on their radar.

In addition to this, Google is reportedly creating a new streaming device, codenamed Sabrina. This device is rumored to be the successor to Chromecast Ultra, but unlike Chromecast, content will not be streamed from smartphones or computers. This device will reportedly feature Android TV software and a dedicated remote, meaning this would be a direct competitor to Roku's streaming devices, just as Android TVs compete with Roku TVs.

Valuation:

Roku is not currently profitable. But at ~16x sales, the stock is pricey—though it's hard to compare Roku to competitors like Amazon using the PS ratio, as Amazon's business includes segments (E.g. Amazon Web Services) that differ significantly from Roku's business.

Regardless, 16x sales is still a high number when compared to the S&P 500 average of 2.3x. And as you might expect, this high valuation has come with substantial volatility. In the last year alone, the stock hit a low $58 in March 2020 and a high of $200 in September 2020.

Regarding risks, I'd be remiss if I didn't point out Roku's size relative to its competitors—companies like Amazon, Google, and Apple are giants by comparison. These are some the largest, most dominant businesses in the world. Amazon has over $71 billion in cash and current investments on its balance sheet; Google has over $121 billion in cash and current investments; and Apple has over $93 billion in cash and current investments. But Roku has only $885 million in cash on its balance sheet—in other words, Amazon currently has 80x more capital available. This could be a significant disadvantage, as it is unlikely that Roku could match these competitors' investments in research and development, or sales and marketing. And that in turn could lead to Roku losing marketshare, either through their inability to keep pace with technological advances or an inability to successfully attract new users through marketing.

However, so far, Roku has managed to hold its own against these giants. Roku has amassed a large user base, and that user base appears to be very engaged. And at the end of the day, that's what marketers want—a large, engaged user base. And regarding valuation, Roku certainly trades at a lofty price. It is completely possible that Roku's stock prices gets cut in half again, as it did in March 2020. But quickly growing companies with enormous market opportunities often trade at pricey valuations. I don't think this should dissuade potential investors. But if you do invest, do so knowing it will probably be a bumpy ride.

Conclusion:

Today, one-third of U.S. households don’t have traditional TV, another 25% have started cutting back, and the digital advertising market is worth over $300 billion. Roku capitalizes on these trends, and as a result, its platform has become increasingly popular amongst users, content publishers, and digital marketers.

Roku’s agnostic platform sets it apart from competitors, all of whom are also content publishers, and are therefore incentivized to push their own content. As a result, Roku’s platform is a good choice for almost any user, regardless of their preferred streaming services.

Regarding key metrics, Roku is growing active users, increasing user engagement, and increasing ARPU. More importantly, growth in active users and streaming hours actually accelerated in the most recent quarter. And growth in these key metrics has driven strong, accelerating revenue growth each year since Roku went public.

Additionally, I believe Roku will continue to innovate around the OneView platform, expanding its partnerships to provide marketers with more data, enabling them to better target different consumer segments. And, in the future, Roku's may blend its advertising platform into the digital payments space, leveraging Roku Pay to allow consumers to make purchases on (or even off) the platform.

In summary, Roku is a leader in the streaming devices market and, through the OneView platform, a formidable competitor in the digital advertising space. And as more people cut the cord, transitioning from linear TV to OTT, and as the digital advertising market continues to expand, Roku is well positioned to be a longterm winner for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.