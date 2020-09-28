Sooner rather than later, the market will acknowledge that this differentiated REIT offers a tremendous opportunity that investors shouldn't let pass.

The REIT has hardly been affected by the crisis so far thanks to its widely diversified portfolio of large and strong tenants which provided a great amount of stability.

While the stock price has left behind its March lows, it is still yielding above 6% and that window of opportunity won't remain open forever.

It does not happen often that I write repeatedly about the same stock in short intervals without any major news but recent price action on one of my highest conviction dividend picks leaves me no other choice.

Six months into the pandemic W. P. Carey's (WPC) stock is still struggling to gain a foothold and maintain some positive momentum despite a breathtaking record of rent collections throughout this period.

For most of the time since March, the dividend yield has remained above 6% with the company raising its dividend twice even if only by a meager 0.2% per each dividend hike.

I concluded my previous article with the words

that W. P. Carey's business model and tenant selection are second-to-none and have enabled the REIT to master this crisis unlike many of its peers in the net lease sector

Back then, the price was at $71.77 whereas now it is just above $65 despite a recent dividend raise. The only question to prospective investors is: what are you waiting for? Here are 3 key arguments why the stock is a screaming buy right now.

1) Diversification is key

W. P. Carey is a high-quality triple-net lease REIT with over 1,200 net lease properties and around 350 tenants with the majority located in the U.S. (63.7%) and Europe (34.2%).

Almost all its properties (98%) are occupied right now as has been the case for the most part of the past years.

But there is more to diversification with W. P. Carey than its geographical footprint. The REIT is also almost perfectly diversified in terms of tenant concentration, by property type, by tenant industry and by tenant size.

W. P. Carey's top 10 tenants only generate less than a quarter (21.6%) of annual base rent with an average lease term of around 13 years. Its largest tenant, self storage company U-Haul International, only contributes 3.4% of W. P. Carey's total base rent. Among its top 10 tenants are many big companies like U-Haul International, Metro Cash & Carry, container REIT Extra Space Storage (EXR) as well German do-it-yourself chain Hellweg, similar to Home Depot (HD) in the U.S.

Source: W. P. Carey Investor Relations

Contrary to other popular REITs like Realty Income (O) and Store Capital (STOR), W. P. Carey is not a classical retail REIT but instead is widely diversified across many property types and tenant industries. In terms of property type, the portfolio is almost perfectly balanced with each of the four main property types - Industrial, Warehouse, Office and Retail - commanding a 17% to 24% share in total annual base rent. What's more, despite a 17% share of the Retail sector, W. P. Carey has hardly been affected at all by COVID-19 in this space given that its tenant base is predominantly made up of large corporations with annual revenue exceeding $100M.

In fact, more than half its tenants actually have annual sales between $1B and $10B and 21% of total annual base rent stems from tenants with more than $10B in sales. These large tenants, despite having been affected by the lockdown and social distancing measures, have more financial room to navigate through these challenging times making W. P. Carey's diversified portfolio as resilient as possible.

Source: W. P. Carey COVID-19 Update September 2, 2020

W. P. Carey's country-level diversification makes it one of the most diversified businesses you can own in the real estate space.

2) Rent collection is second to none

Throughout the pandemic, W. P. Carey's rent collection figures have more than impressed. While single-sector-focused REITs like Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Extra Space Storage have unsurprisingly been collecting virtually all their rent, it came as a big surprise that W. P. Carey with its large retail exposure was able to post similar rent collection metrics.

Over the last five months, rent collections have developed as follows:

April: 96%

May: 96%

June: 98%

July: 98%

August: 98%

This is a strong testament to stability and the portfolio's resiliency. If we include the portion of rent which wasn't paid but instead deferred, August rent collections even reach 99%.

Source: W. P. Carey COVID-19 Update September 2, 2020

Impressively, even the company's properties situated in the fitness, theater and restaurant sectors have recovered significantly. In August, 78% of rent due was paid whereas only 37% of rent was collected throughout Q2/2020 within this segment.

Now that segment only accounts for 2% of W. P. Carey's base rent but still it is a very positive sign to see that even the most troubled part of its portfolio is recovering.

From that angle, assuming we didn't know the extent of lockdown and social distancing measures and the overall fact that there is a pandemic, we couldn't decipher it from W. P. Carey's outstanding rent collection figures. It certainly seems as if everything is back to normal or even that it has never shifted much away from normalcy, but management is unsurprisingly more cautious and pointing out that although everything appears to be smooth-sailing for the REIT, there is still a lot of uncertainty out there:

But we just have the sense that there's a lot of uncertainty out there. Companies going back to work, perhaps school reopening across the country. It's just hard to predict, what's going to happen

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 Earnings Call

I can certainly understand that and I am personally even happy about it as I think it helps explain why W. P. Carey's stock is as low as it currently is. Were management as bullish as I am on the stock - despite uncertainty which is always part of any business - the stock would likely be much higher.

As an investor, you don't even have to read between the lines to understand why W. P. Carey is collecting virtually all its rent as management states it very clearly:

We focus on large companies which are generally better equipped to weather downturns. Large companies have better access to liquidity and in a worst case scenario are more likely to restructure and continue to operate in critical properties as opposed to small companies which are more likely to liquidate, 97% of our annualized base rent or ABR comes from tenants where they or their parent company generate over $100 million in annual revenue or our government entities

Source: W. P. Carey Q1/2020 Earnings Call

And not only does its tenant size explain the rent collection numbers but also its strong diversification across geographies, industries and property types. During these times this multi-based focus really pays off and presents an almost life-time opportunity for investors which brings up key argument three.

3) An Enormous Opportunity For Dividend Investors

W. P. Carey has a long on strong dividend track record with over 20 years of annual dividend growth and year-long series of quarterly, even if mediocre, dividend hikes since it IPO in the late 90s.

It is one of a very few REITs that was able to maintain its dividend streak amid the pandemic:

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) declares $1.044/share quarterly dividend, 0.2% increase from prior dividend of $1.042. Forward yield 6.17% Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Sept. 30; ex-div Sept. 29.

Source: W. P. Carey Seeking Alpha Dividend News

While these dividend raises can only be described as anemic or as a tiny snowflake, for an investor with many years or decades of investing ahead even a tiny snowflake can turn into a big snowball especially when that initial snowflake, the current dividend yield, already starts at above 6%.

Source: W. P. Carey Q1 Fact Sheet 2020

With W. P. Carey's rent collection performance figures averaging in the very high 90s it comes initially a bit as a surprise that the Q2/2020 FFO payout ratio is at around 91%. However, that shouldn't worry investors as it is mostly a result of some accounting treatment of non-cash net gain and equity income. Compared to the March 2020 quarter AFFO in June dropped to $1.10 from $1.21 which reflects an increase in the AFFO payout ratio from 86% to 95% based on the most recently declared quarterly dividend of $1.044 per share.

If that high payout ratio were indeed a problem management wouldn't be so confident in stating the following:

Strong rent collections were also reflective in the stability of our dividend which we raised to an annualized dividend rate of $4.17 per share during the second quarter.

Source: W. P. Carey Q2/2020 Earnings Call

I personally have been adding rather aggressively to my position since March and currently have W. P. Carey enrolled in a bi-weekly savings plan. As such I am thrilled about the upcoming dividend payment and all those dividends expected to cash in over the course of the next couple of years.

W. P. Carey goes ex-dividend this week on September 29 with payment scheduled for October 15. The snapshot below is taken from my newly and free-for-all released Dividend Calendar (make sure to follow instructions in the video) and show these dates and expected payments for WPC.

(Source: My Dividend Calendar)

Investor Takeaway

W. P. Carey currently offers a great opportunity for long-term investors. While the stock price has left behind its March lows it is still yielding above 6% and that window of opportunity won't remain open forever.

The REIT has hardly been affected by the crisis so far thanks to its widely diversified portfolio of large and strong tenants which provided a great amount of stability to W. P. Carey's level of rent collections. Although nobody is claiming "normalcy" yet it is pretty obvious that W. P. Carey has mastered the crisis extremely well unlike many of its peers.

Sooner rather than later, the market will acknowledge that this differentiated REIT offers a tremendous opportunity that investors shouldn't let pass.

One final word

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, O, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.