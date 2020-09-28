If there's a cut, there is a decent yield and likely share price appreciation. If there's no cut, there's a double digit yield.

Exxon Mobil shares have taken a repeated beating this year, in line with the sector. But while companies such as Shell and BP have cut dividends – which hasn’t helped their own share prices – Exxon has become talked about mostly for the issue of whether it will have to cut its dividend.

Exxon Dividend Discussion: It’s a Game of Chicken Shareholders Will Likely Win

Amidst all the discussion about Exxon’s dividend, the key point is being increasingly lost in my view.

That is that whether or not the dividend is cut, Exxon will still be an attractive stock. Not necessarily a great stock, but an attractive stock nonetheless. Consider the alternative scenarios:

Currently, the name is hovering around $34, a price that a year ago would have been thought by most investors to be unbelievable. The yield is just north of 10%. If Exxon doesn’t cut the dividend, buying at today’s prices will give you a double digit yield. What else is there to say? Sure there are questions around the future of oil and also the price for oil which underpins Exxon’s profitability and ability to pay out. But frankly, a double digit yield is a double digit yield. If it comes from a company which is expected to be here decades hence, that is its own investment case. Exxon cuts its dividend. So far, Exxon has given zero indication that it may suspend its dividend waiting for oil price recovery. In fact, the opposite: senior management has repeatedly said that they understand the importance of the dividend to shareholders. So I don’t think a suspension is on the cards. Management has also indicated that they will take steps to preserve the dividend, including some pretty drastic ones. So, personally, I don’t expect a dividend cut in the short-term. But even if a dividend cut does come, in the short- or medium-term future, what would that mean? Shell (RDS.B) shocked the market with the scale of its cut (two thirds), BP (BP) cut by half, and Norwegian major Equinor (Statoil) (OTCPK:STOHF) cut by two thirds. Even if Exxon was to go for a two thirds cut – which in the context of its dividend history would be an atomic option, although like Shell it could decide that it may as well be hanged for a sheep as a lamb – the yield would still be approximately 3.5%. For a company with the size and reputation of Exxon, that would be attractive. Moreover, if the dividend cut, one and maybe two things which have weighed on the share price would be removed, increasingly the likelihood of short-term share price appreciation. First, the discussion about dividend support would fall away overnight. Secondly, the cut could lead to pressure for new management, which given how underwhelming current management is, would also likely be seen as positive for the share price.

It’s a game of chicken but either way, there is (OTCPK:SOME) upside for shareholders. In the first scenario, there is a fabulous yield. In the second scenario, there is a decent yield and the potential for share price appreciation. At today’s share price (this may not be true for longer term shareholders who are currently under water), the dividend discussion is a game of chicken in which they don’t lose, whatever the outcome.

The Dividend Is Unlikely to be Cut, for Now

I outlined in my June piece Why Exxon's Dividend Is Safe For Now why I thought the dividend would be maintained this year, my view on which has not changed.

This year the oil price recovery has been weaker than a lot of commentators expected, which has been problematic for Exxon because its policy of borrowing to fund the dividend when cashflow doesn’t cover it is more viable as a short-term cyclical fix than a medium-term strategy. However, I find the arguments for oil price recovery compelling, with some suppliers put out of business, capex down massively and demand set to recover (consumption is already above pre-COVID 19 levels in China and may have returned to normal as early as May). Oil price recovery on my analysis – whatever the electric vehicle brigade say – is a matter of when not if. Additionally, a lot of commentators (including myself) fixate on oil price but Exxon has a significant chemicals and natural gas business. Last year, for example, natural gas revenues were more than a quarter of oil revenues. Sure, oil price matters, but Exxon is hardly a one-trick pony.

What drives the Exxon dividend is not just about the oil price, however, or it would have been cut before now. The company’s status as a Dividend Aristocrat is a point of pride, and its army of retail investors (many of them former employees) articulate this loudly to management. Management has heard this.

Just last week, Credit Suisse shared what they had heard from Exxon management after meeting them. Their summary of the dividend point ran thus:

Dividend preservation remains the top priority as XOM is committed to keep paying dividend through the current commodity down cycle. XOM is willing to pull multiple levers to ensure dividend safety without adding materially to its gross debt.

That shows in actions, not just words. Levers XOM has already pulled this year include not only cutting capex, but also pruning employee benefits, going so far as to cut 401(K) contributions. I don’t think that is good for business long-term, but these are Texan oilmen, with the ruthlessness that entails when necessary. What it does signal clearly is that the last thing on the chopping board (aside executive remuneration, presumably) is the dividend.

Dividend Discussion Has Obscured Wider Discussion About Exxon

The focus on dividend discussion has dominated discussion of XOM, both here on Seeking Alpha and more widely, for a while now. But it is worth mentioning that a dividend cut is not the only risk associated with the name.

In short, the long-term valuation of the company is predicated on how cheaply it can pull energy sources out of the ground, or elsewhere, and how expensively it can sell them, in what volumes.

The pricing topic is speculation. Whether there will be further demand shocks, and what impact changes in supplies will have in coming months and years, is hotly debated. I believe oil prices will continue to increase, driven by increasing demand and tightened supply, but my guess is only as good (or bad) as anyone else’s.

A bigger risk structurally is if there is a shift away from oil demand. This has been extensively discussed on Seeking Alpha. Lately, European majors such as BP and Shell have anticipated peak oil demand and a fall-off in coming years. I disagree, but clearly for companies like Exxon, a lot rides on what oil demand looks like in the next couple of decades. An attraction to Exxon is its large natural gas business, so a decimation of oil demand won’t necessarily equal a decimation of Exxon. But in any case, although I don’t agree with the peak oil thesis, even if oil demand does unwind that process will take decades not years, and as demand sinks, production would likely also sink, sustaining pricing power to some extent. So the risk of peak oil is a risk that a large part (not all) of Exxon’s business will decline over two decades or more, while shareholders at today’s entry price continue to collect a healthy dividend coupon.

Other risks include the company’s lacklustre management, labour relations with moves like cutting the 401(K) deductions and layoffs. Additionally the company has a fairly large debt pile, discussed by Income Generator in Exxon Mobil's Relative Position Is Stronger Than You Might Think.

So, there is substantial downside risk with Exxon. That is largely priced in, I believe, and investors with the risk appetite have an interesting yield opportunity with Exxon at today’s share price, whether or not a cut arrives in future.

Exxon in the Mid Thirties is a Game of Chicken Buyers Likely Won’t Lose

I don’t expect the dividend to be cut soon and don’t have a high expectation of it being cut at all. But the share price has drifted so far down on fears of structural oil demand ebbs and dividend safety that at its current price, it’s hard to see a viable scenario where shareholders lose. A cut would largely eliminate dividend safety worries and reward shareholders with a still-respectable dividend yield. No cut means those buying in at today’s prices are locking in a double digit yield from a renowned Dividend Aristocrat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, RDS.A. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.