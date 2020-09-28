On September 17th at 6:00 AM PST, Nvidia (NVDA) launched its new RTX 3080 graphics card. But things didn't go quite as planned. The launch was delayed - only by 15 to 20 minutes - and when it did go live on ecommerce shelves, all inventory was gone in seconds. Beyond that, retail websites crashed, slowed down, gave errors, and were even prone to bots jumping the line. Retailers - both online and offline - didn't seem to restock, and any time they did, it was gone near instantaneously.

Did Nvidia throw the launch? Was there enough supply? What did the company's $400M above-consensus guidance for the quarter factor in regarding the new 3000 series?

This launch has caused quite a bit of frustration for consumers and retailers - ask anyone looking to buy one; they probably didn't get one (raises hand). But, more importantly for investors, was Nvidia ready for this launch and did the company only put a few out there to say, "See, we launched the fastest card today..."?

(Source: trylogbook.com)

Some have thrown out the accusation Nvidia merely did a paper launch. Some of my readers recently commented on my Nvidia article from two weeks ago saying as much. Some, on the other hand, may not even know what that means. It's pretty simple: a company launches a new product with only a nominal amount of supply to prove it could launch the product - it's a launch on paper only. This isn't confined to just Nvidia, though. Every major manufacturer has been accused of doing this at one time or another, including Intel (INTC) and AMD (AMD). If true, this has far-reaching implications both financially and reputationally in the investor realm and consumer realm, respectively.

But what is the answer; was this a paper launch? If it was, Nvidia has thrown cold water on a hyped-up, generational leaping GPU, opening the door for its competitor. If it wasn't a paper launch, then this is very likely the continuation of Nvidia walking away with the GPU market, leaving AMD to fend for the crumbs. A launch with a typical amount of supply would imply there is outsized demand for Nvidia GPUs, not seen in several generations of launches.

Indicators Other Than Supply

If demand were high enough, it wouldn't have mattered if Nvidia and partners launched all of the units made in a quarter. While the supply side of the equation is really all we need to know to determine paper or not paper launch (using the strict definition), there are other signs which can build or debunk a case for a launch of a Xerox caliber.

Two indicators rise to the top of my list: websites crashing and bots.

The bot side of things is where programmers write scripts to place orders on ecommerce sites programmatically. These bots can run through the checkout process and fill in shipping and billing information in milliseconds rather than the 20, 30, or up to 60 seconds expected by a typical customer. With these methods, the bottleneck quite literally funnels down to the ability of the retailers' web servers to respond. This tactic led to a lot of patient consumers being freight trained by would-be scalpers.

Nvidia became aware of the issue on their store and responded by "manually" canceling these botted orders - hundreds apparently.

While individuals using bots may have shown images of email inboxes filled with confirmed orders, NVIDIA has cancelled hundreds of orders manually before they were able to ship.

Was it effective? Hard to tell - I can't confirm if the supply from the canceled orders went back onto the digital shelves immediately, or Nvidia continues to hold them back. So while frustrating, this doesn't tell us a whole lot other than people were putting time and money into the best possible chance of getting a card (or cards, as it were) to resell them while demand outstripped supply. At the very least, it's an indication of a ripe market to capitalize on.

Crashing websites is another indicator demand was far beyond expectations. Even on Black Fridays, there isn't typically enough traffic in such a short timespan to bring down web servers - though it can and does happen from time to time each year to various companies. And before you connect bots to the high level of website traffic, it's an easy analysis to find unique IPs connecting to the site, which Nvidia and partners can decipher. Each request of a bot isn't jumping IPs every time. But even more than that, in the worst-case scenario, 70% of bots don't use a residential IP address, making it easier to identify them. So when Nvidia and its partners say something like, "...the...store was inundated with over ten times the traffic of our previous generation launch..." it wasn't due to bots - this is a genuine indication of real demand and Pascal owners making the jump to RTX.

Failure To Launch?

Now, what about the supply of new 3000 series cards? If demand was through the roof, it remains that supply is the determining factor in this paper launch conclusion. Thankfully there was someone who did the leg work and asking on customers' behalf. A well-known and respected tech reviewer on YouTube contacted not just Nvidia but the many partners and retailers who work with Nvidia, build components for (water cooling, etc.) or manufacturer AIBs (add-in boards - which is every GPU, basically).

Steve Burke, editor-in-chief of GamersNexus, contacted as many affiliates and partners as he could to get an answer on what Nvidia was doing with this launch. You can watch the full report below:

I'll use the critical information, mainly quotes from partners, to make a case the launch was not a paper-type launch. The first quote I want to highlight is from Nvidia, which includes a key, relevant piece of information around supply relative to other launches. This was in response to GN's request for comment ahead of the launch:

Volume will be in line with past launches, and as you can imagine, we are expecting unprecedented demand. Stock will be replenished as fast as possible.

Burke segues into partner statements by first giving the consensus with partners' off the record communications. The general sentiment was this had similar supply to the 20 series launch - or a little higher depending on the retailer's rank since the last launch.

A full system builder Burke talked to had over 900 cards available for purchase for system configurations on the day of launch. That stock went in 10 minutes. He then continued to share the AIB partner's quotes, mentioning "partners are normally the quickest to throw Nvidia under the bus." So it would appear we would get the most honest answers from them since, ultimately, they could put pressure on Nvidia to do more.

But that wouldn't be the case here.

One Nvidia partner (GN can't release the name) said, "It was definitely not a paper launch. It was a reasonable amount, but it just all sold out. Inventory was similar to previous launches."

And what about restocking? If partners are not restocking, it means if there was indeed no supply at launch, there wouldn't be in the days following. But EVGA went on record to say it's currently restocking every couple of days - and that's to its direct sales website and retailers like Newegg and others they ship to.

These partners would have every reason to say it was a weak launch so they can pressure Nvidia into more supply to keep revenue coming in. Instead, they said something close to, "Yeah, it was pretty in line with other launches, and there's just that much demand. Nvidia couldn't have done too much to overcome that."

Failure to launch? No, I say it's closer to Mission: Impossible.

The Aftermath Continues

Nvidia really has a hot GPU on its hands, and AMD is nowhere to be found (late October AMD will release its Big Navi cards). But those cards are showing signs of being behind the 3080 in most regards except VRAM as we get closer to launch (Nvidia is rumored to have a 'Ti' model waiting to release against it, doubling the 10GB capacity of the 3080 version). New rumors show the performance a full 24.5% below the 3080 on the TFLOPS front. Of course, TFLOPS is not the end-all-be-all in performance, but it's a good indicator it won't have the oomph to reach Nvidia's performance. Clocks look to be higher on the AMD offering, but it depends if it's sustainable and whether the higher clock rate can overcome less computing power. On a dollar-for-dollar basis, I don't see AMD being competitive here and subsequently taking away the hype Nvidia has built up.

Overall, Nvidia has a record launch in the works, and it hasn't flubbed the launch by making it just on paper. It was a proper launch with record-breaking demand, demand which has sustained with the 3090 launch last Thursday. Both card models remain out of stock and have only come in stock for minutes at a time of that. I was alerted to stock on Friday in real-time on Newegg, and even with information ready to go on my end, in less than a minute, the stock ran out and my submit order button returned a "the items in your cart are no longer in stock" error page.

A different kind of stock - Nvidia's shares - are consolidating after its huge run over the last several months and working on taking in the news and events Nvidia has released over just the last few weeks. When it comes to earnings, there will be strength in Gaming, and, at this point, I see outperformance in revenue attainable as long as it continues to ramp production to the max.

Events like this also bring me back to the days when Nvidia was accused of "stuffing the channel" and putting more stock out there than necessary. It seems the tables have turned, and Nvidia could use a little channel stuffing - to its benefit this time. The Gaming division will see this outperformance extend into next calendar year due to the record demand built up for its 3000 series cards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long AMD OCT 16 puts as a market proxy hedge.