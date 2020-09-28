Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been a battleground stock over the past three years. It's down by over 80% during the period and the stock has remained extremely volatile towards its both, major and minor developments. So, I wanted to cover both risks and opportunities ahead of Applied Optoelectronics to update readers about the company's prospects and what may lie ahead for its shareholders. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Opportunities

Let me start by saying that Applied Optoelectronics' high-speed datacenter transceiver sales have more or less languished over the past several quarters. The industry transitioned from the 40G to 100G spec, but the company wasn't able to capitalize on this transition, in spite of having the necessary technology all along. Its management has historically attributed this sluggish uptick of 100G sales to a myriad of reasons - such as yield issues, Chinese new years hampering production, and customers acting erratically.

But it seems like the company has finally found its rhythm.

It posted a material uptick in 100G data center revenue in the last quarter. Although the figure is yet to cross its historical highs and it's been more or less erratic historically, the fact that it's up sequentially for the fourth straight quarter comes across as an encouraging sign for long-side investors. It suggests that maybe the company has finally found its footing in the 100G space and its revenues should trend higher going forward. For the uninitiated, 100G modules involve higher average selling prices versus 40G.

(Source: Business Quant)

Secondly, I've emphasized in my past articles that Applied Optoelectronics has the potential to grow its telecom revenues and diversify its business along the way. The rationale has been that the company can win new business by slightly tweaking the designs of its already-existing data center products, retool them for the telecom market and market these new products aggressively. It seems like the company is finally making progress on this front.

Applied Optoelectronics' latest results reveal that its telecom revenues almost quadrupled on a year over year basis and created a record high for the company. The dollar figure amounted to 9.3% of the company's overall revenue during the period, but I contend that a few more quarters of rapid growth within the telecom-end-market could result in overall growth of the company and also reduce its concentration risk to one end-market for the company as a whole.

(Source: Business Quant)

Its management acknowledged during their last earnings call that they're able to tap the rapidly growing 5G market in China by supplying to end-customers, directly and indirectly. I've attached the relevant excerpt below for your reference, but the crux of it is that if they're not dealing with the 5G-specific end-customers directly, then they're supplying laser diodes to Chinese transceiver manufacturers who, in turn, are supplying to these customers.

[Q] I assume, by definition, when we're talking about the China 5G opportunity, we're talking about three, maybe four systems customers that you do or can sell into to access that opportunity in terms of Huawei, ZTE. Fiberhome and perhaps, what was it, Alcatel Shanghai Bell Nokia. [A] Yeah. I think that's correct in terms of the end customers. Just to be clear, many of our customers - we do sell directly into some of those customers, but many of the customers are Chinese-based transceiver manufacturers that then supply those transceivers. So, we would supply laser diodes, for example, into those transceiver manufacturers. They would manufacture the transceivers and then sell them to the end customer. So, much of our business is likely not to be directly with those big guys.

This suggests that the company will be able to capitalize on the 5G growth opportunity, at least the one in China, directly or indirectly.

Lastly, Applied Optoelectronics is priced at a discount when compared to its historical levels and also when compared to some of the other peers in its sector. This enhances the risk-reward ratio and suggests that there may not be much downside from the current levels. So, I would classify it as a positive for anyone who's looking to go long on the name.

(Source: Business Quant)

But having discussed Applied Optoelectronics' growth opportunities, let's also discuss some of the risk factors surrounding the name to have a well-rounded discussion.

The Risks

A major risk to optical transceiver manufacturers, in general, including Applied Optoelectronics is the rapid growth of silicon photonics-based transceivers. It's an alternative technology that's designed to replace optical subassemblies. For instance, this article on Mellanox website reads:

Not only does silicon photonics eliminate the need for hand assembly of 100s of piece parts, silicon photonics chips are much, much smaller than the optical subassemblies they replace. Silicon photonics can support 100 Gigabits per second transmission on chips less than half the size of a postage stamp… Previously, optical solutions assembled from discrete components had to be packaged in expensive, hermetically sealed packages. A speck of dust between any of the components would inhibit the light path and render the product useless. By contrast, silicon photonics devices are totally self-contained within the layers of the chip.

Essentially, silicon photonics-based solutions have clear and tangible benefits in terms of costs and use-case scenarios which could threaten Applied Optoelectronics' revenue streams. According to research firm Yole, about 3.5 million silicon photonics-based transceivers were shipped during 2019 which collectively raked in revenues amounting to $364 million. This is quite an impressive growth considering that the bulk of silicon photonics-based transceivers became commercially available only four years ago.

Some optoelectronics firms have begun supplying components to silicon photonics-based module manufacturers to prevent business obsoletion, and Applied Optoelectronics can pursue this route too. But such a move, in turn, may drag the vendor's overall average selling prices lower and cannibalize the sales of its own transceiver products along the way. So, I don't view this is a sustainable solution for Applied Optoelectronics as it has heavily invested in vertical integration and research and development of optical transceivers.

There's also the risk that optical transceiver manufacturers such as Applied Optoelectronics would start to engage in deep discounting, a few quarters down the line, to fend off competition from silicon photonics-based offerings, so that they can retain market share at key customers. This is bound to hurt margin profiles for firms involved in such a price war.

Moving on, Applied Optoelectronics' management was very bullish on the sales ramp of their 400G products in prior earnings calls. I've been skeptical about such a speedy transition and have been warning my readers since August last year to take these statements with a grain of salt (Read: Applied Optoelectronics: Disappointing Run Continues). Fast forward to September 2020 and it turns out I was right. The company's management acknowledged that they "haven't shipped significant quantities to that customer or any other customer of 400G yet... my sense is that that 400G revenue was probably pushed out a little bit."

Its management's comments suggest that the 100G spec is going to stay as the mainstream industry standard for another year at the very least. This would allow industry laggards that are just starting to ramp production of their 100G spec to catch up with industry leaders result in the industry-wide commoditization of the 100G spec and force companies across the board to slash their average selling prices. In my view, this factor is also going to result in margin compression for companies, at least for those that aren't able to lower their cost structure fast enough.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Final Takeaway

Applied Optoelectronics may seem undervalued and it also might come across as a lucrative growth stock to many readers, but the bottom line here is that it's surrounded by several risk factors for the time being at least. I, personally, would suggest risk-averse readers to avoid the name given the uncertainty around its future prospects. Good Luck!

