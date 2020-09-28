Kroger seems to be bearing the brunt of market caution while its peers trade at significantly higher forward multiples.

Kroger has become a value play after the market and analyst consensus figures show undue caution and pessimism.

The Kroger Co. (KR) is currently trading at a very attractive forward earnings multiple that's well below those of its peers, as well as players in the broader consumer staples segment. This and other considerations, as covered in this article, point to healthy long-term total returns for Kroger investors.

Thesis: I believe Kroger now represents a potentially lucrative value play for the long term. My thesis is based on current valuation levels not fully reflecting the company's potential for growth and investor returns in the current or the post-coronavirus economy.

There are several points that I'd like to touch on that support the thesis outlined above. Let's begin with current growth and profitability levels versus historical trends, then move to the price return in that context, followed by macro conditions affecting the economy and, finally, forward-looking indicators that justify a long growth trajectory for Kroger.

Growth and Profitability

A quick look at Kroger's income statements over the past decade reveals some interesting observations.

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

The last decade has seen near-consistent growth at the top line, which is the result of an M&A activity and organic growth legacy of nearly 140 years. In the relatively short 10-year period under consideration, net income margins have also expanded as acquisitions formed synergies with existing logistical and other capabilities. About 40% of the private label items on its store shelves are made at Kroger's manufacturing facilities, accounting for one-quarter of total store dollar sales and further contributing to the strengthening bottom line.

More recently, H1-20 has shown clear signs of the business's relevance in the age of the novel coronavirus. Revenue for the two quarters ended August 15, 2020, was up by 7.9%, with Q2-20 showing revenue growth of 8.2%, both over their respective prior periods.

At the bottom line, Kroger reported a 66% increase in adjusted earnings per share and a net income margin of 2.7%. These numbers are fairly similar to what Kroger reported for Q1-20, with the addition of a significantly improved net income margin - a 69% increase in adjusted earnings per share and a net income margin of 2.3%. These numbers show strong profitability for the first half of FY-20 despite the added operational costs during both Q1-20 and Q2-20 related to the pandemic.

Analyst consensus for Q3-20 EPS growth is around 37% and Q4-20 EPS growth of 18%, both on a YoY basis, indicating a significant slow-down in earnings growth expectations over the remainder of the year. The company also revealed a slow-down in sales momentum toward the end of the second quarter:

During our final period of the quarter, which runs from mid-July to mid-August, identical sales without fuel were 12.5% as we saw reduced government stimulus and SNAP funding and lower back-to-school activity.

However, with a possible resurgence of COVID-19 infections on the near-term horizon, we should see digital sales growth continue to be strong and stay at the three-digit percentage levels through H2-20. That figure for Q2-20 was 127%, which was higher than the 92% digital growth rate reported for Q1-20, indicating a gradual shift to online shopping versus in-store purchases. The associated shipping, pick up, and related costs could negatively impact the bottom line.

That being said, the company has proven its ability to efficiently manage costs and deliver better-than-expected bottom-line results, and we should be able to see this trend being maintained through the remainder of the current fiscal year. However, neither the valuation multiples nor the stock price seems to reflect this optimism.

Earnings Growth and Price Return vs. Valuation Multiples

I don't believe the expectations for the second half of FY-20 justify such low relative forward valuation multiples, as seen below.

Data by YCharts

If you look a little deeper at trailing twelve-month EPS growth over the past year in the first chart below, Kroger leads the pack. In turn, that's helped the company deliver on the price return front over the same period, as seen in the second chart below.

Source: Both charts from Seeking Alpha Charting

However, if you look at TTM price to GAAP earnings, it's clear that the market doesn't value Kroger as much as it does the majority of its peers.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

Unless I'm missing something right in front of my eyes, I see a contradiction here that tells me there's a lot of potential upside in KR at the current price. This prompted me to dig deeper into the narrative and look at additional evidence to support this view.

Macro Considerations

The shape of the U.S. economy is looking weaker as we enter the third calendar quarter. As we saw earlier, Kroger witnessed a reduction in same-store sales growth excluding fuel from the mid-teens to about 12.5% in the mid-July to mid-August period, and that's validated by reports that show weak overall retail sales growth for July and August as extended unemployment subsidies lapsed or were reduced for a large portion of the unemployed population.

A $600 weekly unemployment subsidy expired in July. It was replaced by a $300 weekly supplement, which was not available in all states, and funds for the program are expected to run out this month.

After talks for a fresh stimulus package stalled in August because of a $900 billion difference of opinion, no firm date has been set for the dialog to resume. Furthermore, the elevated level of partisan tension around the vote on a Supreme Court nominee to be announced by the President might still put a spanner in the works of the March to Common Ground proposal put forward by the Problem Solvers Caucus. The worst part is that time is running out for millions of unemployed Americans whose bills will be due come October 1.

These uncertainties spell trouble for the entire economy, not just retailers. Kroger, however, seems to be seeing the full impact of the market's doubts about a stimulus package being approved quickly. Based on how the company has been performing, I think that sentiment is grossly misplaced.

Forward Indicators

I think the assumption that Kroger's sales growth - and, thereby, profitability - will scale down significantly over the next two quarters doesn't hold water. The revenue growth expectation for Q3-20 is about 6.7%, which I think is quite conservative. As such, a revenue beat in Q3-20 doesn't look hard to achieve even in a depressed economy.

One consideration is that price investments could impact the bottom line over the period as the mix continues to skew toward lower-margin products.

The FIFO gross margin rate excluding fuel increased 5 basis points, primarily driven by sourcing efficiencies, sales leverage related to shrink, transportation and advertising costs, plus growth in alternative profit streams. This was partially offset by price investments as we continue to invest in delivering greater value for customers and mix changes from lower relative sales in higher gross margin categories such as deli bakery.

Despite the impact of lower consumer spending and margin pressure, Kroger's digital channels will continue to grow in a strong manner as consumers opt for online engagement over physical shopping. Those that do venture out will continue to consolidate their trips, leading to higher average basket sizes.

Another positive indicator for the future is that the company's guidance for FY-20 and H2-20 seems much more optimistic than what analysts seem to be modeling.

For the full year 2020, we expect total identical sales without fuel to exceed 13%, and we expect to achieve adjusted EPS growth of approximately 45% to 50%. In the second half of 2020, we expect identical sales excluding fuel to continue at elevated levels, although tapering from the level we've experienced so far this year.

The divergence between the company's guidance and analysts' forecasts, when seen in the context of the stock's current price and valuation levels, clearly shows that the market's view is as pessimistic as (or as cautious as, depending on how you want to look at it) the one currently held by sell-side analysts.

Putting it all together, I see significant upside value in KR at the current price point and valuation levels. However, my view is a long-term one based on historic trends and the company's ability to quickly realign its resources to a digital-heavy model and ably control its costs while driving identical sales growth. Moving forward, I think these will be the company's greatest strengths in delivering enticing price returns to its investors.

This will be nicely complemented by continued share repurchases under the new $1 billion authorization approved by the board on September 11, 2020, as well as continued dividend growth. The company expects its financial model "to deliver improved operating results over time and continued strong free cash flow, which will translate into a consistently strong and attractive total shareholder return over the long-term of 8% to 11%."

The market's perception appears to be distorted by the uncertainties of the current economy and the hesitance of street analysts to be optimistic, and Kroger seems to be bearing the brunt of that while its peers continue to trade at relatively much higher valuations. Unfair, perhaps, but it has resulted in a very good entry point for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.