For ETF EDV, fiscals stimulus is a short-term negative as GDP will get a boost, but a larger debt overhang will suppress the growth and inflation rate, putting negative rates and massive gains for EDV firmly on the table.

Fiscal stimulus will create a short-term boost to growth and inflation at the expense of creating an even larger debt overhang that will weigh on productivity growth in the future.

Lower rates of real GDP growth create excess capacity in labor and industrial utilization that weigh on the inflation rate.

As the idea of economic "lockdowns" transitioned from a conversation to reality, both short-term and long-term interest rates collapsed as a major recession was triggered. With much of the world economy shut and a dollar shortage the result, the Federal Reserve had no choice but to slash interest rates to the zero-lower-bound "ZLB," restart their quantitative easing "QE" program and open a variety of corporate, municipal, and household liquidity facilities.

At the time, no one could be sure of the economic damage that would result. Six months later and estimates of economic loss have become more accurate. More than $5.4 trillion of debt was accumulated across all sectors of the economy so far in 2020 to battle the economic fallout. The result has been a $2.3 trillion decline in nominal GDP (both annualized figures).

Year-To-Date Change In Debt (Billions):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

GDP is expected to rise in Q3 and Q4 with a double-dip recession not in the consensus forecast, but the single largest swing factor in that analysis is fiscal stimulus from a currently gridlocked congress.

Since government spending directly influences GDP, the amount of the next fiscal stimulus bill will meaningfully change the economic data through the end of the year. With any additional spending surely to financed by issuing debt, the long-run consequences of the spending will outweigh the short-term benefit.

Long-term economic growth is most influenced by population growth and productivity growth. US population growth is difficult to alter and estimated to be around 0.4% over the coming decades. While declining, population growth remains positive in the United States, a strong advantage over Europe and Japan suffering negative population growth, adding enormous challenges to their growth and debt problem.

It's also worth noting the differences to World War II in which we altered the demographics of a generation, with population growth rising over 2.0% after the war, a significant difference relative to today's growth outlook.

US Population Growth With Forward Estimates:

Source: BEA, Our World In Data, EPB Macro Research

Productivity growth has been declining over the last couple of decades as a growing debt overhang has reduced national savings and hindered productive investment. If the US economy continues to accumulate debt across all sectors of the economy, and we continue to operate under the same monetary system, the result will be a continued decline in the rate of economic growth per capita. Declining rates of economic growth will drive the real interest rate lower and create excess capacity in various parts of the economy, weighing on the inflation rate. With both significant components to long-term Treasury rates moving lower, the inverse, the price of ETF EDV, will continue to rise over the long-run.

With a multi-year outlook, the price of EDV could rise more than 50% should US Treasury rates follow the path of Japan and Europe into negative territory. In the short run, however, sizable fiscal stimulus could create a transitory boost in the rate of growth and inflation, leading to higher interest rates and a substantial decline for EDV.

This note will be separated into four parts. First, we'll identify the major trends in growth and inflation that have been driving Treasury rates lower. Secondly, we'll highlight relevant research suggesting that adding more debt will worsen the growth rate of the economy. Third, we'll review why fiscal spending merged with Federal Reserve QE will not meaningfully alter the analysis. Lastly, a summary and outlook for the Treasury market.

The movements in long-term Treasury rates will be discussed interchangeably with Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV).

EDV has a duration of over 25, indicating a very high sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The duration of this ETF makes it an extremely volatile and risky way to express a bet on falling interest rates. If larger than expected fiscal stimulus is passed, and growth and inflation expectations move higher as a result, a 30% decline in EDV and a rise to 2.50%-plus 30-year yields is a plausible scenario.

However, if the debt burden continues to build and economic growth continues to fall, economic forces will try and pull interest rates into negative territory. In 3-5 years, a move to -0.50% on the long-end of the US Treasury curve could push ETF EDV higher by more than 50%.

Trends In Growth and Inflation

The last several decades have brought declining Treasury rates, both long term and short term, amid a weakening trend of nominal GDP growth.

Per Capita Nominal GDP Growth By Decade:

Source: BEA

Nominal GDP is one of our most reliable economic data series. The GDP growth rate has been falling from both vectors, inflation, and real GDP.

Inflation Rate By Decade:

Source: BEA

Long-term Treasury rates are determined by the Fisher equation, which states long-term Treasury rates are equal to the real rate plus expected inflation. The rate of expected inflation has been falling as weaker GDP growth creates excess capacity in the economy. Too much labor prevents wage growth, as an example. The real rate has been declining, with investors now willing to accept rates as a low as negative 1% as the GDP prospects in the economy have weakened dramatically, down to just 1.0% on average over the last 20 years.

Real GDP Per Capita Growth By Decade:

Source: BEA

It's not only the recessions that are getting worse, but the expansions are getting weaker. The trend in the growth rate of real GDP per capita by expansionary period details an alarming trend of worsening growth that's putting downward pressure on the inflation rate and interest rates.

Real GDP Per Capita Growth By Expansionary Period Only:

Source: BEA

The GDP growth rate is the rate of return in the economy for a mid-range risk investment. In other words, if real GDP growth per capita has fallen to 1.0%, investors can make an investment in the real economy and gain an average 1.0% rate of return, invest in more risky securities like stocks, or take the risk-free rate of return which comes down as economic prospects deteriorate.

Thus, if the trends in economic growth persist and the inflation rate and real GDP growth rate continue to move lower, interest rates will continue to decline and will want to move into negative territory, which sets up the potential for massive gains on long-duration ETFs such as EDV.

Extended duration products are not without risks and carry extreme volatility, but if price movements are not a primary concern, playing a move to lower interest rates over the next 3-5 years can certainly be done through longer duration ETFs such as EDV.

Research On The Debt Burden

As noted in the introduction to this note, long-term trend GDP growth is determined by population growth and productivity growth. With population growth set to continue falling to the weakest level in more than 100 years, GDP growth will be pressured from at least one vector.

Productivity growth will be challenged with saving the downward trend in real GDP growth, but an excessive debt overhang makes that task nearly impossible.

In a recent YouTube video, I detail several studies on debt and the impact on economic growth. You can watch that detailed video by clicking here.

In short, in an economy, savings equals investment. You cannot have sustained investment in an economy without sufficient savings. The largest driver of long-term productivity growth is investment, so larger piles of debt that reduce the national savings rate make it impossible to have sufficient investment in the economy.

Many analysts look at the household savings rate, but for macroeconomic analysis, the most important metric is the national savings rate, which factors in the savings or dissavings from the household, government, and corporate sector.

Savings or dissavings can occur in any sector, but over the long run, investment must come out of savings, and a low savings rate means lower rates of investment and productivity growth in the future.

In a 2011 New York Times article, Daniel Gros wrote:

The purpose of savings is to allow a country to finance its investment needs with its own resources... But what matters for a country is not only how much households save, but the national savings rate, i.e., the sum of savings of households, the corporate sector and the government.

With annual data, we can look at the net national savings rate as a percentage of gross national income.

Net National Savings Rate As A % Of Gross National Income:

Source: FRED

A few key observations help explain the world ahead. First, references to WWII spending from the federal government are logical, but as noted, differences are striking. First, the government spending in WWII exploded in 1942, after a deleveraging had already occurred, and the net national savings rate was 16% of gross national income.

At the end of 2019, we went into the COVID-19 crisis with just 2.6% net national savings, which has now moved into negative territory.

What does a negative net national savings rate mean?

Net National Savings Rate As A Percent Of Gross National Income:

Source: FRED

As Daniel Gros writes:

At negative net national savings, the U.S. is eating into its capital stock instead of adding to it.

With negative savings, investment into the real economy will take a backseat, and for a period of time, the US will actually be depleting the existing capital stock faster than we are replacing or improving it.

By shifting our focus entirely to consumption and survival from the economic impact of the pandemic, we will forego productive investment into the real economy, assuredly impacting productivity growth in the future, dragging down real GDP growth and long-term interest rates.

In 2016, the Economic Cycle Research Institute published a paper on productivity titled, " Cyclical Misconceptions Driving Policy Mistakes: Keys To The Productivity Puzzle" and referenced why today's situation is far different from WWII and why fiscal spending that focuses on consumption will lower the national savings rate and hurt productivity.

Banerji and Achuthan write:

Please recall that the ratio of capital to hours worked defines capital intensity. Evidently, economic growth during the current economic recovery has been skewed toward growth in the number of hours worked, while capital investment has taken a substantial hit. Thus, without a revival in capital investment, it appears improbable that there will be much of a recovery in labor productivity growth.

Currently, we see a lot of analysis that suggests massive fiscal spending can solve the debt and growth problem. The issue is that current spending plans are focused on consumption rather than investment, and most importantly, we have no net national savings to draw on in order to make the necessary investment to boost productivity. Thus, we are choosing a path to finance day-to-day consumption with interest, cementing a deeper drag on GDP growth in the future.

It is worth recalling, in this context, that World War II was about much more than rapid fiscal expansion. It was also an existential threat to nations on both sides of the conflict, creating an environment of urgent necessity that turned out to truly be the mother of invention. The innovations and breakthroughs that occurred due to the war resulted in a decades-long boost to productivity growth, as well as altered demographics in the form of the postwar baby boom. In other words, World War II was such a game changer for long-term trend growth not only because of the amount of spending, but also because the state of emergency fostered innovation on the double, as no peacetime circumstances could have. Looking ahead, if fiscal stimulus is only about spending, regardless of its impact on productivity, it can at best borrow growth from the future, following which economic growth is likely to come back down to earth.

Economic researchers Manmohan Kumar and Jaejoon Woo from the IMF wrote a research paper on debt titled, "Public Debt and Growth" in which they concluded that high levels of public debt (above 90% of GDP) start to weigh on economic growth because a major drag on investment results when national savings falls.

There is some evidence of nonlinearity with higher levels of initial debt having a proportionately larger negative effect on subsequent growth. Analysis of the components of growth suggests that the adverse effect largely reflects a slowdown in labor productivity growth mainly due to reduced investment and slower growth of capital stock.

This research, as well as several other supporting documents, are discussed in more length in the YouTube video on fiscal spending and growth.

When the government borrows money, this is a form of dissavings or negative savings that needs to be offset by either the household or corporate sector. Currently, thanks to a large stimulus bill, households are saving, but the rate of savings does not fully offset the government's dissavings, and thus, the US has a negative net national savings rate.

The chart below shows how the national savings rate is tied to the rate of investment in structures and equipment in the economy.

Net Savings Rate and Investment:

Source: FRED

Differences to WWII are massive and starting a spending plan with negative savings risks pushing the country into even deeper negative savings.

Negative savings at the national level means that future investment will be weak, and productivity growth will suffer as a result.

With population growth and productivity growth, both set to decline in the coming decade, slower rates of GDP growth, and thus, lower interest rates are a high probability outcome.

There's no question that another large fiscal stimulus bill will create a short-term boost to both growth and inflation as debt is an exchange of current consumption for a decline in future consumption.

The larger the stimulus bill, the larger the transitory boost to GDP. When income from the spending bill fades, however, we'll be stuck paying interest expense on a spending package that yields no future cash flows.

Government spending is part of the GDP equation, so the government can boost GDP with spending plans.

Fiscal stimulus will be a short-term negative for long-duration ETFs like EDV because the spending will cause a transitory boost in growth and possibly inflation.

The fiscal spending, financed by debt, however, will create an even deeper rate of negative national savings, which will mathematically preclude productive investment and result in a long-term drag on productivity and real GDP per capita.

For ETF EDV, fiscal spending is a short-term negative but a long-term positive.

Fiscal QE?

The latest narrative around fiscal spending is that if the Federal Reserve buys the new issuance from a large fiscal spending package, then this somehow changes the equation or makes the spending "free."

Monetary economist George Selgin authored a book titled "The Menace of Fiscal QE," outlining many misconceptions surrounding the Federal Reserve Quantitative Easing programs and if the marriage between the Federal Reserve and the Treasury would be as effective as the consensus currently believes.

"Fiscal QE" is a term that has generally come to mean any congressional spending program that the Federal Reserve finances at favorable interest rates to achieve fiscal policy goals rather than monetary policy goals.

There are a lot of misconceptions about QE and why the asset swap from long-term bonds to short-term overnight deposits at the Fed is less consequential than it seems at face value.

When the Fed buys government bonds and replaces them with bank reserves, it reduces the length to maturity of outstanding privately held government debt. Doing that might achieve an optimal debt maturity structure that the Treasury alone can’t achieve because its own short-term debt instruments are less useful to banks than interest-bearing reserves. -The Menace of Fiscal QE | Pg. 51

In other words, Congress can achieve a similar impact by financing all their spending with short-term T-bills. Congress doesn't do this because the supply of T-bills would overwhelm the private sector's use for them.

Furthermore, due to the Federal Reserve's "floor" system rather than a "corridor" system, the Fed simply shifts the interest expense to whatever the rate on bank reserves is. In other words, "Fiscal QE" would simply cause a change in the debt structure of fiscal spending.

Fiscal QE lends itself to such misunderstanding and abuse because it looks to some like an opportunity for the government, or government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), to borrow at favorable interest rates, if not interest free. That’s so in part because people familiar with the Fed’s pre-2008 methods tend to assume that the Fed remits any interest earned on securities it purchases, net of its operating costs, to the US Treasury. But in a floor system, that’s not the case. Instead, much of the interest generated by the Fed’s assets goes not to the Treasury but to banks, to reward them for holding excess reserves-that is, for lending to the Fed. Consequently, the government’s funding cost actually consists of whatever rate the banks earn. -The Menace of Fiscal QE | Pg. 54

Essentially, the Federal Reserve is just converting the spending to short-term financing rather than long-term financing, subjecting the taxpayer to short-term interest rate risk.

Fiscal QE, in its strictest sense, is QE that a central bank resorts to even though its policy rate can still be set at a level consistent with full employment. Provided the policy rate is indeed set in accordance with that goal, fiscal QE can’t contribute toward the achievement of full employment. Instead, it only allows the government to employ resources that would otherwise be employed by the private sector. -The Menace of Fiscal QE | Pg. 54

Fiscal QE will not do much more than slightly reducing interest expense by converting long-term debt into short-term deposits. To argue fiscal QE will be effective is to argue that short-term debt is more effective than long-term debt.

Fiscal QE does not change the equation of net national savings, nor does it make any spending plans free or cheap.

As a result, the next spending bill, particularly if it's focused on stimulus checks and consumption, will create a short-term boost to GDP and aggregate demand. Still, the private savings rate will not offset the government dissavings.

The result will be an economy that continues to shift away from production and investment and more toward consumption, a use of capital that does not generate a material increase in the standard of living for the entire population over time.

Lower growth and interest rates (higher prices for EDV) will be the long-term result with short-term volatility and downside dependent on the timing and size of the next fiscal spending bill.

Summary and Outlook

Since 2007, the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has moved from less than $1 trillion to more than $7 trillion, and federal debt to GDP has jumped from 62% to 130%.

Over that time, long-duration ETF EDV has gained over 240% as interest rates on the long end of the Treasury curve have followed the trend in growth and inflation lower.

EDV Total Return:

Source: Bloomberg

Without productive investment into the real economy, the trends in population growth and productivity growth will continue to push the rate of real GDP per capita growth lower.

Lower real growth will exacerbate the problem of excess capacity and weigh on the inflation rate.

Fiscal stimulus in the short-run will create a boost to growth and inflation. Still, if the spending is geared toward consumption, and the result is an even deeper rate of negative national savings, we can be assured the rate of private investment in the economy will continue to falter.

If you have a long-term, multi-year time horizon, ETF EDV will continue to grind higher over time as the rate of economic growth and inflation will deteriorate with less productive capacity.

In the short run, large movements are most dependent on fiscal stimulus.

For ETF EDV, fiscal spending is a short-term negative but a long-term positive.

Over the next half decade, the lack of national savings and the dearth of productive investment will push the real GDP growth rate below 1% and will try and push long-term interest rates below the zero lower-bound.

