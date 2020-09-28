Post Holdings (POST) is one of the most indebted companies in the packaged food space. It’s popular cereal brands include Grape Nuts, Fruity Pebbles, Alpha-Bits, Honeycomb and Malt-O-Meal. In refrigerated foods, Bob Evans is a leading ready-to-serve brand consumers favor. I mentioned the stock last week here in a story reviewing weak momentum selections in late summer, as avoid and sell candidates.

The company’s history has been something of whirlwind the last decade+. During 2008 Post Foods, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded ready-to-eat cereal, split-off from Kraft and merged with Ralcorp in a tax-free transaction. Then, during 2012 Post was spin-off from Ralcorp and emerged as a standalone publicly traded company. Post quickly proceeded to acquire the assets of Attune Foods, Inc., a natural and organic platform of cereal and snack brands. And, the company has been on an acquisition spree ever since.

Debt, Debt and more Debt

The problem is Post’s desire to grow bigger has come at a steep price, namely massive borrowing. Profitability has been a secondary concern for years. The last nine years Post has reported a fully diluted cumulative share GAAP loss of -$0.70! Stagnant revenue expansion for years is a result of subpar cash flow generation to both manage its high debt load and reinvest into organic business growth, especially during a recession. Today, total net debts are around $7 billion against an equity capitalization under $6 billion. Below is a chart of long-term debt, total liabilities and the explosion in negative tangible book value the last decade.

What is the real-world cost of the acquisition spree? Well, net interest expense (including debt swaps) the past 12 months was $712 million, against EBITDA of $1,062 million. On $5.7 billion in sales, there is very little room for error in execution, especially if consumer demand falters and begins to decline during a recession. 2020 has exposed the stretched and risky nature of management’s operating strategy. Total 12-month trailing revenues are lower this year vs. both 2019 and 2018, and the company is reporting income losses again.

In August, Post announced it was issuing another $300 million in debt for general liquidity reasons at low interest expense. Wall Street has responded negatively the last six weeks by marking down the share price nearly 10%. I have this situated pictured below with a blue arrow pointing to the sliding equity quote.

If your goal is to invest in a high profit margin company with great growth prospects, Post fails these two hurdles. Below is a graph of income per employee against peers and competitors. The enterprise’s $11,519 total for 2019 (which will be even lower in 2020 projected by Wall Street analyst consensus) is at the bottom of the graph vs. Hostess Brands (TWNK), J.M. Smucker (SJM), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), Kellogg (K), and Campbell Soup (CPB).

Post’s free cash flow to debt is weakest in the group, on a trailing four-quarter basis. Free cash flow to assets is near the bottom of the list. Debt to assets is by far the highest of competitors also. And, Post is reporting an actual net operating loss over the previous 12 months entering July vs. an 8% net profit margin average by peers. All are pictured below.

Earnings & Cash Flow Future

Normalized earnings (excluding special restructuring charges and asset write-offs) still paint the picture of an extraordinarily high price for Post shares, especially after considering the risky, excessively leveraged balance sheet setup investors must gulp. Below is a 3-year chart of price to normalized earnings for the company and its peer group.

Price to free cash flow is slightly better for shareholders, but the sensitivity of results to the potential of a double-dip recession and slow economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 cannot be overstated. Too much debt creates numerous headwinds when sales are in decline. High fixed interest expense, and repayment/refinance issues if credit ratings decline, can create liquidity and operating cash flow problems in quick fashion. (In terms of liquidity, the only silver lining for Post owners is the company tries to keep ample cash reserves on hand for current liabilities and small takeovers.)

Wall Street is projecting the 2020 recession to sink income dramatically, with trailing 12-month EPS a negative number into July. Below is a chart of the expected rebound in earnings, assuming an economic recovery is underway today. However, if the lack of further government stimulus sends the U.S. economy back into recession, or another explosion in virus spread occurs during the fall/winter months, Post’s earnings many not recover. EPS could theoretically stay in a loss situation for both 2020 and 2021.

Technical Momentum Weakening

Total investor returns (price appreciation plus dividends) have been lagging badly over the past year vs. Post’s peer group and the S&P 500 index. [The company is a member of the Midcap S&P 400. However, I design my long/short portfolio using relative performance forecasting vs. the S&P 500.] The stock’s price drop has become more pronounced of late with the appearance of recession. Without doubt, the excessive debt load has been the weight sinking Post, dramatically so against the steady gains of 2018-19. The 12-month and 36-month charts below assume $10,000 invested in each of the peer companies, with return performance including dividend payments and price change.

Post scores quite poorly in September, using my Victory Formation computer sort criteria. Most momentum indicators are zig-zagging lower. Below you can see the stock quote is underneath both the simple 50-day and 200-day moving averages of price. The stock’s relative performance against the S&P 500 peaked in April 2019, and 2020’s calendar returns have deteriorated on a consistent basis vs. the overall market. The Accumulation/Distribution Line and On Balance Volume indicator have dropped in a steady fashion since July 2019. In recent trading days, both have reached 52-week lows well ahead of the equity quote level. The whole technical picture is the opposite of what I search for in a strong buy idea.

Does weak momentum guarantee the stock price will decline from today? Absolutely not. Price could reverse higher without much warning, given a variety of news events. For example, a sharp move higher in the overall stock market (with low odds today from overvaluations), a takeover/merger of the business (with low odds today from Post’s debt level), or a clear vaccine end to the coronavirus pandemic in coming months (with low odds until the middle of 2021 in my opinion) may be necessary to put a floor under the stock price.

Final Thoughts

I like the packaged food sector as a defensive, inflation-hedging investment area in 2020. I have written bullish articles on Seeking Alpha explaining how J.M. Smucker and Kraft Heinz offer much better long-term value and total return potential, including sustainable dividends. Their valuations are lower and debt levels far more manageable during the recession. I have owned both during the last six months, and would like to buy the two again on market weakness into the November election. Post makes a sound, reason-based, correlated short to offset longs in the industry.

In the end, an investment in Post on the long side requires an improving economy and low interest rates next year. While this economic scenario is entirely plausible, it may already be factored into the current $83 quote. Conventional wisdom is counting on a quick recovery and the U.S. economy resembling the 2019 version sooner, rather than later. What if new risks appear, black swan type events, that have not occurred in a normal fashion the last decade? Given a world awash in record debt, betting on normalized Wall Street returns seems like an idea full of risk, especially at record valuations on trailing sales, earnings and total market capitalization vs. GDP. If you take a step back and calmly review the math and historical performance after similar overvaluation periods on Wall Street, gambling on stocks with super-high debt levels doesn’t pass the logic test. A double-dip recession from the lack of stimulus policy support in Washington DC and/or a large spike in coronavirus spread this fall/winter argue for caution in highly-leveraged names like Post.

I am short a small Post Holdings position in a large, diversified long/short portfolio. I am projecting the current underperformance span vs. the overall U.S. stock market will continue into early 2021.

Investors should understand that shorting involves greater risk than a regular long approach to investing. You can lose more than you invest initially, if good news propels a stock higher unexpectedly. I suggest shorting a large number of individual stocks with your capital only as a hedge against your investments on the long side. Small short positions and a net-neutral to somewhat net-long portfolio design overall will keep bearish short-sale picks from ruining your day, when one or more invariably outperform the market.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are short POST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

