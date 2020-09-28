I've been looking at utilities in the past as potential investments for an income focus portfolio. Spire (SR) caught my attention as it is 40% down from its all-time highs. The company currently is trading at a reasonable valuation and has a decent yield.

Just a brief background on the company, Spire is a utility primarily focused on the distribution of natural gas in three US states, namely Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. Typically, the gas utility business is subject to seasonal fluctuations with winter being the peak season due to the need for heating. The majority of the company's operations are in Missouri where the company serves 1.2 million customers. In fact, Spire is the only natural gas distributor in its franchised area in Missouri making it a regulated monopoly in the area. It is also a major player in its franchised areas in Alabama. The company is also trying to grow via expanding to gas marketing, pipelines, and storage but these make up only around 5% of the business.

Investor presentation

In terms of Q3 2020 results, revenue was flat at $321.1 million compared to $321.3 million during the same time last year. The increase in utility income this quarter was offset by the decrease in Gas marketing income. The flat Q3 2020 revenues could paint a misleading picture though as 9-month YTD revenue fell to $1.6 billion from $1.73 billion a year prior. The company had a net loss for the quarter of $95.9 million. However, that loss was primarily driven by an impairment charge of $148.6 million related to Spire Storage. We can see that the coronavirus pandemic still had an impact on the revenues for the company despite being a utility and the fact that the coronavirus pandemic started in February outside of the company's peak season. This impact was largely due to the weakness in the natural gas market as a result of the economic recession brought about by the pandemic. The company estimated a $7.8 million impact from COVID-19 mostly due to lower demand from the Gas marketing side of the business and higher bad debt expense.

Beginning in March, the market has seen a drop in natural gas demand as COVID impacted not only domestic demand but also trigger a significant drop in LNG shipments internationally. While we have also seen contractions at the wellhead, and we are now seeing a drop in flowing gas, the impact today is significantly lower spot prices or summer prices and lower volatility. This reduced opportunities we had for asset optimization this quarter.

Q3 Earnings call

The company generated cash from operating activities of $453.8 million for the 9 months YTD up by 3% compared to the same time last year. This shows that despite the net loss, the company is still generating a healthy amount of cash. The company had long-term debt of $2.5 billion with a long-term capitalization ratio of 48.4% equity. Overall, I think the company had a decent quarter and as a utility business, we can expect a certain level of revenue to be "stable".

Like all utility companies, Spire is exposed to some level of regulatory risk. We saw it play out a bit this quarter. Typically, a utility can spend to upgrade its infrastructure and recover that money through rate increases to its customers. The Missouri government ruled that certain Spire expenditures for infrastructure upgrades were not eligible. The company had to pay back $15 million as a one-time rebate to its customers although the bulk of that expense was already provisioned in 2019 meaning it had no impact on the 2020 financials. Given that the company derives the majority of its income from two geographic locations means a shift to an unfavorable regulatory environment in any of those states would negatively impact the company.

Despite being an essential utility, the company does face some long-term headwinds with regard to electrification for heating. As mentioned earlier, one of the primary uses of gas in the residential areas is heating during the winter. Electricity is seen as more environmentally friendly/carbon-free if generated from renewable resources. However, I think this risk is minimal due to natural gas being plentiful in the US and in some ways more energy efficient. According to the company, "Direct use of natural gas is a more efficient energy (91% vs 36% from when converting natural gas or fossil fuels into electricity".

Furthermore, there is a more practical aspect to this as well regarding cost efficiency for the consumer. Simply put, for the majority of the time, it's easier and cheaper to use gas heating rather than try to figure out a way to use electric heating. This risk cannot be completely ruled out though especially if a more left-leaning government wins in November and enacts subsidies to switch away from natural gas to electric. Given the current weakness in the natural gas market, I expect the Gas marketing segment, which trades natural gas from multiple pipelines, to be a lot weaker moving forward.

Investor presentation

Valuation

Typically, the main issue I have in investing in utilities is the low top-line growth. We can see that this is the case for Spire as well as over the last 5 years top-line revenue has remained flat. The company has planned for $2.8 billion in capital expenses to improve its infrastructure and upgrade its older pipelines. Spire is attempting to grow net income by enhancing its operations and drive these costs lower. The company is targeting earnings growth of about 4-7% which is above its historical average of 2.6%.

Author's calculation using data from Seeking Alpha

At the end of Q3 2020, the company declared a dividend of $0.6225 (which can be annualized to $2.49, an increase of 5.1%). At the current share price of $52.52, that translates to a yield of 4.7%. The company has consistently paid increasing dividends for 17 years now. The company has a target payout ratio of 55%-65% which ensures enough cash left over for the company to fund its capital needs.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14x (using 2019 EPS of $3.52, 2019 P/E is 15x). I typically use the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) as my benchmark when evaluating utilities. XLU has a yield of 3.40% and a forward P/E ratio of 18.3x. XLU has an estimated EPS growth of 5.61% which is the mid-point of Spire's targeted earnings growth. I think Spire is a decent company trading at a good price. There's nothing here that's terribly exciting and I don't think the company is severely undervalued. However, looking at the company's chart, it seems to be in a clear downtrend. There may be an opportunity to pick this up at a better price. Spire is a company I am keeping on my watch list.

SR Spire Inc. Stock Quote

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.