QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) is a midsized independent exploration and production company focused on the Williston Basin in North Dakota and the Permian basin in Texas. Curiously though, the company is actually headquartered in Denver, Colorado despite not having any operations in that region. Independents like this have been among the most vulnerable to the weakness that we have been seeing in energy prices and its stock price performance certainly reflects this. This may make some investors believe that the company is a bargain at the current price but I am not so sure. There are some very real risks here that a smart investor will want to pay attention to.

About QEP Resources

As stated in the introduction, QEP Resources operates in the Williston Basin and the Permian Basin:

These are among the two wealthiest resource basins in the world so these are certainly reasonable areas for the company to operate in from that regard. One thing that we note though is that the majority of the company’s production in both basins is crude oil. This could be a concern though as oil prices have fallen considerably more in response to the coronavirus outbreak than natural gas prices did. As we can see here, West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded for $61.18 per barrel at the start of the year but it has since fallen to $40.50 per barrel today, a 34.99% decline:

In the past, having a high proportion of production as crude oil was attractive to investors because crude oil prices were strong and natural gas prices were weak. As I pointed out in an earlier article, this was partly due to a popular trade among hedge funds of going long crude oil and shorting natural gas. However, with the coronavirus-driven decline in prices, the strongest natural gas independents like Range Resources (RRC) appear to be weathering the current climate better than many of the crude oil-focused independents.

As might be expected, this steep decline in energy prices has reduced the company’s revenues and cash flows from what it projected at the start of the year. As has been the case with many other companies, QEP Resources has taken steps to preserve its finances, which mostly involved cutting its planned capital and other expenses. In the Permian basin, the company has reduced its drilling activity down to just one rig and suspended all well completions activity until at least November 2020.

The company also ceased refracking and what it calls “non-essential operations” until at least 2021. These actions will certainly reduce the company’s capital expenses but they will also stunt the company’s growth compared to what it expected at the start of the year. The company does project that these changes will allow it to generate a positive free cash flow of $100 million in 2020 though, which is nice to see.

This improvement in its finances is critical because the company has $332.3 million worth of senior notes maturing next year:

The market has not been particularly friendly towards the debt of energy companies lately, especially energy companies like QEP Resources that do not have an investment-grade rating. Thus, QEP Resources might have some difficulty refinancing this debt as it comes due. If the company does indeed manage to generate $100 million in free cash flow this year then it should be able to simply pay off all of this debt with cash:

Source: QEP Resources, Inc.

The risk of course is that management is being overly optimistic here. History would certainly suggest this as the company has historically struggled to generate a positive free cash flow, although it has managed to produce one in the trailing twelve-month period:

TTM FY2019 FY2018 FY2017 OCF $640,500 $566,900 $816,200 $598,400 CapEx $568,600 $566,200 $1,299,700 $1,974,800 Free Cash Flow $71,900 $700 -$483,500 -$1,376,400

(All figures in thousands)

This is not an unusual situation among shale operators. As I pointed out in a previous article, an index of 61 shale producers has generally failed to produce a positive cash flow over the past twelve years:

Source: Rystad Energy, Clarksons Platou, Transocean (RIG)

One technique that many independents use to protect themselves against energy price fluctuations is the use of hedges. These can be swaps, options, forwards and futures contracts, or other derivatives that effectively allow the company to lock in a price for the resources that it sells. QEP Resources is not an exception to this. Here are the hedges that the company currently has:

Source: QEP Resources, Inc.

As we can see here, the company has locked in swaps for 13.1 million barrels of crude oil over the remainder of 2020 at an average price of $56.50 per barrel. This represents a sizable proportion of the company’s remaining production this year and it is at a price that is substantially higher than today’s West Texas Intermediate crude oil price. These hedges do allow the company to make a reasonably accurate projection about what its 2020 cash flow will be because it has already locked in a selling price for its oil. Unfortunately though, we can also see that the company is nowhere near as well hedged for 2021 so if energy prices remain low, this could be a drag on cash flow since hedges at similar prices would be unaffordable.

Financial Considerations

QEP Resources currently boasts an attractive dividend yield for an exploration & production company of 4.34%. Perhaps surprisingly, the company did not cut its dividend as part of its capital preservation efforts. As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. This is because we do not want to get caught with a dividend cut that reduces our income and likely causes the stock price to decline.

The usual way to do this is to look at the company’s free cash flow, which is the money that is left over from the company’s ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. As we have already discussed, QEP Resources had a free cash flow of $71.9 million over the trailing twelve-month period. It costs the company approximately $14.4 million annually to pay the dividend so it did clearly generate enough money to cover its dividend. If it does indeed manage to have a free cash flow of $100 million this year then it can probably do the same thing but the company could also end up needing all of the money that it generates to cover the 2021 debt maturities. Thus, it is questionable how sustainable this dividend is.

One of the problems that many shale operators have is a fairly high level of debt. I discussed this in a previous article and it mostly caused by the high decline rate of shale wells that basically force these companies to keep drilling new wells just to maintain their production, let alone grow it. This is an expensive proposition and is one reason why the energy sector has been among the largest issuers of high-yield debt over the past decade.

Thus, we should take a look at the company’s balance sheet. As of June 30, 2020, QEP Resources had $18 million in current debt and $2.0156 billion in long-term debt for a total of $2.0336 billion. This compares to $2.6606 billion in shareowners’ equity. This gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. As I have discussed in the past, I generally like to see this ratio under 1.0 so QEP obviously meets this requirement but let us compare it to some of its peers:

Company Debt-to-Equity Ratio QEP Resources 0.76 Continental Resources (CLR) 0.93 Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) 0.58 Oasis Petroleum (OAS) -3.67 Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) 7.03

Thus, it does appear that QEP Resources is not particularly heavily levered compared to its peers, although it is certainly not the best company in the space in this regard. A risk here though is that the company’s debt is very high in relation to its free cash flow. If we assume that QEP Resources does indeed have a free cash flow of $100 million this year then the company has a net debt-to-free cash flow ratio of 18.48. It is free cash flow that ultimately dictates a company’s ability to pay off its debt so this high ratio is a worrying situation. This could pose a problem in 2022.

As already shown, it is essentially going to take everything the company has to cover its 2021 debt maturities if the market remains lukewarm to energy companies. QEP Resources has $465.1 million worth of senior unsecured debt coming due in 2022, which is $132.8 million more than in 2021. Barring a much more favorable environment for energy companies, it is difficult to see how the company will be able to cover this if it cannot refinance given the lack of hedges and likely lower production in 2021 (due to the production cutbacks and natural decline rate of its existing wells). This is probably what the market is worried about and the reason why I cannot recommend the company to anyone except speculators.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QEP Resources has some good acreage in some of the most oil-rich basins in the world and appears to be able to weather the next year or so. However, the company’s finances are quite strained and this could present a very real problem for it if energy prices remain suppressed for an extended period. The company could certainly be a reasonable speculation for someone wanting to bet on a quick rebound in energy prices and the 7% yield is certainly attractive but the risks here appear to be too great for someone looking for a long-term income play.

