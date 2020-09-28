Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) stock has been in a world of hurt in 2020, and based on the current trends and uncertainty in the economy and the oil markets, it could still have even further to fall. The dividend yield for Exxon Mobil has reached very high levels, placing the dividend in harm's way.

There have been some bearish bets placed in the options for Exxon Mobil over the past few weeks, suggesting the recent decline is far from over. You can track all of my Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet.

Weak Revenue and Earnings Outlook

Oil prices have fallen by nearly 40% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic as fewer people drive, and industrial output around the world slump. That weakness has spilled into Exxon Mobil's revenue stream and earnings outlook, with analysts' estimate falling sharply.

Revenue estimates for the company have fallen to $182.6 billion in 2020 from roughly $270 billion. Meanwhile, revenue is forecast to drop to $214 billion and $251 billion from approximately $270 billion and $276 billion in 2022 and 2023.

Earnings are also expected to be weak, falling to a loss of $0.17 in 2020, then rebound to $1.49 and $2.91 per share in 2021 and 2022.

Strained Dividend

The bigger problem is that the dividend yield has soared to nearly 10.1%, based on its dividend of $3.48 per share. That dividend yield is historically high for the company, and that may suggest that investors are worried about the safety of the dividend. The company, based on current estimates, is likely not to have the earnings power to maintain its current dividend payment. The company has a very high dividend payout ratio, and free cash flow has been on the decline, falling to $21.7 billion from around $35.8 billion in early 2019.

Options Market

As a result, options betting has turned bearish in some cases, with open interest levels rising over the last couple of weeks. For example, on September 15, it was noted in the marketplace service Reading The Market, a spike in the open interest levels for the October 16 $37.50 puts and calls by around 25,000 contracts each. The data showed that the puts were bought, and the calls were sold, creating a bear spread and a bet the stock would fall by the middle of October.

Technical Weakness

Technically, the shares look weak, with the stock approaching a level of resistance and a downtrend around $35.85. Should the stock fail to push through the level of resistance and the downtrend, it could result in the equity falling even lower towards its March lows around a price of $30.90.

Oil

Low oil prices haven't helped, with a barrel of WTI trading around $40 per barrel. The price of oil has been stuck in a trading range since the beginning of June and presently shows no signs of life. The lack of activity likely suggests that the demand remains weak, and a global recovery has been slow to develop.

Risks

There are plenty of risks as the stock has fallen sharply, and to some of its lowest prices in years. Plus, with a dividend yield of around 10%, it is likely to attract plenty of investors willing to take a chance for a shot at the high yielding dividend. Additionally, should there be an increase in demand for oil, and those prices rise, Exxon Mobil's stock is likely to benefit.

Overall, with the risk associated with Exxon Mobil, and with a murky outlook, it seems hard to ignore the downside potential.

