Calithera initiates Phase 2 trial for lung cancer treatment

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA) announced that it has started the treatment of the first patient in its Phase 2 non-small cell lung cancer clinical trial of CB-839. The KEAPSAKE trial is a randomized study and seeks to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of telaglenastat plus standard-of-care immunotherapy as front-line therapy among patients with stage IV non-squamous NSCLC whose tumors have a KEAP1 or NRF2 mutation as diagnosed by the use of next-generation sequencing.

KEAPSAKE trial is double blind and will recruit nearly 120 patients with specific characteristics. These patients will then be randomized and will be administered either telaglenastat or placebo, in combination with pembrolizumab, carboplatin, and pemetrexed. Susan Molineaux of Calithera said:

We're proud that KEAPSAKE is among the first clinical trials investigating a potential new therapy for these patients who have a poor prognosis. Based on both the clear mechanistic rationale for telaglenastat in this indication and strong preclinical data, we're hopeful that the study will provide valuable insights."

The company expects the interim data from the trial to be available in 2021.

Mutations in the KEAP1/NRF2 pathway are shown to be associated with aggressive tumor growth. These pathways may be triggered by activating NRF2 or by the loss of KEAP1 function. Further, the activation of the KEAP1/NRF2 pathway results in dependence on glutaminase activity. This development makes these tumors very sensitive to control the glutaminase activity by using telaglenastat. The study will use Guardant360 liquid biopsy test, which has been provided by the study sponsor as an investigational use only (IUO) testing option for patient selection.

Telaglenastat (CB-839) is an investigational, first-in-class, novel glutaminase inhibitor. It is specifically calibrated to block cancer cells' access to glutamine which drives its survival and growth. The data from several preclinical studies has demonstrated that the drug candidate is able to produce synergistic antitumor effects when used in combination with standard-of-care therapies. The company is now assessing the potential of telaglenastat as a combination therapy for multiple solid tumor types such as non-small cell lung cancer and metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Calithera Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in discovering and developing therapies seeking to disrupt cellular metabolic pathways for modulating tumor cells and for enhancing immune-cell activity. The company has a robust development pipeline of a wide range of first-in-clinic, oral therapeutics for a variety of indications.

Investment Thesis: Calithera focuses on oncology sector and has built a niche for itself. It has several catalysts coming up such as the data readout from the pivotal Phase 3 CANTATA study of telaglenastat. It is likely to be out later this year or early next year. Any positive news on this front will likely provide positive impetus to its stock price. The company is also working on another drug candidate, CB-280 for cystic fibrosis and chronic airway infection.

Vertex receives FDA approval for cystic fibrosis treatment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) announced that the FDA has approved Kalydeco for use in children with cystic fibrosis (CF) aged four months to less than six months old fulfilling certain conditions. The drug candidate is already approved in the United States and the European Union for treating CF patients aged six months and older. The FDA has based its approval on the positive data collated from a cohort in the Phase 3 safety cohort.

Kalydeco is a prescription medicine designed to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients aged 4 months and older who have at least one mutation in their CF gene that is responsive to Kalydeco. However, the safety and effectiveness of the drug are not known for patients under 4 months of age. Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President, Vertex said:

Today's approval is a testament to our relentless efforts, alongside the clinical and scientific community, to reach all people with CF who may benefit from our medicines."

Its Phase 3 open-label cohort involved 6 children with CF aged four months to less than six months. These patients had one 10 mutations in the CFTR gene. The cohort showed a safety profile which was in line with profile obtained from older children and adults. Kalydeco was first approved in the United States in 2012. The treatment is now marketed in over 40 countries.

Vertex is a global biotechnology company with a strong product portfolio. The company has a number of approved medicines for managing cystic fibrosis.

Investment Thesis: the company has solid foundation that allows it to weather turbulences such as the recent onslaught of a pandemic. In cystic fibrosis segment, the company has near monopoly, offering it premium valuation. The company is now branching out in other segments as well and has formed some impressive collaborations.

IGM Biosciences shakes hands with AbCellera for antibody discovery

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) announced that it has inked a strategic deal with AbCellera. The deal aims to boost the discovery and development of novel IgM antibodies. Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera will have the responsibility to generate panels of antibodies for multiple therapeutic targets identified by IGM. The company will harness its full-stack, AI-powered antibody discovery technology for this purpose. IGM, on the other hand, will retain the rights to develop and commercialize the novel antibodies resulting from this collaboration.

AbCellera has designed an operating system for facilitating the process of discovering antibodies. It then decodes and analyzes natural immune responses for the purpose of developing antibodies. The company's technology platform helps in developing existing and new biological modalities, from monoclonal, multi-specific, and single-domain antibodies.

IGM Biosciences plans to use its proprietary platform to expand upon the inherent characteristics of IgM and IgA antibodies. This platform is designed to boost the process of developing engineered therapeutic antibodies. With the use of this technology, it is possible to create IgM and IgA antibodies with higher affinity and avidity than naturally occurring counterparties. The platform also allows to solve the issues pertaining recombinantly expressing and manufacturing IgM and IgA antibodies.

IGM Biosciences is a clinical stage biotech company and is mainly focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Its proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies. AbCellera, on the other hand, is a privately held technology with a robust antibody discovery platform.

Investment Thesis: The stock has shown strong growth in the recent past. The company has formed a collaboration with Atreca and BeiGene for developing COVID-19 vaccine, which has the potential to boost its stock price in the coming months.

