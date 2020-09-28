R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) has reached a deal to sell a business unit, much-needed given the troubled state of the business and its finances. The company reached a second deal this year with TFI International to sell logistics assets and while the proceeds are much-needed and welcomed, the deal is not a game-changer with the already challenged remaining core business having seen another hit from Covid-19.

Despite the very modest market capitalization in relation to the sales base, debt remains a big issue as continued losses makes that the debt overhang remains very significant, causing too much uncertainty to create any appeal or a compelling risk-reward situation.

The Deal

R. R. Donnelley reached an agreement to sell its DLS Worldwide Logistics business to TFI International in a deal valued at $225 million, with the deal being paid for in cash. Note that the deal does not include RRD's International Mail and Parcel Logistics business.

DLS is a non-asset-based platform which provides logistics services through a third party network of sales staff, sales agents and agent stations. This includes LTL, truckload, forwarding, expedited, parcel and intermodal services. The business unit generated sales of $530 million on a trailing basis until the end of the second quarter.

R. R. Donnelley furthermore reported that the deal is valued at 9 times EBITDA, already including stand-alone expenses and some corporate overhead allocation. Based on that information, the unit is set to generate about $25 million in EBITDA on little over half a billion in sales. Note that both R. R. Donnelley and TFI know each other very well after TFI already acquired the Courier Service business early in March.

Investors have reacted with cautious optimism to the deal after shares have seen dismal trading action of course in recent years. Shares jumped from $1.17 per share to $1.37 per share overnight in response to the deal, although at these levels, the market capitalization stands around a hundred million!

Long-Term Demise

Hard to remember, but R. R. Donnelley was actually a $60 stock in 1998 and traded at $70 in 2007, and ever since shares have only come down, amidst a demise of the underlying business. The company continued to make acquisitions over time, only adding to the debt load while creating a diversified conglomerate without sufficient focus. This former parent company actually split up two other businesses in 2016.

In February of this year, the company reported its 2019 results, with revenues down 7.7% to $6.28 billion, as organic growth came in at minus 2.3%. The business service unit generated $5.0 billion in revenues, comprised out of commercial print, logistics, packaging, statement, labels, supply chain management, forms and BPO. The marketing solution segment is a bit smaller with $1.3 billion in sales yet was showing growth, notably in direct marketing and digital print & fulfillment.

The company reported $99 million in operating earnings, yet at the same time reported a net loss of $1.31 per share. Adjusted operating earnings came in at $246 million, for adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share. Most of the discrepancy stems from restructuring charges and alike, as net results took a beating as a result of the heavy debt load and associated interest expenses.

Net debt at the end of the year stood at $1.63 billion, down a bit compared to 2018. The trouble is that organic sales declines and $434 million in adjusted EBITDA, is not only a very adjusted metric, it furthermore translates into 3.8 times leverage as the business continues lo lose money. By February, shares had already fallen to $3, thereby valuing equity at just over $200 million.

The company guided for sales of $5.95 billion and adjusted earnings between $0.65 and $0.95 per share, yet that guidance was of course ahead of Covid-19. With Covid-19 obviously having a big impact in the first half of the year, this does not really allow for much deleveraging, in fact, net debt stood at $1.69 billion by the end of the second quarter, up a bit compared to 2019. This is disappointing as the company closed on a small divestment in the second quarter.

With 72 million shares now trading around $1.40 per share, a market value of $100 million implies that the business is valued at $1.80 billion, of course assuming that bonds trade at par and will be repaid in full, as reality is that equity is just a call option here.

Pro-Forma Thoughts

The $225 million cash deal to sell the DLS Worldwide business will make a meaningful dent in addressing leverage, but the remaining operations of course will shrink in size as well. Net debt will fall to $1.47 billion and with $25 million in EBITDA leaving the door, leverage ratios should drop to 3.6 times if we look at the EBITDA numbers as of the end of 2019. Of course, these numbers have been taking a big beating in the meantime. Furthermore, the company continues to lose money based on GAAP accounting as the business environment remains utterly challenged, as undoubtedly taxes and/or transaction costs will make that net proceeds are a bit disappointing.

While I am inclined to situations of low expectations, the situation does not look very good with the core business posting organic sales declines as a result of poor positioning, and the company furthermore shrinking as a result of continued divestments. While the deal helps in tackling the debt load to some extent, debt remains very high in absolute terms. All of this prevents me from getting too upbeat with Covid-19 putting another layer of pressure on the shares. Despite a welcomed divestiture, I see no compelling reason to get involved in this multi-year troubled story.