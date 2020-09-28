ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) has been one of my favorite investments as the company boasts a combination of a highly advanced technology and product coupled with a strong demand profile for its products and a capable management that knows how to approach the business. However, since reporting Q2 earnings, shares of ASML have been underperforming the broader market, generating a 4% loss versus the market being more or less flat. We can of course point out tech losing steam recently, but we also want to look at the Q2 results to see where ASML might have missed expectations.

Source: ASML

In a recent piece, even with COVID-19 hitting the world, I marked ASML "The best in its class." Since publishing that piece, ASML shares gained 23% vs. the broader markets gaining 7%. That really shows the outperforming nature of this company. However, share price performance has weakened after the Q2 earnings release as some analysts hit the sidelines.

Revenues shift

Figure 1: H1 2020 sales ASML (Source: ASML)

During the first quarter, we saw sales growing at a rate of 9.5% and that fell short slightly and actually looked quite good since some revenue recognition on shipped systems did not occur during the quarter due to the final factory checks not being performed, lower DUV shipments and unrendered services or field upgrade acceptance not performed. So, some revenues were to be shifted to future quarters. While refraining to provide any guidance, the company said that there was the potential to increase revenues by 50% quarter over quarter on improved margins.

However, the H1 revenues came in at €5,767 million signaling Q2 revenues of €3,326 million. So ASML didn’t quite meet the 50% quarter-over-quarter increase in revenues and that might have disappointed analysts and investors, though it should be pointed out that the uncertainty regarding any disruptions due to COVID-19 was exactly why ASML had not provided any official guidance.

However, the 50% hike in revenues was not achieved because some revenue recognition was delayed as final factory checks were not carried out. In the first quarter, there were two machines for which revenue recognition would not coincide with the timing of delivery, and in Q2, there were four units. On a net basis, revenue recognition on two machines was shifted away from Q2.

So, revenues came in at the lower side due to revenue recognition shifting from one quarter to the other, and we saw the number of deliveries on which this happened, increasing from two units in Q1 to four units in Q2. That increase isn’t promising, but ASML is more upbeat on the third quarter where it expects all revenues to be recognized within the quarter.

Net income and free cash flow

Figure 1: Q2 2020 income ASML (Source: ASML)

During the quarter gross margin showed sequential but also year-over-year improvement. On a 30% higher sales volume, ASML increased operating income by almost 85% and net income by nearly 60%.

Free cash flow generation improved sequentially from -$848 million to +$140 million but still negative for the first half. Year over year, that marks a $47 million improvement in the burn rate for the first half of the year and that doesn’t really look strong when sales volumes and operating income are up double digits, but the timing of receipts and expenditures plays a role as well and the cash flow profile tends to be backloaded.

So, when assessing sales and income, I can’t say that results were bad. Free cash flow generation was negative during the first half of the year, but that will be offset in the second half of the year. So, also there I had really no concern.

Lower order inflow

In my previous report on ASML, I marked several risks which I think are more likely to have sidelined analysts for now. The first risk I highlighted was that ASML did not provide a guidance for Q2, but said that a 50% quarter-over-quarter improvement in sales was possible. The company didn’t quite get there because some systems were shipped without the final factory checks being carried out. The result was in-quarter revenue recognition was on the lower side and the sequential improvement in sales was damped.

Figure: ASML quarterly orders (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What I believe might have scared investors off is the low order inflow during the quarter which declined by €855 million quarter over quarter and €1.24B year over year to €1.1B. Data shows that this is the lowest level of order inflow since I wrote my first report on ASML in 2015 and the order inflow was far below the moving average.

While the order patterns are generally wavelike, the low order inflow for the second quarter might be seen as customers not being certain about future demand due to the pandemic resulting in lower order inflow as they assess the near-term prospects.

ASML sounded a bit upbeat pointing out that over half of its 2021 production is already in the order books, and with six months remaining this year, it could collect more orders. However, the company also admits the uncertainty ahead:

We are very confident that we will keep booking EUV systems throughout the remainder of the year. So and I would be – I think by the end of the year, when we do our Q4 conference call in six months from now, we have a very good view on what 2021 is going to look like. And I think will probably be fully booked. And what that fully booked means is fully booked on the demand of what that ever is going to be. But we're preparing, like I said, four hour, uh, capacity, 45 to 50 systems just in case, our customers come back and said, the demand for 2021 is going to be that high and I want you to make those systems. So the preparations for the capacity are ongoing, but the ultimate demands of customers will be is a function of what I just said, and that level of uncertainty has clearly gone up as compared to six months ago, what it's finally going to be.

What ASML pointed out is a bit vague as the company points out that it still has six months ahead to add to the backlog of 28 systems to be shipped next year, but at the same time, it seems to be saying "If we customers don’t support our planned capacity expansion with orders, we will just ship less systems”. So, the company points out the opportunity as well as the possible reduced shipments next year and probably going forward due to the macroeconomic uncertainty.

Uncertainty was also one risk I highlighted in my report covering first-quarter results and seems to have made some investors wonder whether ASML shares are not valued a little too high given the near-term uncertainty. The Semiconductor Equipment-Wafer Fabrication industry has a P/E ratio of 15 while ASML has a P/E ratio of 47. It’s hard to say with certainty that ASML shares are valued too high based on price-to-earnings, because ASML simply dominates this field with a monopoly on the EUV (Extreme Ultra Violet) market and little competition on the DUV (Deep Ultra Violet) market. So, the price-to-earnings ratio should reflect that ASML is miles ahead of its competition, so a high ratio is justified. However, “How high?” becomes the question if you are manufacturing for a customer base that could feel some adverse impact from macroeconomic headwinds and naturally that means that while ASML is the market leader and that will be the case for years to come, the price-to-earnings ratio will contract when uncertainty increases.

Conclusion

ASML’s Q2 2020 results were not awful at all; in fact, we saw strong growth in sales and income. However, we also observed that there is increased uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic effects from the pandemic on demand for the products of ASML’s customers. Countering that are growth in some end markets due to a more digital work environment, but how much of an offset that is to macroeconomic headwinds is simply not known, and some long-term growth opportunities.

So, ASML’s results were quite good with an upbeat prospect for Q3, but bookings hit a multi-year low fitting the current uncertain trajectory ahead for global GDP growth and that affects even the company that has very little to fear from competitors. ASML's share price is unlikely to tumble, but the high price-to-earnings ratio that ASML has, though I think it is a justified one, is prone to tapering when uncertainty increases. What I can still appreciate is that the long-term opportunities remain including an organic growth via margin improvement on EUV machines and services.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.