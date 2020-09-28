A previous breach of debt covenants was satisfied with an equity offering, but future losses (both pretax and after tax) raise the chances of another violation.

Cash burn for Q3 is expected to increase, and accounts for nearly 25% of total liquidity available.

Comp sales are still deep in the negatives, and average weekly sales have doubled since March, but are still over 20% lower than the year-ago quarter.

Red Robin (RRGB) hasn't had the same recovery as the market, with shares still down 60% YTD as the fastfood chain has still struggled amid the pandemic. As the circumstances surrounding the pandemic aren't likely to wane until 2021, as we enter into the flu season without a vaccine, Red Robin is still likely to struggle as the restaurant scene remains altered. The company had already been facing declining sales and on-and-off losses prior to the pandemic, which has made any sort of future recovery much more difficult.

As a fast-food/casual dining chain, Red Robin already suffers from thin margins. It's just how the business goes. Yet margin pressure has been accelerated by the change in the restaurant model to favor off-premise service.

Red Robin saw its operating margin shrink dramatically as expenses scaled up relative to revenues. For Q2, "restaurant operating costs, as a percentage of restaurant revenue, increased 1,620 basis points to 98.0%" while for 1H, operating costs rose 1,190 bp to 93.6% of revenues. Higher cost of sales, labor and occupancy costs as well as operating costs related to beef and other inputs drove operating costs higher, and the margin mix lower.

Data by YCharts

So the chain witnessed "an increase in ground beef prices,... higher hourly wage and benefit rates driven by shifting labor mix in support of our off-premise operating model,... and higher third-party delivery fees driven by higher off-premise sales volume." These essentially were the main drivers of operating costs causing margins to fall - and these are also likely to remain in play for a substantial amount of time, as full-service dining is not likely to occur soon.

Red Robin is still taking steps within reopening locations at limited capacity, although limited capacity operations will still see those impacts mentioned above. As of August 9, 2020, the company has re-opened 346 indoor dining rooms with limited capacity, representing approximately 84% of currently open company-owned restaurants; by September 6, that increased marginally to 349.

Yet limited capacity isn't solving many problems, and even though it is offsetting declines in sales, it's not doing so by a huge margin.

From Q2, company-owned restaurant comp sales were significantly lower, with all weeks posting over a 30% decline in sales except for June 21; the average for the nine weeks reported below was approximately (33.3%). Net sales per restaurant averaged about $37,000 over the period.

Source: Q2 Results Press Release

And for the stores that were reopened for indoor dining, comp sales were still far in the negatives. Only two of the nine weeks had comp sales declines over 30%, but the average weekly comp sales was still (28.0%), only 5.3% better than the other restaurants. Net sales for these reopened stores averaged $39,400, only 6.5% higher.

Source: Q2 Results Press Release

Red Robin also recently posted a business update with more comp sales figures - it's showing some growth, but large declines in comp sales remain.

For the four weeks from August 16 to September 6, comp sales gradually increased for company-owned restaurants, compared to the nine weeks prior. Comp sales averaged (25.2%), a decent sequential increase from the previous report, yet the average for the thirteen-week range from mid-June to early Sept is still (30.8%). Net sales averaged $39,700, up $2,700 from the prior period.

Source: Press Release

Company-owned stores with indoor dining availability performing much better, with the end of August/early September seeing weekly comp sales below (20%). Weekly comp sales averaged (19.9%) for the four weeks, a significant improvement from the (28.0%) average previously reported. Average net sales rose to $41,200.

Source: Press Release

While these trends do look promising, comp sales are still far below normal. Average weekly net sales for company-owned restaurants in Q2 2019 was $54,932, while early September's trends are still over $13,000 from that level. Franchised units weekly sales were higher at $58,500 in Q2 2019, while the current Q2 had sales around $34,000; the reports did not specify weekly net comp sales data. Overall trends since March can be seen below.

Source: Investor Presentation

And while Red Robin is expecting to "build further momentum from the implementation and related seating expansion of all-weather tents and booth partitions by early in the fourth quarter along with indoor dining rooms beginning to re-open in California," this isn't as rosy as it sounds. Expenses will have to rise in order to fit out booths with partitions and expand seating with tents (assuming those items are not already purchased). And with steps to build momentum comes a higher cash burn rate.

For Q2, cash burn was reported at approximately $1 million per week. With Q3's planned reopenings, cash burn was expected to rise to $2 million per week; that's not a small increase, especially for Red Robin's limited liquidity.

That's about $26 million burned through Q3, based on the estimation. Red Robin only has about "$103 million in total liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents and available borrowing capacity under [its] revolving line of credit." That would put just under one-quarter of its available liquidity burned through. Liquidity has not changed much from Q2 into the current Q3 as the cash burn rate was offset by a 2.6 million share offering, raising $28.7 million.

Red Robin undertook this share offering in order to satisfy the equity issuance requirement needed for relief from falling out of compliance with debt covenants back in Q1.

Yet it still doesn't look like the future is going to be shaping up favorably for Red Robin. Comp sales had already been at a decline for 6 of the past 8 quarters, all through 2018 and 1H 2019. The pandemic might only have accelerated the rate of comp sales declines due to restaurant closures. Off-premise sales have soared, yes, but if/when restaurant operations resume to normal, indoor dining, that growth might start to revert back to the norm at 10%, not 200% growth as it most recently was. Restaurants are still far below weekly average sales, and operating under a mixed dining model will make it harder to boost sales high enough to make profits.

Debt is still a major issue, with over $207 million outstanding. Liquidity only measures half of that figure, so Red Robin is going to need to find cash from somewhere (most likely equity) if it can't find profitability in the upcoming forward four quarters. Only 15.5 million shares are outstanding which leaves room for dilution if necessary.

But even from December 2017 to December 2019, Red Robin was bleeding losses. Although only 4 of those 9 quarters showed a net loss, the aggregate net loss was $5.5 million. Stagnant/quarterly YoY declines in revenues are leading to these losses, and future revenue prospects for the upcoming 2 to 4 quarters seem poor due to the pandemic.

The pandemic looks to only have accelerated Red Robin's woes, as revenue declines aren't exclusive to the past six months. The chain had already seen declining comp sales for six straight quarters and net losses outweighing net income over the past few years. Debt remains high, and liquidity will continually need boosting, as cash burn for Q3 already accounts for almost 25% of total liquidity. While weekly sales have doubled since March, it's still a far way from pre-pandemic levels, and operating at half capacity and mixed models won't be able to bring sales back to those levels.

Margins are pressured significantly from operating costs rising extremely high, and could continue to be pressured as expenditures in protective equipment like booth separators, plastic shields, etc., will be needed as reopening continues. These signs, as well as a prior breach of debt covenants and going concern warning, lead to future skepticism about Red Robin's ability to stay afloat in a long-term perspective as the pandemic situation does not look to be easing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.