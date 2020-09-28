PIMCO August Coverage And Shareholder Report Update

The circumstances around the strange income levels over the past 2 months suggest that they are not driven by normal market factors but by discretionary portfolio decisions.

In the last few weeks, a couple of important PIMCO updates hit investor screens. We saw the second part of the annual shareholder report covering the remainder of PIMCO taxable funds. Investors also saw the August coverage figures released earlier in the month. July figures were odd, to say the least, so shareholders were keen to understand whether the low numbers were an anomaly or the new normal. In this article we take a look at these reports. We also highlight the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) which, once again, looks attractive here given its low fee among the high-leverage cohort, attractive premium and more sustainable distribution rate.

If You Hated The Original...

The July coverage release had some pretty weird income numbers for taxable funds, to say the least. More specifically, three of the June fiscal-year funds had zero incomes for the month of July.

To ascribe the three zero earnings months to anything sensible like random earnings fluctuations, currency moves etc. doesn't make a whole lot of sense, in our view. First, the earnings for the month were exactly zero. Secondly, they were zero for three out of 11 funds. Thirdly, the three funds which had zero earnings were all June fiscal year-end funds. Fourthly, PIMCO funds share broadly similar portfolios, however, some funds had registered "normal" levels of earnings while others plunged to zero. The combination of these features of the release is just too much of a statistical fluke to be driven by pure market factors.

The first immediate takeaway here is that these numbers in-and-of-themselves should not make investors particularly worried about these funds. It's akin to your kid coming home with a grade M in chemistry. It's so far outside of any reasonable scale that the information content of the result is essentially zero. This doesn't mean we should ignore it but it's not cause for immediate panic.

The second takeaway is that we have been here before. The reason that investors took notice of the June numbers was that they were so obviously zero. PIMCO reports total earnings numbers for the entire fiscal year so if a fund reports zero earnings for a given month it is only really noticeable by most investors on the first month of the fiscal year when the coverage report would show a figure of zero in the NII column. If a fund earned $0.05 for the first month of the fiscal year and zero for the second month, the NII column would continue to show $0.05 and would be less optically scary to investors.

When have we been here before? The chart below shows marginal monthly earnings for the taxable funds with months where a fund earned zero or a negative amount highlighted. July had three funds with zero earnings but just the previous month had two funds with zero or negative earnings. Last October had three funds with odd earnings as well.

Source: Systematic Income

All of which brings us to the August coverage release. And if you liked the original (July release) you're going to hate the sequel (August release). Four funds came in with negative numbers. The chart below, limited to just the fixed-income multi-sector funds, shows what an outlier this is. Yes, we've seen negative monthly earnings before but the size of the earnings and the number of funds with negative earnings look out of whack relative to the recent past.

Source: Systematic Income

Before we fall off our chairs, it's worth saying that all four of the negative income funds were July fiscal-year-end funds. In other words, just as the zero NII funds for July were all June fiscal-year-end funds, all negative NII funds for August were July fiscal-year-end funds. As a side note, believers in the impact of currency fluctuation have to explain why the dollar had a very marginal fall in August compared to the sharp fall in July but yet earnings fell a lot more than they did in July.

What does all this mean for coverage? Let's take a look at how the average taxable PIMCO CEF 6-Month rolling coverage looks like in the chart below. In two words - not great! It looks like coverage moved steadily lower at the end of 2019, then flatlined into the fall of 2020 at around 80% and then jumped down to just 60%.

Source: Systematic Income

We'll be the first to admit that the chart doesn't look great. There are a couple of comments worth making. First, it doesn't look as bad as the other coverage periods charts. In addition to the 6-month rolling coverage, PIMCO also publishes 3-month and fiscal-year coverage. Unless you think the NII numbers shown for July and August are true reflections of the current earning power of these funds (you would have to explain why PHK frittered away 2.5x worth of average monthly earnings in a single month) both the 3-month as well as the fiscal-year periods are going to hugely overweight these weird income periods in their numbers.

Secondly, let's recall that there are basically four main drivers of earnings over the short term, the level of borrowings, the cost of borrowings, changes in short-term rates and the floating-rate sensitivity of the fund portfolio. In aggregate PIMCO funds are well set up for the current environment. Firstly, the majority of taxable funds boast higher borrowings than they did in February.

Secondly, leverage costs have fallen substantially. All taxable fund leverage costs are tied to short-term rates either through ARPS or through LIBOR. Interest rates on ARPS have fallen from 3-4% in 2019 to 0.12-1.6% and the repo base rate has fallen from over 2% to 0.25%.

Thirdly, PIMCO taxable fund portfolios are well immunized from falls in the short-term rate. The funds do carry floating-rate securities in the form of loans and MBS however their typical fund swap exposure is such that the received floating-rate is swapped out to a fixed rate. So, all in all, these factors suggest that fund earnings should be holding up relatively well.

In our view this kind-of forward-looking view of distribution coverage has a number of advantages. First, it avoids the false certainty of precise income and coverage levels provided by PIMCO. It should be obvious by now that the numbers released in the reports are not reflective of actual fund earnings capacity. In fact, we should be grateful that PIMCO makes this so obvious. It would be much harder to believe this if PIMCO made some marginal changes to their portfolios that pushed income up and down by a little every now and then. The truly bizarre figures in the reports tell us that there is something else going on here and we should not rely on these numbers to gauge fund earnings.

The second benefit of this kind of forward-looking earnings view is that it allows investors to anticipate changes in earnings based on the factors that drive earnings. For instance, the three funds that made distribution cuts in the summer also deleveraged the most in March and April. Sharp drops in LIBOR also allowed investors to anticipate sharp distribution cuts in the loan CEF sector. And drops in SIFMA allowed investors to anticipate broad-based distribution increases in the municipal sector. On the one hand, PIMCO funds have a lot more moving parts than other funds and their distribution changes are not always well telegraphed. That said, they still are ultimately asset portfolio wrappers and subject to the same laws of market physics as the rest of the CEF market.

So, if it's not the usual market fluctuations driving weird income numbers, what is it? We don't have a satisfying answer here. In an earlier article we suggested that the culprit is likely the funds' swaps portfolios, however we aren't able to tie out the quarterly swaps changes dollar-for-dollar to changes in income. That said, the direction of the income change does point in the right direction for the funds we've looked at. In the previous article we looked at the zero income month for the Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) and it was associated with a period when the fund pushed some income into swaps.

More recently, we looked at the large increase in the High Income Fund (PHK) income in July ($0.17 versus a run rate of about $0.04-0.05 per month for the previous year). This unusual income spike coincided with a huge restructuring of the fund's swaps portfolio. For instance, the fund unwound $2.6bn notional of swaps (this is in the context of the fund's $660m of net assets). It reduced notionals on 6 other swaps and put on 3 new swaps. For those keeping score at home, the fund got rid of the weird OTC $600m swap which did not behave like a normal swap - it likely had embedded caps or floors since its market value did not move with what would have been the DV01 of the standard swap with the same parameters. It also got rid of another weird swap - the EUR1.3bn short-dated swap on which it paid a zero fixed coupon and received a negative EURIBOR (in effect, paying a positive floating rate). Going forward this makes the analysis of the swaps portfolio a bit easier.

The swaps portfolio restructuring made a big impact on the swaps portfolio cash flow which increased from $8.5m to $21.4m per annum, in effect going from 1.3% of net assets to 3.2% of net assets. That's a big boost relative to the fund's underlying earnings capacity. We are of two minds on this. On the one hand, this should substantially boost the fund's cash flows, supporting distributions. On the other hand, PIMCO is basically taking investor capital and pushes it through a derivative that 1) creates additional interest rate risk and 2) becomes a tax event for investors in taxable accounts. The increase in the swap portfolio cash flow likely boosted the fund's income over this period though the actual earnings increase is too large to be fully explained by this.

With that less-than-satisfactory discussion out of the way, let's turn quickly to the annual reports. The second part of the annual report was released recently. The obvious question here is why PIMCO splits the funds into two parts rather than drop them at the same time which would make funds easier to compare as they would have the same fiscal years. One likely answer here is that the funds in the July report all have ARPS so they have a number of additional data fields in the tables. This doesn't mean that PIMCO can't fit them all in one table. They really should - the benefits would far outweigh the inconvenience of having more funds in the report and some columns being empty.

It's important to say upfront that annual reports are definitely worth looking at as they have disclosures we wouldn't be able to find anywhere else. However, they also have a number of limitations. As we already said above, they don't cover the same period for all of the taxable funds so the comparisons are not completely apples-to-apples. They also cover an extended period when many things such as fund borrowing levels, leverage costs and other performance drivers changed significantly so the aggregate annual numbers don't give us a good sense of fund dynamics going forward.

Let's take a look at some numbers.

The NII NAV Yield chart below is simply net investment income divided by NAV. However, there are two important modifications versus what you will find in the report. First, we subtract ARPS interest costs from net investment income - this is not done automatically as preferred distributions are not considered expenses from the fund's perspective. They are simply dividends on preferred shares of the fund. From the perspective of the common shareholder, however, they are no different from interest expense on a bank credit facility which would come out of net investment income. Feel free to ignore this if you are a proud holder of ARPS with that juicy 0.12% rate.

The second modification is we use the latest NAV for all funds rather than the fiscal year-end NAV shown in the report. Using fiscal-year end NAVs shown in the report would create a slight bias given the continued rally in NAVs over July.

The chart may be somewhat surprising - after all three of the highest four funds by NII NAV Yield ended up cutting distributions.

Source: Systematic Income

However, this is why it's important to also consider the fund's distribution rate on NAV rather than just its income production. The chart below shows the fund's net investment income less current annualized distribution divided by the latest NAV. Funds with figures above zero had fiscal year net investment income above the current annualized distribution and vice-versa. Assuming next year's incomes look like last year's these funds should have an easier time covering their distributions.

Source: Systematic Income

Another chart worth a look is the amount of ROC in the fund's total distributions. This chart has less information content than we would like given the two outliers here have made big adjustments in their distributions.

Source: Systematic Income

Finally, the numbers that we won't find anywhere else is the contribution of at-the-market offerings to the funds' NAVs. This contribution is basically the combination of the number of additional shares sold into the market by the fund during the fiscal year and the fund's premium. The higher the premium the more accretive to NAV are these sales. These numbers do make it tempting to hold funds with the highest premiums however that is not a guarantee that PIMCO will engage in ATM offerings and it exposes investors to premium compression.

Source: Systematic Income

Finally, it's always worth looking at aggregate PIMCO CEF premium valuation which we show in the chart below. Overall, PIMCO CEFs are relatively attractive though, as usual, there is great variation in premiums.

Source: Systematic Income

In terms of individual funds, PKO has become marginally more attractive here, particularly for investors who are relatively upbeat about the market. The fund is one of four that are run with a pedal-to-the-floor leverage of around 45%. It has a slightly lower fee than the Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) and Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), though higher than PCM Fund (PCM) and holds less RMBS.

The PKO premium is now trading below that of PCI which has rarely happened in the past 5 years. PKO also has a stronger NAV return across different time horizons and has outperformed all multi-sector PIMCO CEFs over the past year in NAV terms. This could be due to luck as PKO entered the March drawdown running at much lower leverage and has been able to add the most assets in relative terms out of the drawdown.

Source: Systematic Income

PKO also has the lowest distribution rate on NAV despite one of the highest leverage levels. This relatively conservative distribution profile should enable the fund to maintain its distribution and allow its distribution coverage to outperform the rest of the sector. PKO does have a smaller non-agency RMBS allocation, however, fans of the sector can get their fill in a number of other CEFs and open-end funds.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

Our key takeaway here is that the surprising earnings figures from PIMCO over the last two months are a matter of degree. The funds have released zero and negative earnings before but they were less noticeable because they fell in the middle of the fiscal year. The features associated with the releases tell us that they are not driven by the usual market fluctuations but are, all but certain, to come from discretionary portfolio decisions. Ultimately, it is hard to know what portfolio decisions are driving these earnings but they are likely to do with the funds' swaps portfolios - the sharp shifts in fund incomes have coincided with significant swap restructurings. Overall, recent aggregate trends in borrowings and leverage costs should allow the funds to maintain and boost their earnings capacity.

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations. Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the closed-end fund, open-end fund, preferred and baby bond markets. Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, PHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.