Read any article about AT&T (NYSE:T) on Seeking Alpha, and you're sure to find a great deal of debate as to its place in a person's portfolio. Dividend growth investors tend to love the stock in spite of its lengthy history of mediocre returns. In recent years, it's been rare to find the stock sporting a yield lower than 5%, and as of late September 2020, the yield is approaching 7.5%. Many look at this as sucker yield and the stock as a value trap.

Those looking for income with the preferential tax treatment of qualified dividends love getting the juicy yield of AT&T. However, holding T in a portfolio of just a few stocks is a risky proposition. That's where people who want to get a relatively high yield might want to diversify. Most brokerages offer a high-yield dividend fund, and these funds will allow investors to own a slice of T while also holding a diverse range of additional dividend-paying stocks that include many mature companies.

Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund

Vanguard is one such brokerage that offers a high-yield fund, the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (MUTF:VHYAX). As of the end of August, this fund held stock in 424 different companies. Those who like AT&T will be happy with this fund, as the telecom and media giant is the seventh-largest holding, but it also holds so much more.

When most people think of high dividend yields, they think of risky stocks that are, in many instances, likely to have to cut or suspend their dividends. This is not the case with many of the 424 stocks held by VHYAX. The fund's largest holding is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), with its 2.77% yield and payout ratio that's around 51% of its TTM EPS. The 10 largest holdings make up just over 25% of the entire fund, which is not an unhealthy level of diversification. The fifth-largest holding in VHYAX is Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which pays a dividend yield of 2.64% and has a payout ratio of only 27%.

JNJ and INTC are far from being dangerous investments that are likely to cut their dividends, much less go belly-up in the near future. They have comfortable dividend payout ratios and moderate dividend yields. Even with stocks like T and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) juicing the yield of VHYAX, the fund's current yield is 3.55% as of September 25, 2020. This is much better than the sub-1% rates that you'll currently get on a one-year CD or the 1.7% yield that Vanguard's Total Stock Market Index Fund (MUTF:VTSAX) will pay.

VHYAX comes with a low management fee of just 8 basis points, and the fact that there are companies that have relatively low payout ratios provides the likelihood of capital appreciation and a moderate level of dividend growth over the long run. Those who reinvest the dividends on this investment will see their returns compound more rapidly than those who choose to take the dividends as a cash payment for expenses.

Who Benefits From VHYAX

Those looking for a higher cash flow than a standard index fund or a more stable investment like a CD or money market fund might provide could benefit from an investment in Vanguard's High Dividend Yield Index Fund. The fund requires a $3,000 minimum investment so those who are just starting their investing journeys might need to save up for a few months or years to make their initial investment.

These investors could benefit from investing in the ETF version of VHYAX in the meantime. Vanguard's high-yield ETF trades under the ticker VYM. It is currently $79.70 per share, and, like VHYAX, has 424 companies in its portfolio. The top 10 companies are the same, but VYM comes with a 0.06% management fee, slightly less than that of VHYAX.

Those who can come up with the minimum investment in the mutual fund version can make smaller purchases if cash flow becomes tight at some point, allowing for easier dollar-cost averaging, while those who invest in the ETF would need to have about $80 to buy a whole share at present. Most of the dividends paid by companies in VHYAX are qualified, which means investors will receive a favorable tax rate. Retirees who are in the 10% or 12% tax brackets should pay little, if any, federal income tax on these dividends.

Those who are looking for greater capital appreciation might opt for a fund that owns solid stocks that do not pay out dividends like Amazon (AMZN) or Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B).

Conclusion

Those looking to earn a decent level of income from dividends could benefit from an investment in VHYAX. The fund provides instant diversification with more than 400 companies held in the portfolio. It only holds stocks that pay dividends, so its growth will likely lag behind shares of an S&P 500 (VOO) fund or a total stock market fund like VTSAX. Therefore, younger investors who are in the accumulation stage and are looking to maximize capital appreciation might opt for a fund that is more likely to maximize growth. However, retirees and those looking to supplement their working income with dividends would likely be better off opting for VHYAX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VHYAX, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.