Funds' net position on corn is the highest in 52 weeks. But it is still far from historical highs.

Source: Goodfon

Instrument

The Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to corn without the need for a futures account. Therefore, the decision to invest in this fund should be made after analyzing the corn market.

Seasonality

The corn futures price is close to its five-year average. At that, the seasonality involves a period of the likely increase in the corn price over the next month. So, technically, the price still has room to rise.

Corn-Wheat-Soybean Spread

Corn is still relatively cheap compared to wheat:

And compared to soybean:

I also want to note here that corn and soybean are now highly correlated with each other:

In my opinion, the soybean market is still far from its peak, and in this context it is positive for the corn market.

U.S. Export

As of the second week of September, the accumulated volume of exported corn together with the outstanding sales in the US amounted to 22.6 million tons. This is the highest figure in the last five years.

And according to the USDA estimates, the export forecast is completed by 38.3%. This is also the best result over the past five years. In my opinion, this is a good reason to expect the USDA to raise its forecast for US corn exports in the current marketing year. And it is possible that the forecast will be revised in October.

Supply And Demand

Judging by the dynamics of USDA forecasts, the world corn market is steadily sliding towards a deficit. The first USDA forecast in May assumed a surplus of 25 million tons for the global corn market in the current marketing year. And now a deficit of 2.36 million tons is expected.

In the US, we are seeing the same trend:

Fundamental Price

In the corn market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the key markers of this balance is the stock-to-use ratio. Therefore, in the long run, there is the relationship between the values of the stock-to-use ratio and the average price of the corn futures.

Looking at the corn market from this point of view, it can be said that the price of CBOT corn futures is still slightly undervalued. But more importantly, this ratio for the corn market tends to decrease. This is a plus for a bull market.

Funds

Funds continued to actively buy corn (CBOT) last week. Their net position is already the highest in the last 52 weeks. But it is still far from historical highs. In a word, so far, I don't see any problems here.

Bottom line

So, I can find no reason not to be positive about the corn market. The only risk factor, in my opinion, is that in the event of a strong deterioration of the epidemic in the US, new restrictions may be introduced, which will lead to a drop in demand for gasoline and ethanol (which is made from corn). But for now, I regard this risk as moderate. And so I believe that the CORN ETF could reach $13.8 per share in the coming month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.