Introduction

In mid-2015, AmerisourceBergen's (ABC) stock price peaked around $115 and it has traded below that price ever since, even though earnings grew about 9% consistently every year for the past 5 years. The market hasn't given the stock any credit for this growth even though it is likely to continue for the next several years. After recently reviewing and updating over 270 non-cyclical stocks for the Cyclical Investor's Club and reflecting about the macro backdrop we are now operating in, I found some stocks I had been more bullish on which I have now become more bearish about, and some I had been more bearish on I have become more bullish. My last two articles were about stocks I recently sold (Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and Sysco Corporation (SYY)). This article will be about a stock in which my sentiment changed in the other direction and I bought: AmerisourceBergen.

I have written about AmerisourceBergen one time previously in early 2019. It was one of my first public articles where I used what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis", though I mostly chose to ignore the results of the analysis at the time because I questioned whether ABC could continue to grow earnings at 10% per year with GDP likely growing far less than that over the next decade, and I suggested a recession buy price for ABC of $61 in that article. Several months later when I reviewed ABC again in the Cyclical Investor's Club, I was more generous and I changed the recession buy price to $72.00. During the March sell-off, the stock bottomed at $72.06, so, while my updated estimate was close, it didn't trigger a sale and I missed buying near the bottom of the recession for this stock.

Since March, we have had both a dramatic intervention by the Federal Reserve and lots of fiscal stimulus by the federal government. This intervention was enough to hold off a deeper recession. Currently, the economy needs more federal stimulus if we are to avoid an extended recession. While I don't expect that stimulus to come before the November elections, I do expect that it will eventually come by February of next year, and I expect that it will be big enough to prop up the economy until COVID-19 subsides in mid-2021. So, my outlook over the next 4 months at the macro level is very choppy, but after that, I think the government will do what is necessary to save the economy from an extended recession.

That macro backdrop is important when it comes to explaining why I'm buying ABC now, instead of buying it a few months ago when it was cheaper. All the way back in 2019 through today, I was expecting a recession to occur, and so I was aiming for recession prices. Now that we are mid-recession, the stock price missed my buy price, and stimulus is coming from the government, I think we need to start looking beyond the recession. In addition to that, with more money being pumped into the economy and the world focused on COVID-19, I think it's more likely that ABC can continue their 9-10% earnings growth trend into the near future. So, both of those factors came into play in changing my mind about the stock.

With that background established, let's run through the Full-Cycle Analysis of AmerisourceBergen and see what sort of returns I estimate.

Source

Earnings Cyclicality

The first thing I try to determine when I examine a stock is how cyclical their earnings have historically been. If earnings have been highly cyclical, which I roughly define as having dropped more than -50% off their highs, then I classify the stock as "cyclical" and I have a specialized type of analysis that I use for these stocks instead of a traditional analysis that examines earnings and earnings growth rates. In ABC's case, they only have a single year of earnings declines way back in 2005 in which EPS fell -19% that year. All of the other years for the past two decades EPS has grown. So ABC is not what I consider a highly cyclical stock and I can proceed with a Full-Cycle Analysis.

Also worth noting in the FAST Graph is that ABC is currently experiencing what I call a "Multiple-Compression Cycle". This happens when, even though earnings are growing each year, the stock price declines or stays the same because at some point in the past the market got ahead of itself and valued the stock too expensively. In ABC's case, it peaked at price around $115 and a P/E ratio of 25 back in 2015. The price has not risen above that high since, but the P/E is now half of what it was in 2015. This 'compression' of the P/E multiple is what I'm referring to. The 'cycle' part of the term, means that eventually, as long as earnings keep rising, the price will rise back up to that old 2015 peak price again, and continue rising, forming the upcycle part of the multiple-compression cycle. It looks as though that upcycle is currently underway in the chart.

Side note: When I write 'sell' articles on good companies because they become too expensive, these multiple-compression cycles are often what I'm trying to get investors to avoid. ABC's return since its peak in 2015 is pretty poor, especially relative to the wider market.

Data by YCharts

This is how the stock of great companies can perform if you buy them or hang onto them when the prices are too high.

Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis". As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2010, just after the end of the last recession.

One quick note worth making here is that the current recession is essentially having no impact on EPS growth. If it was expected to impact EPS growth, then we might expect the market to price some of that in ahead of time and assign a lower P/E. But that's not the case here, and EPS is expected to keep growing pretty much as it has this whole cycle.

This makes it reasonable to assume that the current P/E of 12.32 will revert to the mean P/E of 15.26 at some point over the next 10-years (and probably much sooner than 10 years). If, over the course of the next 10-years, the current 12.32 P/E reverted to the average 15.26 P/E from the last cycle, it would produce a +2.18% CAGR.

Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. The current earnings yield is about +8.13%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $8.13 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years.

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since the end of 2010, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

ABC has bought back about 26% of the business over the course of this cycle. I will back those buybacks out when making my earnings growth estimate. After doing that, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +9.41% over the course of the last cycle.

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought ABC's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $8.13 plus +9.41% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +9.41% per year for 10 years after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $237.82 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +9.05% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected business earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or business earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for ABC, it will produce a +2.18% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +9.05% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +11.23% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, ABC is just below 12%, and that technically makes it a 'hold' at today's prices. But at a price of $92.30 per share it becomes a 'buy' and last Thursday on 9/24/20, it briefly fell to that price and I was able to start a position at $92.66. As I write this article a couple of days later, the price has risen to $96.80, but I'm going to go ahead and rate this one a "Buy" since it remains so close to the buy price.

Conclusion

Before I wrap things up here I want to point out something else that I like about AmerisourceBergen stock, and that is the returns are likely to be front-loaded. What I mean by this is I think it's likely the bulk of these expected returns could come in the first 2-3 years.

The graph above is a FAST Graph forecasting calculator. It takes analysts' earnings growth estimates for the next 2 years and allows the user to assign a future P/E ratio expectation. If we assume that ABC reverts to a P/E ratio of 15.46 over the next two years and earnings grow as analysts expect, buyers of ABC stock today can expect about a 50% total return from the stock in two years. Given how low a 15 P/E is in this market, I think this is a reasonable expectation to have. So, a big bulk of investors' returns are likely to come quickly with this stock rather than having to wait for a full 10-years, and even if the stock does rerate quickly, it wouldn't be overvalued at that point as long as earnings rise as expected. This is a good situation to be in. Investors don't require a turnaround or for COVID-19 to go away. All investors really need to happen is for the status quo to continue for a few more years, and they should do well with the stock.

Given AmerisourceBergen's inexpensive price, consistent earnings growth, and the likelihood the market could rerate the stock sooner rather than later, I think ABC's a buy at today's levels.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.