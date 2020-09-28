Leverage has come down significantly recently for Teekay Tankers, which has decreased the risk of an investment.

Teekay Tankers is trading at a large discount to net asset value, even when a more bearish scenario is considered.

Investment Thesis

I wrote an article on DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) recently, which is in my view the best positioned oil shipping company. However, when taking the price into account, Teekay Tankers (TNK) might be even more attractive.

Data by

YCharts

Around $10-$11 per share, the stock is trading at such a large discount to NAV, that we would need to either see many years of depressed shipping rates or significant mismanagement for this to be losing investment. Management has been very consistent and recently focused on deleveraging, which gives me little reason to think mismanagement is likely going forward.

Figure 2 - Source: Koyfin & Q2-Earnings Presentation

Q2-2020 TNK NAV

In the appendix of the Q2-2020 Earnings Presentation, Teekay Tankers shared their NAV calculation and how it has changed compared to a year ago.

Figure 3 & 4 - Source: Q2-2020 Earnings Presentation

The better part of the increase over the last year is due to very good earnings, which has been used to decrease the net debt position. This can be seen below and in figure 2.

Data by

YCharts

When it comes to the NAV components, I take the working capital and net debt figures at face value. I have no reason to distrust the valuation of the service business and MtM of time charters, but let's assume them to be 0 and err on the conservative side, we will come back to the calculation further below.

Fleet Age

Some common criticism against Teekay Tankers is the age of the fleet. If we assume 2020 to be 0, and only consider full years, we get an average age of 11.5 years. However, if we were to break down the various vessel types in a histogram, we can see that the Aframax vessels are slightly older than the other vessels. The older Aframax vessels naturally have a smaller impact on the NAV.

Figure 6 - Source: Teekay Tankers Homepage

Let's say Teekay were to offload any vessels 15 years or older for fire-sale prices, let's assume 1/3 of the fair market value which is likely around scrap values. We are talking about 2 Suezmax and 8 Aframax vessels which all have a combined fair market value of $150M. 2/3 of that is $100M, which I will write down the fleet value with.

Time Charters Offset Spot Losses

Spot rates for mid-size tankers have recently been at levels which would without time charters likely imply losses for Teekay Tankers. Keep in mind that we are in a very weak seasonal period though, so I am not sure those rates should be extrapolated too far out.

Teekay Tankers presently has 23% of the fleet fixed at a weighted average rate of $39.1K per day, which decreases the breakeven level for the remaining vessels. The spot fleet cash flow breakeven is $12.7K per day through mid-2021. After that, the time charters drop off significantly.

Due to the time charters, I have a hard time seeing significant losses in the coming year. But let's continue with conservative assumptions and go a bit further out, we will assume Teekay Tankers will run up losses of $100M in the next couple of years. So, I will increase the net debt with $100M in the NAV calculation.

Teekay Tankers doesn't have any large scheduled debt repayments until 2023 and $168M in cash as of Q2-2020, so liquidity is not a significant concern for me.

Figure 7 - Source: Q2-2020 Earnings Presentation

Conservative NAV

As discussed in this article, we started with the NAV calculation Teekay Tankers shared in the Q2-2020 presentation. We then overlaid several very bearish assumptions to arrive at conservative NAV number. The below calculation gives us a NAV per share of $19.6, which is more than a 75% upside at today's share price.

Figure 8 - Source: Q2-2020 Presentation & Own Calculations

Conclusion

The current Teekay Tankers situation reminds me of a number of other very profitable investments in unrelated industries, in a couple of regards. Which is why it is now my largest holding in the shipping industry. It is worth pointing out that my tolerance for volatility is relatively high.

First, when a company has been overleveraged to the point which could have in the worst of circumstances led to bankruptcy or extreme level of dilution. Even when that risk is no longer on the table, as I would claim the case to be for Teekay Tankers. The market sometimes continues to punish the share price excessively. In retrospect, that often makes for a very good entry point.

Another very familiar characteristic is when I do not know and do not feel like I need to know when we will see a turnaround. I just struggle to see how I will lose money with an investment at this level, even in a bad outcome, short of extreme outlier scenarios like fraud, war, or similar things. Focus on the downside and the upside will take care of itself.

With a share price of $10.61 and 33.7M shares, we get a market cap of only $358M. I think we will need one or possibly two good quarters for the stock to be trading at a very different level and I am prepared to hold Teekay for a number of years if that is required.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.