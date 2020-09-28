While there are more attractive projects out there, few are in Tier-1 jurisdictions, so I see Matador Mining is a name worth keeping an eye on.

It's been a busy year for gold juniors given the strength in metals prices (GLD), as several companies rush to push out economic studies to showcase their projects. One of the more under-the-radar names to release an economic study this year was Matador Mining (OTCPK:MZZMF), with the company's focus being the Cape Ray Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The initial scoping study has solid economics with very reasonable upfront capital, and all-in sustaining costs are expected to come in below the industry average. While I believe there are better projects out there, few are in Tier-1 jurisdictions, so I see Matador Mining as a name worth keeping an eye on given its reasonable valuation.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Matador Mining is a more under-the-radar company in the junior gold sector, as while it has a Canadian gold project, its primary listing is on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX). The company's flagship project is the Cape Ray Project in Newfoundland, which sits just 50 kilometers southwest and on-trend from Marathon Gold's (OTCQX:MGDPF) Valentine Lake Project. To date, Matador has proven up 840,000~ ounces at the project but has a much larger land package than Marathon to the northeast, which has proven up 4 million ounces to date. While this doesn't suggest that Matador's resource will overtake Marathon's anytime soon, the company certainly has the right address and a dominant land package in the area.

(Source: Company Presentation)

A resource is just a resource, and there's no reason to get overly excited until there's a definitive economic study released for the project. Fortunately, Matador Mining released one earlier this year, and the results look quite solid at first glance. The initial Cape Ray scoping study envisions a seven-year mine life with average annual gold production of 70,000~ ounces per year, and 88,000 ounces per year for years 1 through 4. This is a respectable production profile that puts Matador in the small-scale gold project category, and the estimated all-in sustaining costs of just $776/oz are quite attractive. The industry average all-in sustaining costs for gold producers is $970/oz currently, so these costs are 20% below the average.

(Source: Company Presentation)

When it comes to construction costs, the costs are very reasonable, with initial capex to put the mine in production of C$136.7 million (US$102~ million). The plan is to build a processing plant with capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum. The project benefits from relatively low stripping costs as the average open-pit depth is estimated at 142 meters. As we can see in the chart below, the peer average initial capex is US$111.4 million, so Matador's costs come in roughly 10% below the peer average for sub-100,000-ounce per year projects. This is slightly offset by Matador's production profile, which is 6% lower than the peer average production profile of 75,400~ ounces (peer average: 75,400~ ounces, Matador: 70,000~ ounces).

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex (ATNIC) ratio on the project vs. peers in Tier-1 jurisdictions, we can see that Matador is in the middle of the pack. The current ATNIC ratio for Cape Ray comes in at approximately 1.37 and is based on an estimated initial capex of US$102 million and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of approximately US$140 million at $1,450/oz gold. While Rockhaven's Klaza Project (OTC:RKHNF) and Gold Springs' (OTCQB:GRCAF) Gold Springs project stack up better on an ATNIC ratio basis, I would argue that Cape Ray makes up for this with its very low capex. It's also worth noting that the ATNIC ratio for the project should improve immensely if Matador can prove up more ounces on the project, and convert inferred resources into indicated ounces.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see below, the scoping study is based on the Central Zone, which currently holds 526,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 2.20 grams per tonne gold. However, the company's Window Glass Hill sits just southeast with another 232,000 ounces at 1.60 grams per tonne gold, and the Isle aux Mort target sits roughly kilometers northeast with another 60,000 ounces. If Matador manages to build on these resources, it is possible that the company could truck ore from these two deposits to a central processing plant, which would significantly increase the mine life. This would lead to a drastic improvement in the ATNIC ratio, as the initial capex would remain similar, but the After-Tax NPV (5%) would increase substantially. Obviously, this is purely speculation at this point. Still, the fact that the scoping study is based on roughly 50% of resources suggests there's room for improvement as the company progresses towards its next development study.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Generally, I don't even take a second look at companies trading at below $100 million market caps. However, the company recently appointed Ian Murray as Executive Chairman, the former managing director of Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF), a $1.5 billion market cap gold producer in Australia. The company also added ex-Gold Road director Justin Osborne. He played a pivotal role in developing Gold Road's Gruyere deposit, which is currently producing over 300,000 ounces of gold per year. There is no guarantee that it'll have anywhere near the same success it did with Gold Road at Matador, but the biggest reason that most juniors fail is inferior management without prior experience. Following the recent appointments in Q1 and Q2, Matador is one of the few sub $100 million market cap juniors with a strong team in place.

(Source: Company News Release)

The other reason that I find Matador Mining intriguing is that the market cap is quite reasonable for a high-grade open-pit play. Based on 154 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$0.31, the company is trading at a market cap of US$48 million. If we subtract out the company's US$8 million in cash after its recent capital raise, this translates to a US$40 million market cap. Based on the company's 840,000~ ounce gold resource at an average grade of 2.02 grams per tonne gold, the company is trading at US$47.62/oz.

(Source: Author's Photo)

This valuation is quite reasonable for a Tier-1 jurisdiction gold explorer with a scoping study in place. However, this is only a reasonable valuation if the company can build on its current resource. While an 840,000~ ounce resource is impressive, I would only expect a significant re-rating if Matador can grow its resource above 1.35 million ounces where it would begin to get more respect from the market. The good news is that the company has one of Canada's best addresses for exploration, with the Cape Ray Shear Zone being relatively underexplored, and with Matador's neighbor Marathon already proving up 4 million ounces with less than 200,000 meters of drilling. To date, Matador has been very effective with its drilling, with a discovery cost for the Window Glass Hill deposit of just US$5.00/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Matador Mining is a very speculative name on the ASX, but it's an interesting one given its significant land position in Newfoundland just next door to Marathon Gold and solid management team. There's no guarantee that the company will be successful building up a substantial resource here, but the story is a little reminiscent of Marathon Gold when I first began covering it almost four years ago when it had a sub $100 million market cap and a 1.2 million ounce resource at 2.05 grams per tonne gold (Matador: 840,000~ ounces at 2.02 grams per tonne gold). For now, I have no plans to go long the stock, but the current valuation and decent economics make it a name to keep an eye on for investors in the junior space.

Matador Mining trades significant volume each day on the Australian Stock Exchange (MZZ.ASX) but trades very limited volume on the OTC Market. Therefore, the best way to trade the stock is on the Australian Stock Exchange. There is significant risk to buying on the OTC due to wide bid/ask spreads, low liquidity, and no guarantee of future liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.