COVID has thrown the entire world for a loop with non-essential industries such as tourism obviously taking a much larger hit than other sectors. When or if operations and pattern of historic profitability will return is impossible to know but in periods of great uncertainty and fast moving markets mis-pricing occurs and that appears to be the case at this time with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCL) becoming over-valued relative to both Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK) and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH).

This article will be organized as follows:

Background on historic profitability and relative size of major cruise operators.

Discussion of Accounting Methods.

Relative Valuation Estimates.

Conclusion.

Some issues that were not explored in-depth that constitute risks to the above assessment are:

Things are moving fast with numerous debt and capital raises taking place and more to come in the future. In such an environment, the ability of management to negotiate such agreements with investors as well as blind-luck can have a long-term impact of shareholder value. RCL might very well be superior in this regard but it was not obviously the case.

All companies face the risk of margins collapsing on a medium-term basis and it is not clear that any will survive without bankruptcy reorganization but there are reasons for hope.

Analysis which follows will utilize the share price of Carnival plc ( CUK ) rather than Carnival Corporation ( CCL ) in making market capitalization calculations as they have the same economic interests. The fact that the price of these two securities have recently diverged in a significant fashion is further indication that markets are not cold calculators of economic value and that opportunities may exist despite the great stress these companies are currently under.

Historic Operations

Data Source: Guru Focus

Simply eye-balling the above would lead to the following questions:

Why would the market capitalization of RCL exceed that of CUK given that the latter is a significantly larger and a more profitable operation with less debt? This is a deviation from historical patterns.

Why wouldn’t NCLH have the same relative market capitalization given that its pre-COVID operations and balance sheet (adjusted for smaller operational base) are so similar to RCL?

No adequate answers to the above could be located and as a result, it appears RCL is overvalued relative to both CUK and NCLH.

Accounting Methods

During the process of trying to understand why RCL has become valued so much higher by the market a number of metrics were analyzed and regulatory documents reviewed.

A metric that seemed particularly interesting was the value of Property & Equipment relative to revenue:

Data Source: Created by author based on Guru Focus data.

Why is RCL’s property and equipment relative to revenues holding steady rather than decreasing which would normally be expected and be an indication of business health? The answer is not good for RCL shareholders.

In any capital-intensive business, the level of fixed assets relative to revenue will decline with time as the assets depreciate; this is typically associated with a healthy business. It might not always be true as for example if an asset tends to generate higher earnings in future years as operations ramp up. Cruise ships do not ramp-up and it is a truism that newer ships generate higher revenue.

Another example of a potential explanation would be if a company made a large investment in a ship and placed it in service at year-end (before revenues began in earnest). In this scenario, it would not be surprising to see a temporary spike in assets but RCL’s ratio has remained steady over the last ten years while CUK and NCLH have shown a downward trend.

In trying to understand the above metric the methods of accounting utilized by the companies were reviewed. Two issues immediately popped up.

Capitalization of dry-dock costs. RCL capitalizes and amortizes them rather than expensing them as both CUK and NCLH both do.

Depreciation of ships. RCL’s 10-K is not as clear as one would like but they definitely depreciate their assets over 30-35 years while both CUK and NCLH use 30.

Neither of the above two accounting methods would have a huge impact on earnings but they are material.

OBSERVATION: RCL has historically used more aggressive accounting policies; further impairments recorded since on-set of COVID have been smaller than both of its named competitors.

One other observation, that has applicability to all three major cruise companies was recently pointed out in the September 15 th statement from Carnival which indicated:

“A total of 18 less efficient ships have left or are expected to leave the fleet, representing approximately 12 percent of pre-pause capacity and only three percent of operating income in 2019.”

If a ship become less efficient/profitable over its life, perhaps a depreciation method other than straight-line is appropriate. Further, do the ships really have a life of 30-35 years? These are valid questions and while the methods followed by all companies are certainly consistent with GAAP, investors should consider accounting methods when benchmarking companies and consistency in the use of accounting methods is very important.

CONCLUSION: A dollar of GAAP earnings at RCL seems to be less than a dollar of earnings at CUK/NCLH.

Relative Valuation Estimates

The destruction of value caused by COVID is not as simple as looking at losses on the income statement or balance sheet as so many variables and judgments go into determining impairments. One method would be to utilize capitalization methods and a table follows:

Obviously, the share count has changed since the on-set of COVID and there will be further dilution in the future but the following observations remain valid:

Why would RCL’s market capitalization now exceed CUK? Have their future earnings capabilities diverged significantly? This does not seem likely.

Why would NCLH’s market cap not moved in-line with RCL given that the pre-pandemic leverage and most operating metrics are so similar. No obvious answer exists.

Perhaps cash burn levels are different? Analysis shows they are similar:

Perhaps their capital raising efforts have been more successful or there was something about their liquidity structure that will enable them to survive the current crisis much as Ford was able to survive the financial crisis while GM and Chrysler went bankrupt?

While I did review these things, the complexity of the capital structure made such an analysis unfeasible and ultimately it could be that RCL’s lenders will be more lenient; it simply becomes one of the many unknowns that will impact future results.

I am not a fan of simply looking at a chart of share prices and simply saying that trends will converge, but having provided this qualifier, one follows.

Source: Y-Charts

Why would RCL be up over 30% while both CUK and NCLH are flat? Also, although not charted nor particularly relevant to the primary premise that RCL is overvalued, the price of CUK and CCL which in recent years have traded closely together have diverged with CCL trading at a premium of 17% for the exact same asset!

Conclusion

No one knows the future and all of these companies could ultimately go bankrupt or increase in price if COVID vaccine quickly becomes available, but it is my view that the 30% overperformance of RCL’s shares relative to its competitors over the last three months will reverse over the next year and it could be even larger.

Assuming RCL moves to a market capitalization equal to CUK, downside of 35% is indicated.

Assuming RCL moves to historic capitalization relative to NCLH, downside of 50% is indicated.

While it is the fervent hope of all cruise line investors that operations will return to historic pattern, there is no reason that could be identified to own Royal Caribbean when better values in the same industry exist. While a good argument for shorting RCL as a stand-alone position exists, author took what is viewed as a more conservative approach and shorted RCL as a very imperfect partial hedge against a larger CUK long position in order to capture downside risk of RCL without betting against the cruise industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long CUK.