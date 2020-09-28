While margins might come under pressure in the upcoming quarters, we believe they will start to bounce back once private labels increases as a percentage of total sales once again.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift to e-commerce, from which the company looks poised to benefit from.

While many retailers have been building and strengthening their online channels, Revolve was built around a 100% online business model. We believe the 17 years the company has in operation, translates to a significant advantage to other retailers currently adapting to an online world.

The company already has the assets and infrastructure to tackle the increase in demand from e-commerce. We also believe Revolve has a leg up from the competition due to the collection of first-party data in the 17 years of operating history. For example, management can track how a customer navigates through their websites, what search terms they use, or how they interact with the different menus, which then drives their marketing spend and merchandise sourcing.

That said, the company might face some headwinds in the next few quarters. Revolve is a fashion retailer that targets the high end of the market. The company has an average order value of approximately $230. With high levels of unemployment and uncertainty, the company is susceptible to changes in discretionary spending.

We also see some challenges ahead as the company finds itself with merchandise that seems out of touch with current trends. With people looking for comfort as they spend more time at home, categories such as Athleisure has seen increasing demand, while Revolve's main category (dresses) has lost interest from their customers:

When you think of us, just as our consumer, you think of fancy dresses, you think in social locations, you think of parties, you can think of living your best life. And that's not happening right now for really anyone. Those areas have been hammered because it doesn't matter if you're online or off-line, people don't need that kind of merchandise right now. - Q2 call

Management is also taking a step back in their expansion of private label brands. This would a short-term impact on margins and hence earnings.

From a valuation point of view, Revolve is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 24x, higher than most retailers, but given their historical growth trends (in the '20s to '30s range), a premium is expected.

We believe investors have the opportunity to buy growth at a reasonable price. That said, we would wait for a bigger margin of safety, and given the recent market volatility, we could get a better entry point sooner than expected. A higher margin of safety would also increase our expected returns.

We are optimistic about Revolve's long-term growth opportunities but neutral on the stock as an investment at current levels.

Pockets of strength

Revolve reported second-quarter sales of $143M, down 11.8%, but above expectations by 24M. The company also reported a GAAP EPS of $0.20, beating the consensus by $0.19. The market reacted positively to the better-than-expected results, sending their shares up by 21% on the next trading day.

The company saw sequential month-to-month improvement in sales trends, showing net sales growth in June and carrying through in July and August, with the quarter-to-date period showing low single-digit growth on a year-over-year basis.

While the overall quarter was weak, the company reported an increase in active customers of 13% year-over-year to a total of 1.5M. The company defines an active customer as a unique customer account from which a purchase was made at least once in the proceeding 12-month period.

That said, average order value saw a decrease to $204, down 26% from the prior-year period as there was a significant shift in mix to "at home" and beauty products, which carries lower average price points. On the other hand, Revolve's largest selling category, dresses, saw a steep decline in demand as social restrictions were put in place.

What's next for Revolve

The merchandise mix at Revolve is currently out of touch. With that said, the company saw strength in other selling categories that appeal to the "comfort at home" trend. For example, in July, denim saw year-over-year growth of 30%, 80% in intimates, approximately 100% in accessories, and 140% in beauty.

Beauty has seen impressive growth with 4 straight months of greater than 100% year-over-year growth. Additionally, the growth in Beauty is important for the company as it usually sells at full price with lower rates of returns. Management also sees growth in this category as an important venue for acquiring and building brand awareness in new customers.

Usually, major cosmetic brands have relied on department stores for distribution. With the weakness in department stores and the possibility for more stress in this channel, cosmetic makers could be looking at Revolve as a favorable distribution channel due to their online business model and influencer-driven marketing strategy. Overall, there is space to gain more wallet share in cross-selling opportunities as consumers become aware of their other SKUs offered.

From a marketing perspective, the company has usually relied on live events to spread brand awareness. With social distancing in place, it might take a while before festivals and venues can come back online. That said, the company have been piloting other ways to reach their customers, with digital live events featuring influencers, designers, and celebrities. The initial reaction has been extremely positive as management notes an increase in marketing efficiencies by generating approximately the same number of new customers acquisitions with a 41% decrease in marketing expense compared to the previous year. Moving forward we expect more of a "hybrid" marketing approach with live and virtual events. Live events are a good way to build hype around a brand while a virtual approach has the ability to reach millions of viewers.

As the company steps back on the expansion of its private-label brands while increasing the percentage of third-party products sold, margins are expected to be pressured in the short-term. The pandemic played a big part in the change of direction as the company found itself with products that would find it hard to make its way in the current environment:

We started to recalibrate the owned brand platform to better refine the assortment. With that, we expected owned brand mix to compress. With the additional pressures felt as a result of COVID-19, we expected further owned brand mix compression in the short term. - Q2 call

That said, management hinted to having work through the headwinds and are now looking to fill their inventory with new merchandise:

Owned brands are core to our long-term strategy, and we have already started to ramp up design and reinvest in owned brand styles that will flow through to new inventory and subsequent sales. - Q2 call

While margins might come under pressure in the upcoming quarters, we believe they will start to bounce back once private labels increases as a percentage of total sales once again. Their owned brands are still a big part of their growth strategy.

The Bottom Line

Trading at a forward PE multiple of 24x, we don't find Revolve to be expensive given their past growth rates and future potential of the company. With the accelerating shift towards e-commerce, the company should be in a good position to gain market share, especially as department stores find themselves struggling to adapt to a new competitive landscape.

That said, with demand shifting online, more retailers are also taking the necessary steps to penetrate the e-commerce channel. As more retailers invest in growing their digital channels, competition is going to intensify for Revolve which could translate into more resources needed to sustain market share.

We believe Revolve presents an opportunity to buy growth at a reasonable price. However, given the current market conditions, investors should wait for a bigger margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.