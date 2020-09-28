That Wall Street is somewhat skeptical of LOW's ability to approach HD's level of excellence is a point of view I am willing to bet against.

The basic rationale for this thesis is that LOW has lots more low-hanging fruit to pick, whereas HD is mostly optimized.

My bullish thesis is that LOW is far enough along in its turnaround that it may deserve the same TTM P/E as HD, or even a higher one.

LOW's turnaround has parallels with that of UPS, with both following a "better, not bigger" strategy of increasing profit margins.

The junior member of a home improvement retailing duopoly, LOW is being transformed under new leadership.

An uptrend for the right reasons

The large sales and EPS beat in its Q2 represented the 5th consecutive EPS beat for Lowe's (LOW), so the degree of the beat was the main surprise. In the bigger picture, what has been happening should in my view continue to drive LOW's share price closer, and perhaps equal to or above, that of bigger peer Home Depot (HD). HD has been generating alpha versus the S&P 500 (SPY) since my first article on it, Home Sweet Home Depot: $200+ Within 2 Years?, written in May 2017, when HD was $156 (versus $268.55 at Friday's close).

I ended my ownership of HD in late February this year when I got heavily into cash and also into bonds as I saw the COVID-19 mess coming to smash the SPY like a big freight train. As I returned to stocks, I found that the long-serving CFO of HD was going to run (and now has become CEO) of UPS (UPS), and also saw that LOW had a large P/E discount to HD with new management that was delivering the goods. So, I went back into the home improvement sector with LOW rather than HD, in the $125-130 range and have added on pullbacks into strength, most recently within the past week at and below $160.

My core bullish thesis is that LOW is likely to emulate HD, improve its operating efficiency, and make good use of the COVID-19-related tailwinds helping both members of the duopoly.

I think what we are seeing is a stock moving with an appropriate dose of caution, allowing the new buyer a reasonable expectation of beating the SPY for some years to come, as operational improvements allowed LOW to benefit bigly from recent trends and will let it beat expectations going forward.

Before getting to some numbers, a brief discussion of my UPS article shows a theme that is recurring with LOW.

Turning around a big player rewards shareholders over time

The old Abby Joseph Cohen metaphor of the US economy as a slowly-turning supertanker also applies to large companies that have lost a step or two on the efficiency scale, and now need to speed up or fall victim to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). This is the basic message from my bullish Sept. 13 article, UPS: New CEO, New Strategy To Deliver Sustainable Alpha.

Under CEO Carol Tome, HD's very long-serving CFO until last year, UPS is now operating under the "better, not bigger" philosophy. However, trends in e-commerce and the probable longer-term growth of its B2B markets mean that some growth is baked in the cake so long as the company increases its competitiveness. UPS has returned about 5% in the past two weeks since that article, and I remain overweight this stock. Earnings estimates for UPS for 2020 and 2021 remain in an uptrend, and my expectation is that the "better, not bigger" mantra will allow this stock's breakout from a multi-year trading range to continue providing alpha for UPS shareholders.

We will learn more details of how UPS plans to transform its operations as the months and years roll by.

With LOW having its change agent in place since 2018...

LOW has a clear path to generate alpha versus HD

LOW and HD have similar store counts in North America, but HD is expected to generate $125 B in revenue versus $85 B for LOW. Thus, it is now a surprise that HD has been generating 9.9% after-tax profit margins versus 7.1% for LOW (ETrade data for this section).

What may be a surprise, however, given LOW being in a turnaround phase, is HD stock trading at a much higher price:sales ratio than LOW, 2.4X versus 1.5X.

If my thesis is correct, LOW is going to grow sales as fast as or faster than HD while bringing margins to or at least a good ways toward those of HD. If this scenario occurs, LOW will grow EPS much faster than HD and deserves a premium valuation to HD. On a TTM P/E basis, HD is at 24.6X and LOW is at 21.2X.

I am not pursuing or advocating a long-short strategy. Rather, I think the numbers suggest that LOW is poised to accelerate earnings due to sales growth and margin expansion, while HD has more or less already optimized its margin profile. Thus, my working thesis is to consider LOW more attractive than HD until their TTM P/E's are approximately equal.

Next, I will review some of the thinking driving this thesis.

LOW ups its IT game

One year ago, the WSJ's CIO Journal reported as follows:

Lowe's Goes DIY on Software Development Home-improvement retailer is spending more on technology to help tailor its e-commerce platform to different customers and boost sales.

Among the points made were the following:

Lowe's last year said it would invest $500 million annually in technology through 2021, hiring as many as 2,000 software engineers, infrastructure engineers and data analysts to beef up its tech workforce of about 4,800. A spokeswoman said Wednesday that "executives have shared that we have historically under-invested in talent and technology," without giving details.

The transition of LOW to the cloud is well underway, if not complete by now.

This tech focus is interesting in relation to HD, given what I reported two years ago:

How Home Depot Is Moving Toward Tech To Drive Alpha HD, known for selling lumber and white goods, is morphing into an e-tailer.

It's also focused as part of its e-commerce and AI focus on improving distribution to fit into the Internet, omnichannel age of retailing.

HD has had it easy. LOW was asleep at the wheel, but that has changed. As CEO Marvin Ellison noted in his prepared remarks in the Q2 conference call in August:

Our financial results this quarter demonstrate that we've experienced unprecedented demand in many of our business categories due to customers spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, these results could not have been realized without our efforts over the past 18 months to implement our retail fundamental strategy, which dramatically improved and modernized our business infrastructure. These modernization efforts have created technology and operational platforms to meet customer demand and grow our business during these challenging times.

What's important to consider is not just that LOW has been upping its game but that it has been so rapidly. Ellison went on to note (my emphasis):

On lowes.com, sales grew 135% as pro and DIY customers increasingly shopped online, driving online penetration to 8% of sales... I'm very pleased with the work of our CIO, Seemantini Godbole, and her team to complete this replatforming effort [to the cloud] in record time.

My enthusiasm for the stock is based not on LOW playing an obvious game of catch-up, but doing it so quickly and well.

There's much more...

Retailing basics are going from bad to much better

A few other examples will suffice. First, from Ellison's prepared remarks:

We're also advancing our supply chain infrastructure with our recent announcement that we'll open 50 cross dock delivery terminals, seven bulk distribution centers and four ecommerce fulfillment centers over the next 18 months.

Undoubtedly, many or all of the above moves should have been made before LOW changed CEOs, but going forward, I expect that the high degree of competence LOW has shown under its new leadership presages further strong execution of these modernizing infrastructure steps.

The second point was made by the CEO during a conference call as part of a virtual Goldman Sachs retailing conference. Ellison pointed to a basic failure of prior management to execute on the retailing basics. When he joined in July 2018, he found that LOW badly lagged HD in its share of the Pro market. Several steps have been taken to repair this major problem, with good progress reported. Even more basic, LOW had allowed its stores to become incoherent, with related products located far from each other rather than in contiguity. This problem was a turn-off for all customers, and notably for Pros, for whom time is money.

Please examine all the linked documents or video above for a complete picture of some of what I have been looking at, and come to your own conclusions.

Risks

An investment in LOW has several risks, as is the case with all stocks. A successful, completed turnaround is not guaranteed. HD, its main competitor, is busily trying to improve its operations. AMZN is an omnipresent threat. Also, in the new omnichannel world, even a distant competitor such as Walmart (WMT) or Target (TGT) could encroach on LOW's business.

Another type of risk involves the potential for people's behavior to shift more drastically than I anticipate if the COVID-19 epidemic runs its course or a very effective, safe vaccine comes to market; the "stay at home" trend could reverse.

Other risks include the path of the economy as a whole turning down, as well as the overall valuation of the stock market dropping to lower (and historically more normal) levels.

Please see LOW's 10-K and latest 10-Q for a more detailed review of risks attendant to an investment in the stock.

Concluding remarks - sometimes, rumored good things do come true

Now and then, a company such as LOW, with a long-term record of strong growth, has faltered and attracts an activist shareholder or two. This happened to McDonald's (MCD) coming out of the 2001 recession. MCD listened to its critics and activist shareholders and upped its game. Since then, the company has performed well, and the stock has generated strong gains for shareholders.

LOW may be fitting in that pattern, which I reported on in my only prior article on LOW, in January 2018 (emphasis added now):

Lowe's Goes To A High: Why It Still Has Upside Potential The second fiddle in the home improvement duopoly, LOW, has been surging.

While it is doing well, ironically, part of its surge comes from reported shareholder activism on the theory that it can do much bette r.

r. This article shows how LOW has a lot of room to improve, based on the HD metrics.

History shows that LOW has been a great performer, even when bought at a cyclical peak; I remain long LOW and still like the sector.

LOW was around $101 when that article was written, and subsequently spent more than 27 months going nowhere. This, however, is its long-term performance record since the SPY was created in January 1993:

Data by YCharts

LOW is up about 100X since the SPY was formed.

As this article summarizes, I am overweight LOW with the thesis that, while it has been a frustrating time for LOW shareholders, it appears to be on track to recapture its former glory. If so, I think it can both generate alpha versus the SPY as well as against many retailing competitors, most notably the larger HD.

I will try to report on LOW and the sector periodically.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon, futures not open yet. LOW closed Friday at $159.55, HD at $268.55, and the SPY at $328.73.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW,UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.