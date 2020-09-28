Motorhome Retirement: August Update - Family Time

A sunny day at Hillsdale Lake.

Review

Followers of my articles are aware that we planned to retire in July of this year at the age of 54. Our original intent was to not use any of our tax deferred retirement accounts until we were 59-1/2. However, we had to change the plan due to uncertainty of the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December of 2018. To plan for the potential disappearance of the healthcare exchange and associated benefits we need to get access to some of our IRA funds. We created a 72(T) withdraw plan from one of our IRA’s in January of this year. An additional benefit of this was that it allowed us to retire in March of this year instead of July.

So retire in March we did. We retired on a Friday to start our “Motorhome Retirement” and the United States went into social distancing and all the related COVID-19 stay-at-home and business closures the following Monday. We had great timing (sarcasm), instead of heading out across the country, we did our “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” or whatever else you want to call it at a lake campground near Dallas, TX. Like most others, our activities were limited to daily walks, weekly trips for groceries and TV watching.

What we did in August.

After spending June and July visiting the Black Hills and Badlands of South Dakota and Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming (while actually camping in Montana) we headed to Kansas and Missouri in August to visit family. It is still a little warm in the Kansas City area that time of year but our daughter’s birthday is in August so we ignored the heat and went to celebrate and visit.

We stayed three days at Clinton State Park just outside of Lawrence, Kansas and then 14 days at Hillsdale State Park south of Kansas City on the Kansas side. Then we spent 10 days on the Missouri side in the driveway of family. (This is called moochdocking). We had a good time visiting, grilling, BBQing and taking advantage of happy hour at a few places around town. I haven’t written about it, but I like to cook. Especially grilling and BBQing. There is a difference. BBQing involves smoke, grilling does not. Oh and in early September, I bought a griddle so in the September update we’ll talk more about that.

Anyway here is an example of grilling.

And this brisket is an example of BBQing.

And so are these spareribs.

Income & expenses

We fund our Motorhome Retirement in four ways. In addition to the 72(T) account, we have a standard (non-IRA) brokerage account invested similarly that generates income. There is also minimal income from blogging under the heading of “other”. Finally, we plan to spend down some of our cash savings. Neither of us have a pension or any kind of annuity and we will not be eligible for social security for about 7 more years. We live off our savings and investments. To summarize the income streams:

Motorhome Retirement income comes from the following sources.

72(T) Account distributions

Dividends and interest from brokerage account

Minimal “other” income

Savings spend down

The table below shows our cashflow for the month of August.

Income/Expense and Cash Flow Income August Income from Investments $ 4,129 Other $ 1,278 Total Income $ 5,407 Expenses $ 4,091 Net Income $ 1,316 Adjustment for accruals to cash $ 313 Net increase (decrease) in cash $ 1,629

We project our ongoing income to average around $4,000-$4,500. It has been higher because Mrs. GrayBeard is providing support to her previous employer until her replacement is hired and trained. It looks like this source of income is winding down and August may be the last month we have it. While it has been nice having the extra income, we did not plan to have it and always expected that we will draw our cash savings down until we get to either 59-1/2 or 62.

Expenses

Without revealing too much detail, I am adding this little bit of insight into our monthly expenses. Hopefully, you will find it interesting.

Our top expenses for the month were:

Dining out, recreation and fun - $765. This was higher than previously due to visiting family.

Groceries and other - $630

Gas - $509; Consisting of $324 for the motorhome and $185 for the car.

Gifts - $125

And of course, our standard $370 monthly contribution to Uncle Sam

In addition to these we had normal monthly expenses that you may find interesting for cell phones $103 (our phones are paid off), mobile internet and streaming services ($84)

Motorhome fuel mileage:

Almost every time we stop for fuel, someone will ask me about the mileage we get in the motorhome so I thought I would add it to the monthly updates. The three biggest factors for mileage seem to be relative wind direction, terrain, and speed, in that order. One of the trips below was over 8 mpg, that was the round trip to the campground near Yellowstone. By luck we had either no wind or a tail wind in each direction.

We drove about 800 miles and got 6.8 miles per gallon in August. Due to the long stay in the Kansas City area, we only needed to get gas on the way out of town to our next destination.

Date Fuel Stop Location Odometer Miles Fuel (GAL) Milage 8/26/2020 Flying J Peculiar MO 14,798 458 65.06 7.04 8/27/2020 Flying J Edmond Ok 15,153 355 54.03 6.57 August Total 813 119.09 6.83

The 72(T) IRA Portfolio

The biggest chunk of our monthly income is from one of our IRA’s via a 72(T) distribution.

What is a 72(T)?

Rule 72(T) is a way to make distributions from an IRA account using “Substantially Equal Periodic Payments” or SEPP, without incurring the 10% penalty for early withdraw. Investopedia says the following:

Understanding Rule 72(T): Rule 72(T) actually refers to code 72(T), section 2, which specifies exceptions to the early-withdrawal tax that allow IRA owners to withdraw funds from their retirement account before age 59½, as long as the SEPP regulation is met. These payments must occur over the span of five years or until the owner reaches 59½, whichever period is longer."

So under this exception, one can withdraw money from an IRA before the age of 59-1/2 without paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty. To qualify for the exception, the distributions have to continue for at least five years and they must be "substantially" equal. There are three calculation methods the IRS has approved to calculate the amount of the withdraws. They are amortization, annuitization and RMD (required minimum distribution). I chose amortization mostly because it is the least complicated of the three. The factors that go into this calculation are the account balance, the interest rate, and the life expectancy. The interest rate is based on the Federal Mid-Term rate. The life expectancy is a look-up in an IRS table.

There are some drawbacks. Making the calculation of the distribution requires factors determined IRS tables and it is not always clear which table is appropriate for a given situation so it can be confusing. If an error is made or if the withdrawals do not go the required length of time, the 10% penalty is due on all of the withdrawals. Many avoid using this exception due to these rules. In fact, many financial planners and most brokerage firms will not calculate this for you for fear of backlash if done incorrectly. Indeed, we were going to avoid it as well if possible, but we have decided to go ahead with it due to the uncertain healthcare environment. Better that than to delay retirement.

The target allocation.

I am not just going to load the portfolio up with higher yielding dividend growth stocks. I will implement a portfolio strategy that will meet our needs while maintaining a reasonable asset allocation. Given the recent activity of the Federal Reserve Bank and the multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package from the US Government, I have added gold to the allocation for protection in the event of inflation. The target allocation now looks like this.

65% Common Stocks and Preferred Stocks

10% Gold

25% Bonds

Having bonds and gold will depress the total yield of the portfolio and make obtaining a 4.5% overall yield unlikely without taking more risk than we can tolerate. To plan for this, the bond allocation will be split into 6.25% long-term, 6.25% intermediate-term and 12.5% short-term. The heavy weight of short-term bonds is to have something to sell because the portfolio income will not be enough to make the required 72(T) distribution.

Obtaining the target allocation will take some time. The allocation is not set in stone either, if the market continues higher, the equity allocation may be reduced and if the market goes significantly lower, it may be increased.

Current Allocation

The portfolio has been under construction and is a work in progress. The current allocation is shown below.

Portfolio changes

The following changes were made to the portfolio in August.

I sold all of MINT and NEAR short duration corporate bond funds and replaced them with US Treasury funds VGSH and SCHO. In doing this I increased the credit quality of the bond holdings and lengthened the maturity a bit. Income stayed about the same, at least in the first month. I am taking on more interest rate risk in doing this, but I believe the US Treasury funds will hold up better in times of stress as this is what happened during the March credit crunch.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting Tool

I repurchased 1/4 of the CSCO shares I sold in July. They were sold for $47.07 and the partial repurchase was at $42.66. At this price the yield was 3.4%

I purchased a very small position in the Brookfield Property REIT preferred issue (BPYUP) at a price of 18.95. At this price the yield on cost is 8.4%.

Motorhome Retirement 72(T) account 2020 progress.

The table uses a base account value of $100,000 for clarity and ease of calculation. Our starting balance was different. The rules of the 72(T) will require only 5 years of the constant withdraws. After 5 years they may be different depending upon multiple factors including healthcare law changes and other income needs. We will also be old enough at that point to draw from our other IRA’s without penalties. I conducted a Monte-Carlo Simulation of this allocation on portfoliovisualizer.com and it showed a 96% chance of lasting 30 years with this allocation and draw rate. I am satisfied with this as I have flexibility on the withdraw rate after five years.

Note: February is omitted to fit the table on the page.

January March April May June July August Beginning Balance $100,000 $94,448 $87,320 $92,521 $94,717 $94,172 $95,987 Dividends $181 $328 $198 $135 $243 $188 $128 Gains & (Losses) -$817 -$7,103 $5,356 $2,414 -$435 $1,980 $341 72T Distribution $0 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 End of Month $99,364 $87,320 $92,521 $94,717 $94,172 $95,987 $96,104

The 72(T) distribution was calculated using the January 1 balance. Distributions began in March. Note that the values have been prorated so that the account balance on January 1, 2020 equals $100,000. The amounts are not the actual amounts, but they do represent the exact performance, on a percentage basis, of the account. So far this year, we have taken 2.12% of the beginning account balance in distributions and the account value is 96.10 % of the beginning balance or down 3.90%. When considering distributions, the portfolio performance is down 1.78 % via straight math. The return calculation shown in the brokerage account that considers the timing of the distributions is -1.66%. For reference, the S&P 500 was up 9.7% for the year as of August 2020. The sequence of return risk is a real one right now for us. So far it has been managed OK. However, it is likely there will be some trying times ahead so I need to be vigilant and continue with conservative portfolio management and asset allocation.

What’s in the portfolio now?

During the rally from the March lows, some equities were sold and allocated to cash and gold. I anticipate that the market will drop again as I believe the market has now bounced too high for current and forward economic realities. The cash position will be invested if valuations become attractive.

The following table details the account holdings in terms of value percent and income percent.

Motorhome Retirement 72(T) Account Holdings

Ticker Credit Rating % Value % Income Type ABBV A- 3.0% 6.9% Stock ADM A 3.0% 4.2% Stock BEP BBB+ 0.1% 0.3% Stock BEPC BBB+ 0.0% 0.1% Stock BPYU BBB 0.1% 0.5% Stock CAH BBB 3.0% 5.3% Stock CSCO AA- 3.8% 5.9% Stock EMR A 1.8% 2.3% Stock ENB BBB+ 1.6% 5.5% Stock EPD BBB+ 0.5% 2.4% Stock GPC A-* 3.6% 5.2% Stock HRL A 1.9% 1.5% Stock INTC A+ 3.6% 4.2% Stock JNJ AAA 4.9% 5.9% Stock KMB A 7.0% 8.8% Stock KO A+ 1.5% 2.1% Stock MMM A+ 3.3% 5.2% Stock MO BBB 0.2% 0.6% Stock SBUX BBB+ 2.3% 2.0% Stock T BBB 1.1% 3.4% Stock VZ BBB+ 1.6% 2.9% Stock WBA BBB 2.3% 5.1% Stock XOM AA 1.1% 4.3% Stock BPYUP BBB 0.0% 0.2% Preferred RNR PR E BBB 0.6% 1.5% Preferred IAU 5.1% 0.0% Gold PHYS 7.4% 0.0% Gold IUSB 1.3% 1.4% Bond – Mid SCHO 6.2% 2.9% Bond – Short SCHZ 0.9% 0.9% Bond – Mid SPTL 5.0% 3.5% Bond – Long TLT 4.3% 2.6% Bond – Long VGSH 6.2% 2.4% Bond – Short Cash 11.7% 0.0% Cash

The average credit rating of the stocks is ‘A-’. The average equity yield is 3.7% and the total portfolio yield is 2.2%. Overall, I am satisfied with this portfolio. I know it will not supply the needed income, but I can add to the income with strategic purchases and I can withdraw cash or sell the short-term bond component when needed to cover distribution while I wait for the market to provide greater opportunity.

Dividends

Dividends were received from the following companies in August

72(T) IRA Account Non-Qualified Account SBUX RY HRL ET ABBV ETPPRE EPD ETPPRC VZ EPD T AXP IUSB VZ NEAR T SCHZ SPTL SPTL MINT SPAB TLT MINT

Dividend changes.

There were no dividend increases or cuts in August.

Watchlist

As a new element to these monthly updates, I am going to put back in the watchlist. However, I am going to limit it to 1-3 sectors depending upon the number of stocks on the list in a particular sector. This month will be utilities. Here is the current utilities watchlist. As always, if you have ideas for additions to the list, please let me know in the comments.

Utilities Watchlist

Ticker Sector Streak Payout Ratio FFO or EPS Fair Value Buy Price BEP Utilities 11 76% $ 39 $ 39 BIP Utilities 13 82% $ 41 $ 41 BKH Utilities 49 59% $ 55 $ 51 ED Utilities 46 72% $ 67 $ 63 MDU Utilities 28 47% $ 26 $ 19 NJR Utilities 24 64% $ 30 $ 24 PNW Utilities 8 60% $ 73 $ 71 UGI Utilities 33 55% $ 37 $ 30

Each month I will include a snipit from a few of the stocks presented in the watchlist.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

BEP is in the Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Umbrella of partnerships. BAM is the general partner. Units on the exchange are limited partners. BEP invests in renewable energy infrastructure. The power from their investments is generally not regulated. BEP also uses a capital recycling strategy. That is, they develop, or improve obtained assets, then they will opportunistically sell the assets at higher valuations. Proceeds are then reinvested in new developments. Although debt is high with LTD/EBITDA hovering around 5, most (77%) of the debt is non-recourse. The company has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

I first became aware of BKH while visiting the Black Hills of South Dakota. We were taking the tourist train from Keystone to Hill City when I saw a Black Hills lineman truck. When I looked further, I discovered the increasing dividend streak so I put it on my watch list. BKH operates regulated integrated electric and full service gas utilities across seven States. When driving through Wyoming, I read an informative plaque at a rest stop. It basically said that this area of Wyoming had a large coal deposit available by surface mining. It turns out that BKH owns this mine and uses it to feed nearby coal fired power plants. BKH has also invested in renewable generation. Indeed, coal fired power contributes only 14% of revenues. BKH has an LTD/EBIDA of about 5.5 and carries a BBB+ credit rating from S&P.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

PNW is a regulated utility that serves parts of Arizona. The area it serves is one of the highest growth areas in the United States. PNW has a very consistent earnings and dividend growth record. PNW has set a goal carbon free energy production by 2050. In 2019 PNW had Debt/EBITDA of 3.6 and has an A- credit rating from S&P. For more information you can view an article on PNW earlier this year.

I am not in a big hurry to bring the stock allocation up to target. A stock trading below the price target does not mean I will automatically buy it. As discussed previously, I think there is a considerable probability the market drops from current levels of around $3298 for the S&P 500 as of the time of writing. I may make small buys but will wait till the market drops or the COVID-19 related health and economic issues are resolved before I become aggressive.

I can only post a few photos to articles. To enjoy more photos of our travels, you can visit and follow my new Instagram, motorhome_retirement.

This little guy hitched a ride on Mrs. Graybeards back.

