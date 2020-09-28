Last week, there was a major development for technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) that didn't receive too much coverage. After years of struggling to gain a foothold in the Indian market, the company was finally able to open its online store for that country. This marks the next big step for Apple in a country that will provide plenty of growth opportunities in the years to come.

For years, Apple was unable to have an online or retail presence in India due to regulations regarding the sourcing of products. However, key Apple manufacturer Foxconn has set up a facility in the country, allowing the technology giant to finally meet requirements. It should only be a matter of time before retail stores start to open in the country.

With a population estimated to be more than 1.3 billion and growing, the Indian smartphone market is one where there are plenty of opportunities for hardware companies. Because the country's technology infrastructure is not that advanced, advanced device sales have been rather low to this point. However, the market had shown solid growth before the pandemic, as the chart below shows.

(Source: IDC figures, cited in articles here, here, here)

As it does in many countries around the globe, Apple has maintained a sizable market share in the premium segment of the Indian smartphone market. However, even Apple's lower cost phones usually go for at least double the average smartphone price in the country, so Apple's overall market share remains around 2% currently.

Technology infrastructure will improve in the coming years in India, and the economy will grow quite considerably. Apple still won't grab a substantial part of the market with its premium prices, but there is a ton of room for growth. If the smartphone market gets to 500 million units a year, and Apple can get just a 5% share, that's 25 million units a year, several times where we are now. If the company could get closer to a 10% share, the potential impact could be really large.

It's also not just about the iPhone here. With the online store open and retail stores to follow, every product line can benefit in the long run. Additionally, as the article linked in my opening detailed, Apple has launched its services bundle in India as well. Over time, as the company grows its installed base in the country, service revenues will start to become more meaningful.

As for Apple shares, they closed Friday just above their 50-day moving average as seen in the chart below. The stock was up thanks to a positive analyst note, and the 50-day has been an interesting trend line to watch over the past couple of sessions. If the stock can continue to be above this key technical level, it could help start the next breakout.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, a major milestone was reached for Apple recently as it was finally able to open its online store in India. With this also paving the way for the company to establish a physical retail presence in the country, the growth opportunity ahead remains quite large. With a growing smartphone market and Apple having a very low market share, there's potential to increase phone sales several times over in the coming years. A booming business in India moving forward is likely to be one of the key parts of Apple's growth effort to get its annual revenues to top $300 billion.

