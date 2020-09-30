Launching Conservative Income Portfolio: The Low Beta Approach

The rationale of launching now has a lot to do with extremely high valuations in a large segment of the market.

We're launching a new exclusive service, Conservative Income Portfolio. It's designed to use Cash Secured Puts and Covered Calls to enhance yields and lower beta. We go over the "why" and the "how" below.

Investors have to choose today between lofty valuations in the stock market and extremely low bond yields. Both present big risks to retirement. A 60/40 mix today produces 1.37% of yield vs. the median of 4.11%. The data below shows that this is the lowest we have seen in the last 120 years.

Source: Leuthold Group Sep 2020

Valuations are overall as stretched as the 2000 dot.com peak.

These extremes present huge risks for investors and retirees and we felt this was the perfect time to have a service that's specifically designed to mitigate these risks while producing income.

What Is The Service All About?

Readers will be familiar with the extensive option usage in the work we have done at Seeking Alpha over the last four years. Options have been the fulcrum around which we have designed multiple trades, all with the idea of reducing risk. Conservative Income Portfolio uses Cash Secured Puts and Covered Calls to diligently target value stocks at the right price. The method is designed as one that targets total returns and aims to consistently hit singles and doubles. Investors and retirees who understand that the high valuations and low bond yields present the most serious risk are the ones who should primarily consider this service. The portfolio is designed to generate yield through maximum risk management and extreme prudence on exposure to any one sector.

Investors should know that even a mechanical system of selling 1 month out, Cash Secured Puts and Covered Calls beat the indices by a wide margin.

We believe at today's valuations and bond yields a portfolio using these methods has a stupendous long term advantage. Deploying this concept on deep value plays alongside flexing the time span of options as needed, has the potential to create even more Alpha.

We must warn investors that our portfolio is not designed to chase “yield.” We will absolutely not be selling Cash Secured Puts or Covered Calls just because the premiums are juicy. We also will only sell at the price we are ready to own the stock. If you are looking for a fast trading quick system designed to get the adrenaline pumping, this is definitely not for you. If you want a far lower volatility portfolio and are ready to be patient and spend a little time learning to get a lifetime of rewards for a developing a simple skill set, then this might be for you.

Investors also should expect complete transparency on the trades we do for the model portfolio. All trades will be internal use only and we will provide screenshots to show the prices captured. While we will continue to write extensively outside, the portfolio trades will for internal use only. In other words you come first!

The Whole Nine Yards

You will get exclusive access to a 7-9% yield generating portfolio of Cash Secured Puts and Covered Calls, designed to have a lower volatility than the market. Each trade will have a risk ranking generated from a composite of four measures.

This is the method that we have used and one that has mitigated volatility significantly over time while producing income. Try it now for 15 days, risk-free and see why you need to incorporate this method into your thinking.

Pricing

Conservative Income Portfolio needs to be experienced. Hence we have included a free trial for all new members. It will cost $70 per month which works out to $840/year. Annual membership is discounted by about 29% and will cost $599 per year. However, the first 50 investors will get our one-time only low price of $50/month or $360/year. This discounts the monthly rate by 29% and the annual rate by an additional 40%. This rate will be fixed for as long as they continue their membership. We hope you will act now and take advantage of this rate.

