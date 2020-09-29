Crash

Forum Merger II (FMCI) is a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC in the process of taking the Tattooed Chef plant-based food company public. The SPAC was down over 20% this past week for reasons that appear misunderstood and transitory.

First, the company failed to secure adequate votes required to extend their merger agreement. Such problems are consistently self-correcting as the shares plummeted. This belatedly caught the attention of shareholders, enough of whom voted to secure the extension over this past weekend. Vote failures are often great opportunities; this one certainly was.

Secondly, SPAC security prices took a hit when SEC Chairman Jay Clayton made comments about subjecting them to regulatory scrutiny. This rush to judgment was not just an overreaction but was, in fact, a reaction in the wrong direction. Decision-making is improved with better observation and less immediate judgement. So let’s look at what he actually said. He started by saying that in some ways a SPAC structure is very healthy in that it creates competition around the way we distribute shares to the public market. Competition in the IPO process is probably a good thing. But for good competition and good decision making, you need good information. Powell went on to say that,

One of the areas in the SPAC space I’m particularly focused on, and my colleagues are particularly focused on, is the incentives and compensation to the SPAC sponsors. How much of the equity do they have now? How much of the equity do they have at the time of the IPO-like transaction? What are their incentives?

In both the initial IPO and in the de-SPACing vote, investors should understand all of the compensation and incentives. Powell doesn’t want to dictate what those terms are, only that they are disclosed. He said that he wants to make sure that investors understand those things. When outside investors vote, the SEC wants to make sure that they are getting the same rigorous disclosure that you get in an IPO. That is the SEC focus.

This focus is 100% appropriate. I am on the extreme free market end of the spectrum between favoring central planning on one hand and free market solutions on the other. However, without full and fair disclosure, the free market cannot operate properly and it is the job of regulators to insist on such disclosure. That is anything but heavy-handed. In fact, SPAC investors such as me should applaud this SEC scrutiny. After all, it is on our behalf.

Soar

I have a diversified portfolio of SPACs, but FMCI is the one I am most eager and committed to holding after de-SPACing. According to a recent Facebook (FB) poll, I’m not alone. It is a more popular equity to keep after deSPACing than all alternatives -- (SHLL) (GRAF) (LCA) (SPAQ) (DPHC) (CCXX) (TRNE) (FEAC) or (HCAC).

Sponsors have $6,550,000 of at-risk capital invested in this SPAC which they will lose if they fail to complete a deal. They have 5 million sponsor promote shares and have purchased 655,000 warrants. In short, their incentives are strongly skewed towards closing this deal. It is likely that they will succeed. The best indicator of post-de-SPACing equity strength is the percentage of shares redeemed – the lower the redemption, the better the equity performs. High redemption SPACs make for terrific short candidates after their redemption deadline. FMCI is likely to have approximately zero redemptions due to the strength of this deal. The high premium the market places on these shares above their $10.40 per share trust value is a good indicator that there will be low or no redemptions.

This is an experienced and successful sponsor team, which is why I was happy to invest in FMCI founder shares. Co-CEO David Boris has worked on 14 SPAC deals over the past 13 years. He was an investment banker on 11 and an executive officer or board member on the other three. All but one board member were in the same roles for Forum Merger Corp I, which raised $173 million in 2017. They bought ConvergeOne (CVON) in 2018 for $1.3 billion.

Improbably, it was bought the same year for $12.50 in cash by private equity firm Clearlake in a solid exit for the SPAC investors. By all indications, FMCI is en route to being far more successful.

Profit

The SPAC has been extended from September 30 to October 30, 2020. With one month to go, what is the best way to profit from FMCI? As with most successful SPACs, you might consider buy writing any equity exposure to harvest premium given how high its implied volatility. Secondly, you might consider FMCIW warrants over FMCI shares. Investors who participated in the IPO and got FMCIU units might want to consider splitting them, buy writing the equity and keeping the warrants. According to the SPAC Research Warrant Index, SPAC warrants have had a massive recovery from May lows and now trade near all-time highs. The added risk to warrants is that they’re worthless if the deal fails, but that is extremely unlikely in this case. The warrants allow the holder to purchase one FMCI share at $11.50. They have a 5-year term. They can be amended with the approval of 65% of outstanding public warrant holders. Their redemption price is $18 meaning that if the share price exceeds $18 for any 20 trading days within a 30-day trading period, the sponsors can redeem the warrants. In this case, they probably will.

Meanwhile, the company has done an excellent job of keeping in touch with investors during the deSPACing process. According to the Tattooed Chef:

First Half of 2020 Compared to the First Half of 2019

Net sales were $67.9 million, a 104% increase compared to $33.3 million in the prior year period;

Gross profit was $13.0 million, or 19.1% gross margin, compared to $5.3 million, or 16.0% gross margin in the prior year period;

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $5.8 million compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.0 million, or 13.2% of net sales compared to $2.4 million, or 7.2% of net sales in the prior year period.

Q2 2020 Compared to Q2 2019

Net sales were a record $34.8 million, a 113% increase compared to $16.3 million in the prior year period;

Gross profit was $3.7 million, or 10.8% gross margin, compared to $1.9 million, or 11.9% gross margin, in the prior year period;

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $0.9 million compared to a net loss of $0.1 million in the prior year period; and

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.0 million, or 5.6% of net sales, compared to $0.4 million, or 2.2% of net sales, in the prior year period.

This is a company well positioned to take market share from companies such as Beyond Meat (BYND) in the fast-growing plant-based food market. The latest issue of SPAC Focus discussed how the best deSPACed companies are aspirational consumer-facing brands. Tattooed Chef is a strong brand. It also has many of the food claims that customers aspire to buy and to be associated with such as “no artificial ingredients, “all-natural,” “organic,” and “non-GMO”. There are not many publicly traded food companies focused on the alternative dietary lifestyle. Companies in that category such as Beyond Meat have performed well in the public market.

Tattooed Chef will enter the public market at a substantial discount to Beyond Meat.

Tattooed Chef is growing sales slightly faster than Beyond Meat with a 62% CAGR compared to 59%. EBITDA CAGR is 110% compared to 81%. EBITDA margins are 14% compared with 11%. But Tattooed Chef costs much less. It costs 2x revenue multiple/revenue growth compared with 12x. Tattooed Chef costs 16x EBITDA and is growing EBITDA at 110% from last year through next year’s projections compared with Beyond Meat’s 110x EBITDA multiple while growing its EBITDA 81% over the same period. Tattooed Chef has $101 million in net sales over the past twelve months compared with Beyond Meat’s $88 million. Over the same period, Tattooed Chef had $12 million of EBITDA while Beyond Meat lost over $19 million in EBITDA. Over the next year and a half, Tattooed Chef is projected to make $31 million of EBITDA, over twice Beyond Meat’s $15 million.

Conclusion

This past week, two benign developments opened up a window of opportunity for investors to get into Tattooed Chef via FMCIW warrants and FMCI buy written equity at attractive prices. The deal is low risk – it can close with 75% redemptions but is likely to have much closer to 0%. They have over $200 million in trust and need only $50 million to not redeem for the deal to close. Once it is public, it could attract a cult following like Beyond Meat’s, but the stock price is far cheaper today. There may never be a better time to invest in Tattooed Chef and the due diligence is delicious – if you want to try the food, look for it at Costco (COST) and Walmart (WMT). I plan to be in it for the long-term and you might want to be, too.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCI, FMCIW, FMCIU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: First, if you’d like to put together a portfolio of these opportunities yourself, be careful: they have terrific risk/rewards, but you have to execute the strategy perfectly. One errant failure to keep track of a redemption deadline could easily wipe out the upside of the rest of a portfolio. Second, our firm manages a discretionary strategy focused on SPACs, and while we disclose positions that are discussed in this article, we may buy or sell positions at any time on behalf of our investors. If you have questions or would like to understand more about the strategy, please contact my colleague Rob Sterner at rsterner@rangeleycapital.com.