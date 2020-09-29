The Cap Rate Conundrum Series: Net Lease REITs

This new paradigm has created opportunities for well-capitalized companies and catastrophes for others.

As intelligent REIT investors, we must recognize that certain property sectors are being impacted more severely than others.

We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, in which property valuations are up, down, and all around.

In May 2019, I wrote an article titled “The Cap Rate Series: The Answer Is No Longer 9%.” That’s where I referenced the September 1995 copy of the Institutional Real Estate Letter written by Harvard professor Bob Ellis.

In it, he explained how he always began the first day of class by asking students, “How many of you would like to make a lot of money selling properties you have been leasing?”

Knowing full well his question would pique their curiosity, he continued with another attention-grabbing line:

“The answer to the final exam will be nine.”

You see, Ellis was letting his class know that – over the course of the class – he’d be covering virtually every major property sector. And when they were asked “What is the average cap rate for all sectors discussed”… the proper answer would be nine.

As I noted 24 years later:

“Strange as it might seem for a Harvard professor to give away an answer to a final exam, Ellis was prompting students to truly contemplate and actually grasp the concept of cap rates. “The primary lesson he was teaching was that, invariably, commercial real estate valuations (by way of cap rates) reset to 9% over longer periods so that a broad portfolio of real estate (when you factor in the law of averages) should come out to 9%. “That was true then. But times have a' changed...”

Now more so then ever!

The New REIT Normal

In this, REITs are no different than ordinary stocks, of course. As co-authors Tim Koller, Marc Goedhart, and David Wessels explain in Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies:

“Growth created value only when a company’s new customers, projects, or acquisitions generate returns on invested capital greater than its cost of capital.”

So even during a pandemic, investors should examine growth prospects of the organization. As the co-authors suggest:

“The value of growth from acquisitions is harder to characterize, because it depends so much on the price of the acquisition.”

As 2020 continues, we’re starting to see more clearly where the winners and losers will be in the REIT sector. Fortunately, we’ve long-since been selective in our investment strategy. We know that “striking the right balance between growth and return on invested capital is critically important to value creation.”

Over the next few weeks, we’re going to launch a series of articles called The Cap Rate Conundrum Series. Our aim: To screen for the best REITs by utilizing our weighted average cost of capital (WACC) and most recent cap rates. The purpose for this series is rather obvious, but let’s sum it up anyway, once again using Koller, et al. as our expert resource:

“Companies thrive when they create real economic value for their shareholders.” And shareholders thrive when they align with companies that care.

The Cap Rate Conundrum

As I explained in my own article:

“A cap rate – which is short for capitalization rate – is the answer you get when you divide a rental property’s net operating income… (NOI) by its all-inclusive, bottom-line purchase price.”

There are many ways to value real estate, broadly speaking:

Appraising the land and building

Comparing comparable properties

Calculating the rent being generated.

The latter method is where cap rates come into play. By examining the actual income (or rent) the property generates and then deducting operating expenses – not including debt costs – the investor arrives at a property-level NOI.

And once you determine the NOI, you simply divide that by the cost of the property like this:

Net Operating Income ÷ Current Market Value of the Asset = Cap Rate

Now, net operating income may or may not be listed in black and white on your investment data platform. So here's how to calculate that as well:

Gross Operating Income - Operating Expenses = Net Operating Income

I’m not saying this is all you need to know before buying into a REIT. Again, I look at plenty more information than this.

What I'm saying is that the results of these calculations could tip my professional opinion from nay to yay… or the opposite way around.

Most Q2-20 transactions were modest, as one would suspect. But we put together a scratchpad below to calculate the effective spreads achieved for the net lease REITs in particular.

(Note: We’ll be providing a similar model for other property sectors as our series continues.)

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

Our WACC Model

As Koller, Goedhart, and Wessels explain:

“Companies create value by investing capital at rates of return that exceed their cost of capital.”

I recently purchased the book, which I recommend for anyone interested in the topic of valuation. As the co-authors went on to explain:

“Companies create value for their owners by investing cash now to generate more cash in the future… In valuing companies or projects, the subjects of risk and the cost of capital are essential, inseparable, and fraught with misconceptions.”

Moreover:

“A company’s cost of capital is critical for determining value creation and for evaluating strategic decisions. It is the rate at which you discount future cash flows for a company or project. “It is also the rate you compare with the return on invested capital to determine if the company is creating value. The cost of capital incorporates both the time value of money and the risk of investment in a company, business unit, or project.”

The weighted average cost of capital is similar to the required rate of return an investor expects from investing in a certain project. This tool also is useful to determine how the company makes allocation-related decisions.

Most great companies offer some unique competitive advantage that protects them. Being a low-cost producer is one such advantage, in which case, I consider WACC to be one of the most important metrics.

WACC-a, WACC-a, WACC-a

For my article today (and the larger series to come), I used the following model:

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

We designed an automated WACC model that we plan to release soon at iREIT on Alpha. As you can see, Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty (ADC) enjoy the overall lowest cost of capital among net leases.

We also highlighted a few dangerous WACC scores, including EPR (EPR), Global Net Lease (GNL), and One Liberty (OLP).

Now, by including the cap rates below, you can see that the companies generating the most impressive profit margins are…

Essential Properties (EPRT): 2.4%

(EPRT): 2.4% Store Capital (STOR): 2.2%

(STOR): 2.2% Agree Realty: 2.1%

Realty Income: 1.5%

Four Corners (FCPT): 1.5%

(FCPT): 1.5% Alpine Net Lease: 1.5%.

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

Also consider the fact that One Liberty and Vereit (VER) aren’t generating positive investment spreads.

Another thing I want to demonstrate is that the spread on the short-term WACC is required to generate accretion. And Realty Income, W.P. Carey (WPC), Four Corners, and Agree are unwilling to sacrifice on quality to generate spreads. They’re all acquiring high-quality properties with cap rates of 6.5% or lower.

In other words, these REITs can be extremely picky and aren’t forced to chase yield like:

EPR with its 8% cap rate

Global Net Lease with its 8.5% cap rate

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) with its 8% cap rate.

Show Me The Money

Now that we’ve examined these REITs, let’s take a close look at fundamentals, starting with the consensus adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share estimates for 2020, 2021, and 2022:

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

As you can see, many REITs are forecasting negative AFFO per share growth in 2020 as a result of Covid-19. They include:

W.P. Carey: -6%

Vereit: -11%

STORE: -8%

Spirit Realty (SRC): -14%

(SRC): -14% National Retail (NNN): -13%

(NNN): -13% Gladstone Commercial: -10%

Essential Properties: -2%

One Liberty: -4%

Global Net Lease: -5%

EPR Properties: -55%.

Only three net lease REITs are forecasting positive AFFO growth:

Realty Income: 2%

Four Corners: 3%

Agree Realty: 4%.

One reason these REITs are in that position is because of their focus on higher-quality properties (with investment-grade rated tenants). That and, as explained in Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies:

“One of the durable tenets of academic finance concerns the effect of diversification on the cost of capital.”

In other words, these three REITs weren’t only able to survive the global pandemic because of their attractive costs of capital and diversification attributes - they were able to thrive and generate steady growth.

I’d also like to point out that Alpine is forecast to grow AFFO/share robustly in 2021. In a recent interview, CEO John Albright explained to us that:

“… the good news is that the investors who basically invested with us want this company to grow because, as you grow, you get a larger market cap. Your cost of capital actually comes down because, more and more, investors are able to participate because there's more liquidity and ability to get money to work.”

Now let’s take a closer look at the price and price/AFFO multiple:

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

Finally, due to COVID-19, four have cut – EPR – or suspended (VER, GNL, and AFIN) dividends. By carefully analyzing the underlying cash flows, we were able to avoid the temptation for investing in these REITs.

Alternatively, we’ve been able to build an impressive portfolio of net lease REITs that generate very attractive investment spreads.

(Source: Wide Moat Research)

In Closing…

As explained in Valuation: Measuring and Managing the Value of Companies:

“… as companies grow larger and their industries become even more competitive, finding good, high-value-creating projects becomes increasingly difficult. Striking the right balance between growth and return on invested capital is critically important to value creation.”

Arguably one of the most successful investors on the planet (i.e., Warren Buffett) explained in a 1999 Fortune piece:

“The key to investing is… determining the competitive advantage of any given company and, above all, the durability of that advantage. The products or services that have wide, sustainable moats around them ate the ones that deliver rewards to investors.”

Note: We recently added Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) and NetStreit (NTST) to our net lease REIT coverage spectrum. We will include these in our new WACC scoring tool.

Our next "Cap Rate Conundrum" article will feature industrial REITs... so stay tuned!

