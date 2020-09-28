I believe the decline after the strong Q4-20 report is merely the market's short-term reaction based on an all-round uncertain environment rather than Costco's fundamentals and future growth prospects.

Dipping more than 3% after a stellar Q4-20 earnings report, Costco (COST) stock is still more than a percentage point down from its pre-earnings level as of this writing. Several hypotheses have been offered for the decline despite a $1 billion revenue beat and an 18-cent EPS beat, including cashing out by short-term traders, an "as good as it gets" investor sentiment, Walmart's (WMT) Walmart+ subscription service potentially cutting into the Costco membership base, a vaccine slowing down same-store sales growth, and several others. While some investors may look at these as a collectively amplified signal to stop buying COST, I see a good opportunity for harvesting even better long-term total returns.

Thesis: All of the suppositions put forward appear to lack any real substance. To be clear, I'm not entirely discounting them; although the reality is likely to be a mix of several reasons, I believe it is merely the market's short-term reaction based on an all-round uncertain environment rather than Costco's fundamentals and future growth prospects. I offer evidence that suggests continued long-term momentum for the stock despite the noise around it.

Past Trends Offer a More Balanced Narrative

A stock like COST doesn't offer investors a lot of good entry points, and I use the word "good" to mean the stock being cheaper than historical levels for an extended period of time. The last two quarters have been different, but several investors may have missed out on the relatively big trough during the March to June 2020 period.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Nevertheless, Costco's stock appreciation trendline for the preceding 5-year period seems as steep as ever; more to the point, it continues to show strong momentum despite the broad market disruption over the past several months:

Source: Seeking Alpha

An obvious observation here is that the stock has consistently pushed upward despite periods of 'downtime' represented by the troughs. When you look at the company's revenue and earnings growth over the same period, it's easy to see the reason for that upward momentum:

Source: Graphs from Seeking Alpha Charting

The result of this near-consistent growth is an improved momentum in the stock's trailing earnings multiple, especially since the major correction toward the end of 2018:

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

The steeper growth in valuation over the 2018 to 2020 period in the chart above is a direct result of this phenomenon below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

It would appear that analysts are all over the place when attempting to predict Costco's quarterly performance, and that was demonstrated again when the Q4-20 announcement came out - this time, in considerably greater measure.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

The fact is, despite the too-many-to-count bearish theses around Costco over the past several years, the stock has delivered handsome total returns over the long term. Investors who have held COST for many years know this. Some investors will naturally tend to jump ship when bad news circulates, but that's purely based on what type of investment mindset they go in with and has little to do with the actual long-term performance trends exhibited by the stock.

I think that's exactly what's happening right now, and it's being amplified because the volume of bad news is louder than it's ever been. As such, there's little to no hard evidence to show that price return momentum is in danger of being exhausted. Think of this as a chance to slip into the fray at an attractive price point.

The loudest bear argument right now seems to be the potential impact of Walmart+ on Costco's membership base. To that, I'll just say that if Amazon (AMZN) Prime wasn't able to make a dent in membership growth and loyalty over the past several years, especially in the North American market, there's no reason to believe that Walmart+ will, either. At least, not as a fledgling service that's yet to be broken in.

Source: Statista

Source: Yahoo Finance

From the Q4-20 earnings call:

In terms of the number of members at Q4 end, both member households and card holders, total paid households at fourth quarter end was up - came in at 58.1 million, and card holders 105.5 million. In terms of renewal rates, at fourth quarter end our U.S. and Canada renewal rate remained at 91.0% and worldwide rate also remained at its similar number from a quarter ago at 88.4%

Final Note: Although historical trends are never a guarantee of future performance, the combination of past data and strong current growth points to a sustainable long-term growth runway for the company. In my opinion, COST is not and never has been a short-term play. This is a buy-and-hold forever stock - something you should aim to bequeath to your heirs when the time comes. This long-term view will help you filter out a lot of the noise around the stock and make a sound investment decision, either way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.