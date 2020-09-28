Physical Oil Market Headwinds Are Starting To Dissipate

The most supportive thing that's happened is the move higher in refining margins. In order for this rally to be sustainable, refining margins needed to move higher.

Brent timespreads have moved higher, and the market is anticipating higher Chinese crude buying in the coming months.

Welcome to the "go away" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Three weeks ago, we wrote an article titled, "Oil: OPEC, We Have A China Problem." We noted that the near-term bearish headwinds in the oil market still persisted with the main variable, China's crude buying demand being lackluster.

At the time, we said that the physical oil market's healthiness could be gauged by three different metrics:

China's floating storage. Brent timespreads. Proxy of refining margins.

Fast-forwarding three weeks later and we are finally getting over this physical hump that's plagued the oil market since June.

China's floating storage has declined to ~65 million bbls, and given the level of crude exports to China from the rest of the world in August and September, we should see this fall below ~40 million bbls or less by mid to late October.

This signal has allowed the physical market to semi-front-run the prospects of higher Chinese buying in the coming months. We are seeing this reflected in Brent timespreads.

Brent 2-3 (because the prompt is about to expire)

In addition, we said that for this oil recovery to be more stable this time around, we need to see refining margins move higher. This is a sign that the recovery going forward will be led via demand recovery.

Thankfully, that is moving higher.

Moving forward, refining margins have to make a new range high. The reasoning is quite simple. The current excess crude-on-water has been eliminated thanks to lower global crude exports. Since refineries have already lowered throughput to a decade low on the back of the COVID-19 demand drop, the next step is for product storage to draw, which would then be followed by higher throughput.

For readers, the easiest way to gauge the incoming refinery throughput trend is by just paying attention to margins. If margins go up, refineries have every incentive to increase throughput, and as a result, this will be the leading driver of the oil price recovery.

For now, we are finally getting over this temporary hump. Watch refining margins and if they continue to improve just as global refineries enter maintenance season, then we should see higher throughput by Q4, which will help accelerate the global inventory draws.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.