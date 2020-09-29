We picked up shares of TWO-B (NYSE:TWO.PB) during a broad market decline on 9/21/2020. This is a preferred share from Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO). Shares of TWO-B look quite attractive from several angles. We want to start by highlighting that the decline over the last 3 weeks was impacting the fixed-to-floating shares for Two Harbors (TWO), but having very little impact on their fixed-rate shares.

Further, it isn't all fixed-to-floating shares that are suffering. As evidenced below, NLY-F (NLY.PF) and AGNCO (OTC:AGNCO) performed quite well leading up to 9/21/2020.

The $100k chart below demonstrates how much needed to be invested on any prior day to reach $100k today (again, 9/21/2020). It assumes dividends are reinvested. The orange line for TWO-B has small triangles added to make it easier to track throughout the chart. You'll notice that since the month began, TWO-B fell about as hard as the common shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

Index Card

The index card is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

This is a pretty attractive share. It currently has a 9.43% stripped yield, the call protection (and fixed-rate) lasts through 7/27/2027, and the floating spread at 5.35% is respectable.

Open Preferred Share Positions

All our open positions in the sector are shown below (as of 9/21/2020): Source: The REIT Forum

Note: We traded some shares of AGNCO (OTC:AGNCO) for more shares of NLY-I (NLY.PI) on Thursday 9/24/2020.

Trade Confirmation

Our execution is shown below:

Additional Index Cards

Below I'm including the index cards for each of Two Harbor's preferred shares as of 9/27/2020 (the day I'm submitting the article):

Source: The REIT Forum

What About Common Shares?

Since the question was likely to come up in the comments, we're also bullish on the common shares. However, the common shares carry more risk than the preferred shares. For the risk/reward profile, I've opted to highlight the common shares which have less upside but also have less risk.

A key difference here comes to income investors. With the preferred shares, investors have much better stability of income and portfolio value. That doesn't mean the common dividend is unsustainable today. This article is not about predicting future earnings for TWO. This is simply a brief note on the common shares.

Book value per share should be up nicely since the end of Q2 2020. Part of that increase should be because they terminated the management contract "for cause" rather than paying a large termination fee. In the Q2 2020 book value, the termination fee was assumed.

Source: The REIT Forum

Conclusion

We find the preferred shares from Two Harbors quite attractive. We've purchased positions in a few of them over the last few weeks. They certainly carry some risk, but less than investors might expect for shares trading at such a large discount to call value. Currently all five series of preferred shares are attractive. However, looking specifically at the fixed-to-floating shares we see that TWO-B looks materially better compared to TWO-C.

Investors may remember the huge decline in the preferred shares previously. The initial COVID-19 scenarios was much more dangerous. At that point, there was less clarity about how MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights) would work and Two Harbors was recording a huge realized loss on unloading their credit-sensitive assets. Today the REIT has an agency-focused portfolio (still including MSRs) and recently internalized management without paying a termination fee or buying the external manager.

Ratings: Bullish on TWO and bullish on all five preferred shares.