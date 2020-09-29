Two Harbors: TWO-B Or Not TWO-B
Summary
- We picked up 500 shares of TWO-B, worth nearly 2% of the total portfolio.
- Shares of TWO-B are trading a very nice discount to our target buy-under price. They offer investors a very solid yield and will remain at a fixed-rate until 7/27/2027.
- When the floating rate eventually kicks in, the spread is reasonable at 5.35%.
- TWO's portfolio included far more credit risk back in March 2020. Today it emphasizes agency MBS and hedges them with MSRs. TWO is the REIT behind TWO-B.
- This is a nice time to be doing a little shopping for REITs. Plenty of bargains available throughout the sector. This time we're highlighting one of our preferred shares.
We picked up shares of TWO-B (NYSE:TWO.PB) during a broad market decline on 9/21/2020. This is a preferred share from Two Harbors (NYSE:TWO). Shares of TWO-B look quite attractive from several angles. We want to start by highlighting that the decline over the last 3 weeks was impacting the fixed-to-floating shares for Two Harbors (TWO), but having very little impact on their fixed-rate shares.
Further, it isn't all fixed-to-floating shares that are suffering. As evidenced below, NLY-F (NLY.PF) and AGNCO (OTC:AGNCO) performed quite well leading up to 9/21/2020.
The $100k chart below demonstrates how much needed to be invested on any prior day to reach $100k today (again, 9/21/2020). It assumes dividends are reinvested. The orange line for TWO-B has small triangles added to make it easier to track throughout the chart. You'll notice that since the month began, TWO-B fell about as hard as the common shares:
Source: The REIT Forum
Index Card
The index card is shown below:
This is a pretty attractive share. It currently has a 9.43% stripped yield, the call protection (and fixed-rate) lasts through 7/27/2027, and the floating spread at 5.35% is respectable.
Open Preferred Share Positions
All our open positions in the sector are shown below (as of 9/21/2020):Source: The REIT Forum
Note: We traded some shares of AGNCO (OTC:AGNCO) for more shares of NLY-I (NLY.PI) on Thursday 9/24/2020.
Trade Confirmation
Our execution is shown below:Source: Schwab
Additional Index Cards
Below I'm including the index cards for each of Two Harbor's preferred shares as of 9/27/2020 (the day I'm submitting the article):
Source: The REIT Forum
What About Common Shares?
Since the question was likely to come up in the comments, we're also bullish on the common shares. However, the common shares carry more risk than the preferred shares. For the risk/reward profile, I've opted to highlight the common shares which have less upside but also have less risk.
A key difference here comes to income investors. With the preferred shares, investors have much better stability of income and portfolio value. That doesn't mean the common dividend is unsustainable today. This article is not about predicting future earnings for TWO. This is simply a brief note on the common shares.
Book value per share should be up nicely since the end of Q2 2020. Part of that increase should be because they terminated the management contract "for cause" rather than paying a large termination fee. In the Q2 2020 book value, the termination fee was assumed.
Source: The REIT Forum
Conclusion
We find the preferred shares from Two Harbors quite attractive. We've purchased positions in a few of them over the last few weeks. They certainly carry some risk, but less than investors might expect for shares trading at such a large discount to call value. Currently all five series of preferred shares are attractive. However, looking specifically at the fixed-to-floating shares we see that TWO-B looks materially better compared to TWO-C.
Investors may remember the huge decline in the preferred shares previously. The initial COVID-19 scenarios was much more dangerous. At that point, there was less clarity about how MSRs (mortgage-servicing rights) would work and Two Harbors was recording a huge realized loss on unloading their credit-sensitive assets. Today the REIT has an agency-focused portfolio (still including MSRs) and recently internalized management without paying a termination fee or buying the external manager.
Ratings: Bullish on TWO and bullish on all five preferred shares.
Our method works. We know because we buy the same shares we recommend. We track our results on a real portfolio and we compare our returns with the major ETFs for our sector:
Those four ETFs are:
- MORT - Major mortgage REIT ETF
- PFF - The largest preferred share ETF
- VNQ - The largest equity REIT ETF
- KBWY - The high-yield equity REIT ETF
Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, NLY-G, AGNCO, NLY, AGNC, TWO-B, TWO-A, TWO-E. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.