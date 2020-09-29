The stock's value and well-covered dividend make NNN attractive even in the midst of ongoing pandemic-related risks.

NNN has ample liquidity available to pursue acquisitions in the second half of the year and into 2021.

The REIT's balance sheet is extremely strong, its debt levels have remained modest even through the pandemic, and its cost of debt is very low.

A public company doesn't raise its dividend for 30+ years straight without having a magic formula for long-term resiliency over multiple business cycles, and NNN is no exception.

Admittedly, NNN wasn't built for a global pandemic. But it *is* well-suited to thrive coming out of the pandemic in an ultra-low interest rate environment.

Investment Thesis

National Retail Properties (NNN) is a real estate investment trust that owns 3,117 triple-net lease properties across the United States. The "triple-net" phrase means that tenants pay for all property-level expenses such as taxes, insurance, and building maintenance. This provides a high profit margin and extremely stable cash flow — at least when the world isn't in the midst of a once-a-century pandemic.

Then again, NNN has performed particularly poorly this year compared to its large net lease REIT peers:

Data by YCharts

Though NNN's mix of mostly non-investment grade retailers and experience-based tenants have done especially poorly this year due to the pandemic and related economic shutdowns, the REIT has a few elements that positively set it apart from its peers. These unique elements are its secret formula to long-term market-beating performance and 30+ years of annual dividend raises.

In what follows, I'll explain why I believe that the coronavirus pandemic is only a temporary bump in the road for NNN and why now is a great time to buy the stock.

Image Source: September Presentation

A Disproportionately Strong Retail Portfolio

NNN's properties are typically small by market value, averaging between $2 million to $4 million. It focuses mostly on national or regional, non-investment grade retailers, restaurants, or other experience-based/e-commerce-resistant tenants. In this niche, NNN has far less competition for properties and is able to craft many of its own leases through relationship-based sale-leasebacks. These are deals in which the landlord purchases a piece of real estate directly from an owner-occupied business and leases it back to them over a set period of time.

This niche of real estate comes with more risks and unknowns for investors who don't make it their profession to understand it. As such, NNN is able to take advantage of better lease terms and higher cap rates. In this way, NNN's business model is most similar to that of STORE Capital (STOR) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT).

Below you'll find NNN's tenant industries in descending order. Notice that full service restaurants, family entertainment, health & fitness, and movie theaters together account for 27.2% of base rent.

Source: September Presentation

Examples of convenience stores (typically adjacent to gas stations) include 7-Eleven, Circle K, and Sunoco. There are too many full-service restaurants to name, but Darden (DRI) (e.g. Cheddar's, Olive Garden, Yard House, LongHorn Steakhouse) is one major corporate operator, and Bob Evans is another. Automotive service includes both car washes (e.g. Mister Car Wash) and auto maintenance services (e.g. Goodyear). Quick-service restaurants include Frisch's and a large Taco Bell and Arby's franchisee. "Family entertainment" includes Chuck E. Cheese's, Main Event, and Dave & Buster's.

NNN's portfolio is concentrated primarily in the eastern half of the country. The top five states by property count are Texas (502), Florida (227), Ohio (199), North Carolina (156), and Georgia (151). These states in the Sun Belt and Midwest should experience faster population and economic growth than the national average in the years ahead, which makes NNN well-positioned geographically.

Perhaps the strongest aspect of NNN's portfolio is its emphasis on good old fashioned real estate fundamentals. You know the saying that in real estate, the biggest factor in determining value is "location, location, location." Well, NNN takes that to heart.

Quality locations in prominent, highly trafficked areas make its properties easily fungible. In other words, if a tenant decides to leave a certain location, the desirability of the real estate and generally non-specialized nature of the buildings (movie theaters and RV dealers being two exceptions) make re-leasing easier. It also makes the land under the building more valuable, whereas a large portion of a poorly located property's value would be lost if the tenant decided not to renew the lease.

In fact, NNN has converted many buildings from one use to another over the years — e.g. from a dollar store to a drug store, from a drug store to an auto parts store, from one gym operator to another, etc. NNN looks for strong retail locations that should perform well for the current tenant and any future alternative tenants who might be attracted to the space in the case of a vacancy.

This focus on real estate fundamentals over tenant credit quality provides upside in the case of tenant credit upgrades, of which NNN has enjoyed several over the years: 7-Eleven, Sunoco, Bloomin' Brands, Advance Auto/Carquest, Darden (i.e. Cheddar's), and Camping World, to name some of the big ones. Also, since rents per square foot are lower at NNN's properties than they would be at an investment-grade tenanted property, there is less downside for NNN in the case of a tenant credit downgrade.

Average occupancy in the portfolio has been 98% since 2003. In the second quarter of 2020, occupancy remained at a very high 98.7%.

The weighted average remaining lease term is 10.9 years, with 9.8% of leases expiring by the end of 2022.

Of course, the portfolio's strength in resisting the onslaught of e-commerce in normal times has resulted in worse performance during a pandemic. For the month of April, NNN reported dismal rent collection of 52%. Luckily, as the economy reopened, that percentage jumped up to an average of 69% for Q2 (with an additional 21% of contractual rent deferred) and 84% for July.

While I worry about the long-term performance of movie theaters going forward, most of NNN's tenant industries look well-positioned to rebound strongly as the the final phases of reopening take place.

What about the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 this Fall/Winter and the potential for more shutdowns to go along with it? Certainly, this would be detrimental to NNN's portfolio, but I find it unlikely that this scenario will manifest. Healthcare providers continue to find more and more effective ways of treating the virus such that the mortality rate has dropped, and politicians are usually disinclined to purposely weaken the economy during election years.

A Business Built To Last

NNN's 2019 annual report, which celebrated the company's 30-year dividend growth streak, showcased "the value of a long-term perspective." But what makes the business side of NNN so special?

Well, let's start with the management. Even a high-quality real estate portfolio is only as good as its managers, and NNN enjoys a conservative and farsighted team that own a good chunk of company stock themselves. What's more, they have been at the company and absorbed/fostered its culture for a long time — 19 years on average for top executives.

Second, consider NNN's financial strength. The REIT enjoys a rock-solid balance sheet that has been awarded a BBB+ credit rating. Management strives to never be in a position in which the company needs additional capital. That prevents it from being forced to issue debt or equity at high costs during tumultuous periods.

Take a look at its debt maturity schedule. All notes have been paid off through 2022 and are well-laddered thereafter:

Source: September Presentation

Notice also that NNN enjoys an incredibly long weighted average debt maturity of 10.7 years — almost the same as its weighted average remaining lease term of 10.9 years.

Moreover, the debt that expired over the next two-and-a-quarter years had relatively high interest rates above 5%, which means that NNN refinanced at significantly lower rates.

Due to its conservative financial management, NNN's cost of debt is very low. In March, 2020, the REIT issued 10-year notes at an effective interest rate of 2.54% and 30-year notes at an effective rate of 3.21%. It's worth pausing to reflect that, in 1984, when the company was founded, the prime rate was 13%. Now it's 3.25%. Impressively, NNN is able to borrow money even for long periods of time for less than the prime rate (the rate banks give to their best and strongest customers).

The company also has healthy debt service ratios of 4.6x interest coverage and 4.1x fixed-charge coverage.

What's more, net debt to EBITDA has not risen over previous years' levels. At the end of Q2, 2020, this ratio sat at 4.8x, roughly in line with 2019's 4.9x, 2018's 4.8x, and 2017's 4.9x. I consider this a low debt load for any REIT and especially for a net lease REIT.

Of course, one reason that net debt has not risen this year even as NNN has issued new debt is because the company retains a large cash pile. At the end of Q2, NNN had $224.6 million in cash, plus its entire $900 million credit facility undrawn. Combining this with the fact that NNN has no debt maturities until 2023, as well as the fact that rent collection has been improving significantly and will only rise further as deferred rent is paid, it appears that NNN has positioned itself for an acquisition spree in the second half of the year.

The dividend also remains well-covered. Even in a very painful Q2, NNN still only paid out 86% of AFFO and retained $29 million of cash after dividends.

Getting Into the Weeds of the Business

Let's go back to cost of capital, because it is a crucial metric for determining the overall growth and profitability of net lease REITs.

The following image from NNN's September Institutional Investor presentation exhibits the difference between how NNN and its peers' calculate cost of capital and return on equity. Rather than using the current dividend yield as the cost of equity, NNN's approach is to add the current dividend yield with the expected future dividend growth rate to arrive at a more practical cost of equity.

Source: September Presentation

STORE Capital and Essential Properties do something similar. This method gives a more accurate view of one's weighted average cost of equity over time rather than merely in the first year after the acquisition. This allows the REIT maintain a rising dividend and continued profitability over time even if the portfolio isn't growing. Of course, portfolio growth will generate even faster FFO growth, but it isn't needed in order to continually increase the dividend.

Now consider the alternative approach that is based on year-one dividend yield. If the dividend grows at a faster rate than any built-in rent escalations, then eventually the effective cost of equity will be higher than the asset yield. This necessitates continued portfolio expansion, even if it comes at the cost of property selectivity or individual asset IRRs.

Hence we find that NNN has consistently achieved higher return on equity than its peers over time:

Data by YCharts

The dive below 7% ROE this year is atypical and solely a result of the pandemic.

Now let's consider two other aspects of the business: extremely low non-growth capital expenditures and lease turnover.

Notice in the chart below that tenant improvement expenses (T.I.) as a share of capex tends to be very low. NNN has spent a total of $2 million over the past 13 years on property improvement, which is usually done to attract new tenants to a vacant space or to encourage tenants to renew leases at higher rates. T.I. briefly spiked in 2018 and 2019 but has gone back down this year.

Source: September Presentation

From 2007 through Q2 2020, 84% of leases were renewed. Of those, 66% were above the prior rent, 22% were below it, and 12% remained the same. Overall, NNN has been able to recapture 99% of prior rent from lease renewals. In the last year and a half, the REIT has been able to recapture an average of 104% of previous rents.

Conclusion

NNN hasn't performed as well as most of its peers through the pandemic. But that is not at all an indication about how well the REIT will perform going forward. Consider how the stock performed on a total return basis over the 15 years from 2005 to mid-February, 2020 compared to all REITs:

Data by YCharts

It's true that NNN wasn't designed for a once-in-a-century global pandemic. I suppose the REIT has that going against it, although it will most likely write epidemic clauses into its future leases.

But the REIT is designed to thrive in an environment characterized by low interest rates and increasingly less business going to brick and mortar retailers. Well ultra-low cost of debt, NNN should eventually be able to prove its resilience, earn a higher stock price, and thus enjoy a correspondingly lower cost of equity. And as more and more consumer business goes online, NNN's portfolio is already well-prepared with its emphasis on unique retailers, national and regional restaurant chains, and experience-based tenants.

At an FFO multiple of 12.8x and a dividend yield of 6.1%, NNN looks attractive for long-term dividend growth investors.

Opportunities are Abundant! Act Now! Here at High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on deeply discounted real estate at the moment. Opportunities are abundant and now is time to act while the market is volatile! We are sharing all our Top Ideas with our 2,000+ members. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! You will get instant access to our 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, STOR, EPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.