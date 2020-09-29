Defaults are not likely, apartments have solid fundamentals and this is a buying opportunity.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is a dividend stock that often goes under the radar.

We continue to see a lot of opportunity in the multi-family sector, having highlighted several apartment REITs that are trading at very attractive prices. Today, we take a look at a non-REIT pick in the apartment sector: America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) which is poised to profit from a strong housing and residential sector.

ATAX is structured as a partnership, so it does issue a K-1. This can have tax implications for non-US investors, as well as tax-advantaged accounts like IRAs. While ATAX can be held in an IRA, to get the full benefit of ATAX, it's best to hold in a taxable account, because a large portion of its dividend is tax exempt.

With a 6% yield, ATAX takes a different approach to residential and apartment investing. The REITs we have discussed all own the actual apartment buildings, and they profit from collecting rent. While ATAX does own a few apartment buildings, the bulk of ATAX's assets are invested in mortgage-revenue bonds or MRBs.

The bonds are used for construction or permanent financing for affordable housing. They are secured by the property, so in the event of a default, ATAX can foreclose on the property. MRBs are generally exempt from federal income taxes and that favored tax status is passed through to ATAX investors.

In other words, while a multi-family REIT would be immediately impacted by any reduction in occupancy, collections or rent levels, ATAX is a couple of rungs up the capital structure. ATAX owns the debt, and if the owner defaults on the loan, the owner would lose the entire property. ATAX does not need a property to be profitable, they just need the property to have enough cash flow so that the owner makes their mortgage payment – a much lower hurdle.

ATAX has been impacted negatively by COVID-19 and decided to reduce their dividend. The current dividend is supported by their MRB portfolio alone, which is very strong, and as their property portfolio improves, investors can look forward to a dividend and price recovery.

Portfolio

Broadly speaking, ATAX can be broken into three different segments, the largest being bonds which account for 76% of assets, their equity/preferred equity investments in development properties ("Vantage Properties") and their wholly owned real estate holdings which consists of two properties.

Source: ATAX Supplement

MRBs

In Q2, ATAX reported that 100% of their MRBs were current on principal and interest payments and that they had received zero requests for forbearances. Additionally, rent collections were 90% at these properties in Q2 and 93% in July. Occupancy for these properties is at 95%. In short, these properties are not showing any signs of distress. The owners of these properties are still making profits and there is plenty of cash flow to pay the bonds.

Nationally, we have seen similar trends with rent collections slightly below 2019 levels, but only 1%-2% lower.

Source: NMHC

That has some impact on the profitability of owning an apartment, but it does not have a material impact on the ability to service debt. We can expect these MRBs to continue to provide very reliable cash flow. This cash flow is tax exempt and the portion of the dividends that are attributable to MRBs is the portion that is tax-exempt.

Vantage Properties

The second largest portion of investments is ATAX's "Vantage" properties. These are new build developments where ATAX teams up with a developer and provides equity. After the property is built and occupancy is stabilized, it's then sold for a profit. So while the Vantage properties make up a little less than 10% of assets, in 2019 they provided closer to 30% of ATAX's revenue.

Here's a look at ATAX's current Vantage projects:

Source: ATAX 10-Q

You can see that the three properties they sold had occupancy in the 90%s last year. When occupancy for the current projects gets into the 90% range, the venture will seek to sell them.

The main reason that ATAX reduced their dividend this year was a concern that economic conditions would not be favorable to selling properties. They would rather hold on to the property and wait rather than to sell at a bad price. Due to the uncertainty, ATAX elected to be conservative and reduce the dividend.

As we know today, ATAX might have been overly conservative as in Q2, they sold Vantage at Waco and the multi-family real estate market remains strong. Whether ATAX is able to sell another two properties this year, as their original plan called for, will play a role in how soon they can raise the dividend back up.

Wholly-Owned Properties

ATAX owns two properties, both apartments located close to universities. While not technically "student housing", the proximity to University of Nebraska-Lincoln and San Diego State University means that the bulk of their tenants are college students.

In Lincoln, the university is holding regular in-person classes. San Diego started in-person classes and then halted them for one month. In terms of cash flow, these properties are not terribly significant to ATAX, though if the property level cash flow turns negative we can expect ATAX to attempt to sell them.

Dividend

ATAX has drawn a line in the sand – their dividend will be covered by cash available for distribution ('CAD'), no exceptions. Q1 CAD was low, and they were counting on sales of their Vantage properties to make up the deficit. So when the impact of COVID-19 made that uncertain, they elected to reduce the dividend 52% to $0.06/quarter.

As a result, Q2 CAD significantly exceeded their distribution for the quarter.

Source: ATAX Supplement

This reduced the deficit to $0.045, and at the current dividend rate, that should easily turn to a surplus, even if ATAX does not sell more Vantage properties.

We have been asked about when the dividend will be increased, and it depends. Management has made it clear that they will not pay more than CAD and that the unknowns of COVID created a situation that demanded more caution.

With multi-family remaining very strong, we are optimistic that cash flow has not been materially impacted and that the Vantage properties will find plenty of demand. However we do expect that management is going to remain conservative and will probably wait until properties are actually sold before raising the dividend.

We do believe that a dividend increase by Q1 of next year is very likely as cash flow in Q3 and Q4 should exceed the current dividend.

Conclusion

ATAX had a book value of $5.75/share. This means that investors are getting a discount to book of more than 25%. That is an astonishingly large discount considering that all of ATAX's bonds are being paid in full, on time, and none have requested forbearance. Additionally they sold one of their Vantage properties at a significant gain to book value in a deal that was struck post COVID-19. They have another 3-4 that will be stabilized and ready for sale within a year.

This is not a company that should be trading at such a deep discount to book value. In fact, before COVID-19, ATAX was trading at a premium to book value. Their cash flow is strong, the fundamentals are still very good and there's a good possibility that ATAX decides to raise the dividend in the next two quarters.

Investors today can receive an immediate 6% yield, 33%+ upside to book value, and will benefit when there's more clarity on the longer-term impacts of COVID-19 and ATAX can raise their dividend back up. On top of that, approximately 40%-60% of ATAX's dividend is tax-exempt providing investors a cost savings.

We are long ATAX, and we are taking advantage of this discount to add more.

