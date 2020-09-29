The Challenges In Search, And The Opportunities (Podcast)

They share the challenges with search - and how Elastic approaches things - and why it's more of a second-derivative of Covid 19.

The Covid-19 pressures have created a number of business problems and a number of business opportunities. One of them that is front and center is the need to take retail stores online, which is leading to 'old-line' retailers putting up impressive numbers, be they Nike (NKE) or a company like Target (TGT) or more struggling entities like At Home (HOME).

E-commerce is a helpful example to think about two dynamics beyond the surface: first, the immediate need vs. the second derivative effect. A company like Zoom (ZM) benefits from the immediate need of communicating with colleagues or friends visually, while a company like Slack (WORK) may benefit more from a longer-term embedding of their product in people's workflows (or friend networks). And then the temporary, pull-forward where buying a computer to work at home now won't be replicated in the next 2-3 years, vs. the enduring this is how we change the way we live.

In E-commerce's case, there's a lot of 'holy crap, we need to get this site running' (immediate), and a decent amount of pull-forward (see the computer example above). There's also some second derivative in, say, optimizing your new e-commerce store, and there's at least some 'this is the way things are going to be.'

That's a theme we hit on in today's The Razor's Edge episode. We speak with two Atlassian (TEAM) veterans: Justen Stepka, whom we featured a few months ago, and Jens Schumacher, employee #12 at Atlassian and Chief Product Officer of Sajari, a search technology SaaS company. The conversation turned into a two-parter, with the second part coming next week. In today's episode, we focus on Sajari's business, and though it's a private company there are a lot of interesting read-throughs to the e-commerce trends mentioned, as well as search businesses like Elastic (ESTC). We also talk a little about Atlassian culture and the value of building working experience with a cohort of peers. Check it out.

We speak with a couple of Atlassian alums on this week's episode, as the first of a two-parter. Our guests are Justen Stepka, co-owner of Enterprise Fund, Atlassian alum, and previous The Razor's Edge guest (episode #16); and Jens Schumacher, employee number #12 at Atlassian, and the Head of Product for Jira Service Deck, who is now Chief Product Officer at Sajari, a search technology company. In today's episode, we talk about the Atlassian mafia effect and go more into focus on Sajari. This leads to a lot about Elastic Search, about the e-commerce market, and about SaaS development and machine learning that should be of interest.

Topics Covered

3:00 – Jens's background and the emergence of the Atlassian mafia

10:00 – What does it mean that a cohort of former colleagues keep working together?

13:30 – Atlassian roots and background

16:00 - Snowflake (SNOW) digression

18:00 – The challenges in search

26:00 – Breaking down machine learning vs. algorithmic search

35:00 - What stage of the e-commerce rush are we in?

42:00 – How much of this will stick for e-commerce

Disclosure: I am/we are long PD, DBX, DELL, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Justen Stepka is long TEAM, PD, WORK, and NOW.

Jens Schumacher is long TEAM, PD, and DOCU.

Akram's Razor is long PD, WORK, and TWTR.

Daniel Shvartsman is long GOOG, DELL, DBX, and PD.

Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.