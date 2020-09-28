Investment Thesis

Aramark (ARMK) is largely a food and service company with a smaller uniform apparel division focused on serving the corporate, healthcare, and education end-markets. Given the impact of COVID-19 related shutdowns, the company has been hit hard as seen in their recent stock performance.

Data by YCharts

However, the historical margin improvement story is still intact, with the exception of recent COVID-19 related headwinds as seen in the below EBITDA margin chart. And with the recent drive towards reinvigorating top-line growth, there is strong upside from here. This is being driven by the new CEO installed in 2019 and support from the company's largest shareholder/activist investor, Mantle Ridge.

Data by YCharts

This is not to discount that there are still significant clouds ahead. Just looking at recent Q2 earnings, revenues are down almost 45% YoY driven largely by the food and services division. Although apparel, essentially uniform services, is improving quicker, overall trends point to a more modest and prolonged recovery. If we see another COVID-19 spike and head back into lockdown like the UK, we will be back to square one on the recovery and it'll just take longer for this stock to finally re-rate.

On the positive side, the company has also been prudent with costs and with capitalization through this crisis as seen in the recent debt raise. This is driving the company towards a path of sustainable breakeven with a long cash runway even if the pandemic continues.

Additionally, even if revenues are down, it is important to remember the strong customer retention dynamics of this business. Historically, the company has over 95% retention with contract lengths stretching for the better part of a decade. In normal times, this gives the company strong forward revenue visibility and stability.

Finally, this is also a market where scale matters in terms of purchasing power and the ability to service large accounts. There is still considerable fragmentation in the food and services market, which the company can pick up over time and drive consistent single digit revenue growth.

Most importantly, even if you don't believe that this is a long-term hold, the valuation is very attractive at this point. At ~$26/share, it is materially trading off the ~$40/share range pre-COVID-19. And we are definitely seeing signs of a recovery particularly in apparel where revenues are just off ~15% YoY. Food and services will take longer, but education at least will likely return fully in-person. Work from home trends may impact the long-term TAM for corporate canteens, but even there I believe that there will still be a strong resurgence back to in-person work.

Risks

The key risk here is the continuation of COVID-19 related headwinds. The company is heavily reliant on in-person volumes to drive revenues. If no students show up or no one heads into the office, there is no revenue for the company.

Cost inflation in both labor and raw food ingredients is also a concern. Although the company has been successful in passing off those costs in the past, there is no guarantee that they will continue to be able to into the future.

Food delivery, particularly from emerging ghost kitchens, is another concern. However, I view it as more of a nominal risk as the cost structure of those businesses is still too high relative to that of a corporate/campus canteen to truly compete.

Valuation

Based on my FY'21 EBITDA estimate of $1.3B (in-line with 2019) and a 13x historical multiple (Pre-COVID-19), I get to an EV of $16.9B vs. an enterprise value of $14B today. This represents nearly 20% upside from here.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The historical margin improvement story is impressive and there is a lot to be bullish about as the company drives toward revenue growth. Finally, I believe that the valuation is compelling (20% upside). This is why I am bullish on this particular name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ARMK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.