Recommendation

Lemonade (LMND), as described by some tabloids an "AI insurtech company" but described by me as "an old fashion insurance company with a fancy chatbot," has been making headlines for some time now. Since the WeWork fiasco, I am pretty skeptical and get worried when the media uses buzzwords such as "tech" and "innovative" to describe a company. So, is Lemonade deserving of the insurtech label, and is it the disruptor investors want us to believe it is?

Well, I looked at the company and found that it may be overvalued by around 20%, as I believe investors have overestimated Lemonade's disruption characteristics. Despite the company adopting a new and innovative business model in the insurance industry, competition can easily follow where Lemonade is at. By copying its data collection model, big insurance can easily eliminate much of the advantage Lemonade may have over them. Lastly, I think Lemonade seems more like the new kid on the block: cool and hip-looking, but unexperienced in the environment it found itself in.

Company Overview

Not trying to be a Debbie Downer, but the truth is that what Lemonade is doing isn't as breathtaking as it sounds. In a nutshell, the company was able to automate its underwriting process and its claims process, and was able to provide somewhat of an automated customer experience. This helps the company to collect data easier with less investment than the big boys.

As far as Lemonade's tech advantage goes, I think that as more and more emerging companies like Hippo take things one step further by providing their clients with free smart home devices and partnering with other virtual insurance agent providers, Lemonade's tech advantage will slowly disappear. What I try to explore below is the presumption that, if the chatbot is easily replicable and new solutions on the market continue to emerge, then why is the company presented as a market disruptor by most and does the company's main value driver come from its tech.

Investment Thesis

If we look at the stock price behavior of Lemonade, the market has some mixed feelings about the company - and, frankly, I get it. As a result, LMND's stock price has been falling over the past several weeks. Only recently did it start to recover, so it could go into a downward spiral yet again. To value the "insurtech" company, I looked at several possible scenarios in order to create a narrative that fits a market experiencing unclear feelings toward Lemonade. In doing so, I found that I have several issues with Lemonade's business model.

Is Lemonade the cheap(est) one?

Lemonade doesn't seem to be the cheapest of them all, at least not in every circumstance. I compared Lemonade directly to companies I found that are considered to be (according to websites like ValuePinguin, USNews, and TheSimpleDollar) one of the cheapest options in the U.S. for renters insurance. In the table below you see what I came up with. I split my analysis into different sectors: renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and pet insurance. In these sectors I have chosen two of the most expensive states for insurance and two of the cheapest states for insurance. In the chosen states I have picked the capital of every state (Oklahoma City, Austin, Washington D.C., Nevada, and Annapolis) and an address in the downtown area, in order to try and keep things similar and comparable.

Renters Insurance (U.S.)

Scenario 1: This is what I call the "getting the landlord off your back" scenario. I would expect any of these companies below to be the insurance of choice for people in college or people who have recently graduated. I think that this is the scenario in which Lemonade wants to thrive. Also, this is where I believe Lemonade can capture the biggest market share.

In the table below you can look at the settings I used for each insurance company when comparing prices. Since in this scenario I am searching for the cheapest insurance company, I tried to get the best bargain out of each of the firms listed. Keep in mind that different companies offer different minimums in personal property insurance, personal liability insurance, etc.

Geico State Farm Farmers Liberty Mutual Travelers Allstate Lemonade Personal Property $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $30,000 $15,000 $10,000 Portable electronics N/A $1,500* N/A N/A N/A N/A $1,500 Personal Liability $50,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 Loss of use $3,000 N/A $500 $1,000 $300 N/A $3,000 Medical Payments $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Deductible* $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 $500 Additional info Includes a down payment Firearms - $2,500 Silverware - $2,500 Jewelry - $1,000 Insurance has to be paid in full, not in monthly increments

*Source: Author's own estimates

*Source: Author's own estimates

Scenario 2: This is a more average scenario. Here I want to look at how the dynamic changes if a person wants to be insured at a higher premium. I would expect this to be the more preferred policy for people between the ages of 35 and 40 who are living with a spouse/partner. At the same time, these are the people who make up a lower percentage of the U.S. renters market; catering to them wouldn't be a strategically sound idea.

Geico State Farm Farmers Liberty Mutual Travelers Allstate Lemonade Personal Property $50,000 $50,000 $50,000 $25,000 $50,000 $50,000 $50,000 Portable electronics $3,000 $1,500 N/A N/A N/A N/A $3,000 Personal Liability $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 Loss of use $10,000(Can't be increased) N/A $15,000 $ 5,000 $15,000 N/A $15,000 Medical Payments $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Deductible* $250 $500 $250 $250 $250 $250 $250 Additional info Includes a down payment Firearms - $2,500 Silverware - $2,500 Jewelry - $1,000 Insurance has to be paid in full, not in monthly increments

*Source: Author's own estimates

*Source: Author's own estimates

In conclusion, looking at both scenarios Lemonade does appear to be well-situated in the market. Although it's not the cheapest option, the company does position itself well to take on competition in the market, even for people above the age of 35. Of course, at the same time the narrow offering in different types of insurance the company has could limit its market share expansion.

Homeowners Insurance (U.S.)

The second thing I did is look at the homeowner insurance market and compare prices among companies. In the first scenario, I looked at insuring one-story single family homes and keeping the details of the house (construction material, roof, and structure) the same across all companies, while also trying to keep the insured sum as close as I can:

Geico State Farm Farmers Liberty Mutual Travelers Hippo Lemonade Personal Property $120,000 - $150,000 $150,000 $190,000(OK) $183,000(OK) $148,000(NV,MD) ~$250,000( OK,MD) $150,000(NV) $150,000 $210,000(OK) $175,000(MD) $150,000 Reconstruction Cost $300,000-$400,000 $250,000(OK) $370,000(NV,MD) $250,000(Oklahoma) $370,000(Nevada, Maryland) $300,000(OK) $350,000 $200,000(( TX)) $250,000 $300,000(OK) $440,000(NV) $440,000 (MD) $300,000 Portable Electronics $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 N/A $1,500 N/A $1,500 Personal Liability $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 (MD) $300,000 Loss of use $150,000 $77,000(OK) $111,000(NV,MD) $73,500(Oklahoma) $111,000(Nevada, Maryland) N/A (OK) $150,000 (MD) $60,000(NV) $150,000 $150,000 $150,000 Medical Payments $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Deductible $1,000 $1,500 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Additional policiy inclusions $40,000 Separate structure $5,000 Storm and Wind Deductible ~$30,000 dwelling extension ~$40,000 Increased dwelling limit $18,000 Separate structure $1,500 wind/storm deductible ~$30,000 Separate structures 1% Separate structures Included - equipment breakdown, homeoffice $8,000 computers $5-10,000 waterbackup $2,000 jewlery

*Source: Author's own estimates

*Source: Author's own estimates

Condominium Insurance (U.S.)

In the second scenario, I looked at insuring a two-bedroom/one-bath apartments. I kept the details of the apartment the same across all companies while also trying to keep the insured sum as close as I could:

Geico Hippo (MD) Farmers Liberty Mutual Travelers Lemonade Personal Property $100,000 $50,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 Reconstruction Cost $200,000 $100,000 N/A $200,000 $200,000 $200,000 Portable Electronics $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 $1,500 Personal Liability $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 $300,000 Loss of use $100,000 $50,000 (MD) $100,000 $100,000 $100,000 $40,000 (MD) $100,000 $100,000 Medical Payments $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 Deductible* $2,500(OK) $500 $1,000 (MD), $2,500(OK) $1,000 (MD), $2,500(OK) $1,000 (MD), $2,500(OK) $1,000 (MD) $2,500(OK)

*Source: Author's own estimates

*Source: Author's own estimates

In conclusion, the homeowners insurance market size in the U.S. for 2020 is $105,739, with only 16% of the market consisting of people under 30. Despite the market being a huge opportunity, Lemonade doesn't seem as cheap as it is in renters insurance, and also offers little to nothing on additional policy inclusions. This combined with the older customer demographic in the industry would lead me to believe that Lemonade's U.S. homeowner market share for both houses and condos would be minuscule until the company starts broadening its product spectrum.

Homeowner Insurance (NYSEARCA:EU)

In this scenario, I looked at insuring a 50-square-meter apartment in Cologne, Germany. Keeping the details of the apartment the same across all companies, while also trying to keep the insured sum as close as I can, this is what I came up with:

Details Personal Liability* €5,000,000 Contents €30,000 Temp Accommodation €6,000 Personal Liability Only included in Lemonade's price per month

*Source: Author's own estimates

*Source: Author's own estimates

At first glance, the picture in Europe doesn't look so great either. Lemonade seems to be the most expensive compared to the cheapest in Germany, but Lemonade's price is the only one that includes personal liability insurance. This means that LMND could give you the biggest bang for your buck. Despite this, Lemonade could experience the same issues here as it could with the homeowners insurance market in the U.S., as market share expansion could be limited due to a lack of bundled insurance options.

Pet Insurance (U.S.)

Insurance Details Annual Benefit $20,000 $15,000 (Embrace) Unlimited (PetsBest) Reimbursement 80% Deductible $250 $200 (Embrace)

*Source: Author's own estimates

*Source: Author's own estimates

The pet insurance market in 2019 was as big as $1,558 million and has had an average yearly growth between 2013 and 2019 of 22.65%. Here Lemonade does look pretty competitive, but the company does have some of the same drawbacks I pointed out above -- i.e., variety. For example, Lemonade does not offer dental insurance to pets and also doesn't offer birds or exotic pet coverages, which again could limit its ability to expand.

In conclusion, I think Lemonade's market share strategy with regard to being the cheapest one of the bunch won't really help them across all markets. The possible dominance in the renters' insurance industry could be offset by the lack of variation in policies. On top of that, as more and more companies adapt different AI technologies I expect Lemonade's price advantage to slowly disappear.

Chatbot Efficiency and Added Value

Lemonade's data collection and loss improvement are pretty impressive as the company is continuously enhancing its underwriting precision. As an addition, chatbot efficiency could be directly correlated with costs, and as the chatbot improves costs should get lower, thus improving EBIT.

So while this technology is expected to help Lemonade with its underwriting risk, I expect it to hurt market share in two ways. One, while this helps the company cost-wise, the alienation of the older demographic could bring Lemonade to a zero-sum game. Since the homeowner insurance market is mostly made up of people above age 35, the biggest homeowners market share could be lost by the company due to the lack of human interaction. According to a study done back in 2018, a lot of Americans still prefer human interaction, and as ages increase I would expect that same preference to increase. As such, I believe that by lessening human to human contact the company could also face the danger of decreasing its homeowners market share.

Despite the chatbot's efficacy in data collection, the technology and business model could be easily replicated by a bigger company. Let's take Geico, for example - as of now, the company has a much bigger database than Lemonade, and implementing a system like this for a company of that size could find Lemonade trying catching up. Considering all this, I would not classify Lemonade as an industry disruptor and am reluctant to give them a market share as big as fintech companies in the banking industry.

The Charity Angle

The argument presented here is more behavioral psychology related than hardcoded numbers, but it could turn out to be disastrous for Lemonade. By offering a select list of charities on its app, could Lemonade actually shoot itself in the foot? Lemonade does have a good cause; the company has almost doubled its charitable donations this year compared to last year and has given back $1,128,109. But could involving charity turn out to be a PR disaster?

Lemonade's charity is driven by the company's customers, so what if the majority of these customers decide to give more money to one type of charity while leaving another behind? As giving to charities could coincide with one's political views, I fear that Lemonade could experience a PR disaster. This may force Lemonade to either put a halt to the whole charity angle and lose its edge over other companies, or have an outflow of customers. This, of course, is a highly speculative scenario, but I couldn't just ignore it since the company's marketing is driven mainly by its charity angle.

Catalysts

The Data Quality

The company uses artificial intelligence to determine whether to write a particular policy and, if so, how to price policies. Any increase in incorrect pricing or incorrect claim denial could deprive Lemonade of the reputation of the cheapest insurance company. Furthermore, the data gathering process could be affected by regulations for data privacy, which could lead to a catastrophe for Lemonade's business model. Тhe lack of an alternative for live contact in case of a technical problem could also reduce customers' confidence. If this catalyst comes to fruition, the company may not reach even half of the projected market share in my scenario.

Competitors

There were 8,775 fintech startups in the Americas as of February 2020. I expect the same trends to establish in the insurance industry, which could dilute the market. The home insurance startup Hippo intends to go public next year, and when comparing the prices for home insurance of the two companies, Hippo offers better conditions as well as more opportunities for adjustments. Even if а new wave of "insurtech" companies in the market does not affect the market share of Lemonade, the company could probably have to reduce margins due to pressure from competitors.

Valuation

Bellow I have listed three different scenarios representing the different outcomes I expect from the company. As you go down the list, my expectations for each scenario to materialize get lowered, with the first scenario representing my valuation story.

Scenario Total Market Market Share(At year 5) Op. Margin Capex Value Insurance company with the potential to hold a median market share due to non-impressive tech, but a good price point. Potential to expand into U.S. and EU market. 255,548 0.39% 5% Capex is growing at the same rate as earnings $44 Insurance company with a median European and U.S. market share and expanding into Auto insurance by maintaining its low price point. 618,767 0.25% 5% Capex is growing at the same rate as earnings $70 Insurance company expanding into the Auto insurance and life insurance industry while preserving its low price point and acquiring moderate market share. 1,558,901 0.26% 5% Capex is growing at the same rate as earnings $175

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

Bellow you'll find the most relevant sensitivity tables based on scenario one ("Insurance company with the potential to hold a median market share due to non-impressive tech, but a good price point. Potential to expand into U.S. and EU market.") based on the key variables in my valuation such as revenue growth rate, operating margins and terminal growth and cost of equity:

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

As you can see in the tables above, there is a wide range of possible outcomes. At the high end, the numbers reflect a pathway where Lemonade expands across most of Europe and also continues its strong marketing and the PR advantage it has over the large-scale competition. In this scenario, Lemonade also amplifies its insurance portfolio and includes auto insurance.

The numbers on the lower end of the spectrum capture one of the worst possible versions of the story. Here Lemonade would have either no or close to no expansion in the market. This can happen due to a possible malfunction by the bot in the case of a major natural disaster, as people rush to get their insurance claims in and the bot overloads. It could also happen as a failure to improve the company's data gathering process, while at the same time other big insurance companies digitize their own processes, thus removing Lemonade's advantage.

All things considered, I find Lemonade to be excelling in building a long-lasting footprint, but not with innovative technology causing market disruption - but, rather, with aggressive marketing, strategic brand management, and seductive PR. Because of this and the other reasons listed above, I find the market to be overvaluing Lemonade by at least 17% and calculate my pricing of the company as close to $40 per share.

Risks

New product launches

As shown above, the analysis here is very sensitive to changes in both revenue and operating margin growth. Lemonade launching a new product on the market won't be enough since the company's valuation is tied to its return on investment. So, the company would not only have to broaden its portfolio, but also improve its operations. But if it does manage to do both of these things, it could lead to significant deviations from the projected revenue growth and operating margin in the high growth period.

If the initial revenue growth is in the 70%-80% range rather than the 61% in our base case, and the operating margin grows from 25% to 35%, the company's implied value per share grows to the $65 per share range. Expanding Lemonade's operations into more countries in Europe won't be a big surprise, as Lemonade already has a pan-European license, but improving its return on investment will be directly tied to the AI's performance.

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

"Graduation"

Lemonade calls "graduation" the process when a customer upgrades their policy from a Lemonade renters policy to a Lemonade condo or homeowner policy. According to the company, as of March 31, 2020, 10% of condo insurance policies are from customers who had graduated from a rental policy. If the percentage of loyal customers continues to grow it could lead to greater-than-expected growth in the market share of homeowners insurance. Тhis is the best possible scenario for the company because capex reinvestment in this type of scenario is basically zero. The high end of the table below suggests what the value of the company could be in a scenario like this one:

*Source: Company filings and author's own estimates

The table above suggests that only a 0.20% change in market share in year five would skew the price up by around $15 per share. The scenario highlighted would represent a 30% increase in what we have calculated as the value of the company today.

Acquisitions of private companies

To avoid the risk of excessive competition, Lemonade can acquire smaller private companies. Through this move, the company could gain new technologies and more data, but could also generate more operating costs. However, if the company makes the right acquisitions at the right time, it can increase its market share and thus reach up to 80%-100% revenue growth. The example could come again from the fintech industry - Stripe, a payments technology company, managed to increase its market share after the acquisition of TechCrunch in 2019, as the acquired company contributed with new services focused on banks and others that handle card payments. And the IPO market uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis increases the chances of this catalyst coming true because startup companies might not want to take risks and could focus on exiting through M&A deals.

Conclusion

Despite Lemonade offering an innovative solution, more work toward chatbot efficiency and data collection will be needed to warrant the share price it has today. I believe that with an easily replicable business model and large-scale competition the company will struggle to bring more value to its investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.