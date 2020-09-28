Later this week, investors are expecting an update from electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) on its Q3 production and deliveries. The stock has been one of this year's biggest winners, and the current expectation is that this quarter will set multiple records thanks to two major vehicle production ramps. Today, I'll look at some of the key numbers to watch for and discuss where the stock stands going into this report.

Before we start to think about Q3, let me remind you what Tesla has reported so far this year. In the graphics below, you can see the initial numbers the company gave for production and deliveries in Q1 and Q2. As a reminder, the Fremont factory was shut down for about a month and a half due to the coronavirus, mostly during Q2, and the Shanghai plant also experienced some downtime. Final numbers will be reported at the Q3 earnings report.

(Source: Tesla Q1 release, seen here)

(Source: Tesla Q2 release, seen here)

As a reminder, the company's original forecast was for deliveries this year to easily surpass 500,000 units, with production being even higher than that. Despite the pandemic, management left the delivery forecast in place at the Q2 report. At last week's Battery Day event, CEO Elon Musk called for 30% to 40% delivery growth this year, which implies approximately 477,952 to 514,718 units.

With the above numbers from the first half of the year, Tesla is obviously going to need a huge six months to achieve its goals. As I pointed out in my most recent article, the company certainly has the installed capacity to meet this growth forecast. The graphic below shows the last four quarters for this key metric across the product and factory lines.

(Source: Tesla quarterly investor letters, seen here)

If you just average the end of period per quarter production rates from the last four quarters, you get 153,750 units. Obviously, the company at this point could do a bit more than that, given the Shanghai and Model Y ramps, the latter of which is expected to add another 100,000 units of capacity by the end of this year. That 100k expansion was supposed to be in place by mid-2020, but this delay is quite reasonable, given the coronavirus shutdown.

I'll be curious to see if we get a 50k or 100k addition to the Model 3/Y numbers at the Q3 report. If you assume no installed capacity increase in Q3 2020, the previous quarter per quarter production average would rise to 169,375 units. For my production prediction, I will take that number, along with the 153,750 mentioned above, and divide by two. I'll then take out a week of the quarter for maintenance and other items, and that gives me a Q3 production forecast of 149,135 units.

Late last week, I published a blog post wrapping up Battery Day where I discussed that the street average for Q3 was 144,000 deliveries. In that piece, I said that my personal prediction for deliveries was 850 units higher than that, and that production would outpace by 4,000 deliveries. In the end, my production number ended a few hundred units higher, but that's not really a major difference.

I'm also curious to see where Tesla's leasing percentages end up for Q3. Model Y leasing came out a lot earlier than with previous models, so we could see a pickup in the 3/Y leasing percentage. While leasing is better for short-term margins at Tesla, it means a lot less revenues generated per vehicle delivered and also can impact cash flow a bit if a lot of leasing has occurred.

Using my Q3 number plus the Q1/Q2 actual from the latest earnings report would put the company a little over 324,000 units for the nine-month period. That would certainly put Tesla on track to meet the new yearly guidance forecast, and give the company a chance at 500,000 units. Of course, that means another large sequential quarterly jump in deliveries is needed, so investors will need to watch in the coming weeks for price changes across the Tesla lineup. The following chart may give us some clues, showing how much the average daily close of the US dollar so far in Q3 is below that of the Q2 average.

(Data sourced from Yahoo! Finance - Q3 numbers through 9/25)

With Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) making a major push in Europe with the launch of its ID.3, along with the rise of the Polestar 2, I would not be surprised if Tesla reduces at least Model 3 prices on the continent in Q4. The company can easily say it is passing on savings from a weaker dollar, but this would also be a way to boost demand as Tesla looks to bolster Q4 deliveries. We've already seen a loan program in Norway late in Q3, and Tesla's Netherlands site now is highlighting the next step down in that country's EV benefit program at the end of this year.

As for Tesla shares, they remain a huge winner even with the pullback from their all-time high. As the chart below shows, the stock is above its 50-day moving average, which has seemed to support the name in recent months. This key trend line is still rising, but it would be interesting to see what would happen if shares fell below it for more than a day or two if some bad news were to come out this week.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

In the end, Tesla's Q3 production and deliveries report this week should be the next major catalyst for the stock, after last week's Battery Day event turned out to be a dud. All indications are that a record quarter will be detailed, but how close will Tesla come to its installed production capacity? With Elon Musk calling for at least 30% delivery growth this year, a strong Q3 is just the start, as the company will still need a much better Q4 to hit its yearly forecast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

