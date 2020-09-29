Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MBS ETF (MBB) as an investment option. With markets continuing to surprise me to the upside, I am putting new cash in conservative investments. This brings me to MBB, which I view as a reasonable hedge against equity volatility, and a place to invest cash while I wait for better opportunities. While I have been building on to other fixed-income positions with higher yields, I see MBB as a low-risk play to earn a return better than a savings account or treasury bill. It is not expected to earn me an impressive return, but I don't expert to see much downside either. A key reason for this outlook is the fund's low duration, high credit quality, and implicit support from the Fed, which is buying up a tremendous amount of mortgage-backed securities. With upcoming election volatility and a continuing global pandemic rattling my nerves, I see MBB as a way to reduce my overall risk ahead of what could be a turbulent few months.

Background

First, a little background on MBB. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of investment-grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued and/or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies." Currently, MBB trades at $110.33/share and yields 2.32% annually, paying monthly distributions. I wrote positively about MBB towards the end of last year, as I continued to feel agency mortgage-backed securities were a smart way to hedge equity exposure. While 2020 has been a wild ride, MBB has actually exceeded my expectations, offering a total return in line with the broader stock market:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given that I viewed MBB as a potential cash substitute, this return is quite impressive. Even as mortgage rates ticked lower, MBB was able to deliver a strong total return, supported by Fed buying and investor interest in hedging against equity volatility. Looking ahead to 2021, I continue to see merit in holding this product, especially for risk-averse investors. While I would manage expectations by saying gains are not likely to be very high, there is limited downside risk compared to the broader fixed-income and equity markets, and I will explain why in detail below.

What's To Like Part 1 - Spreads Are Historically Wide

To begin, I want to discuss why I think MBB offers a decent value right now, in relative terms. As my readers know, I have been getting quite cautious with my investment outlook, and I'm trying to limit my risk in both my equity and fixed-income positions. As a result, I have been building on my hedges, but even those, such as gold, taxable munis, and investment grade corporates, are starting to look expensive. Similarly, the equity market does not seem to accurately reflect the economic conditions on the ground. Thus, I am stuck trying to find true value in this market, so I have resorted to finding relative value. What I mean is, while mortgage securities, which MBB exclusively holds, may not look cheap or have a strong risk-reward profile, they look attractive in relative terms, so I am considering them.

To understand why, let us consider the spread between mortgages and treasuries at the moment. Given that agency mortgage-backed securities are backed by federal agencies, they are comparable to treasuries, in terms of credit risk. Yet, the spreads for mortgages spiked during the Q1 sell-off, and have yet to return to pre-crisis levels, as shown in the graph below:

Source: PIMCO

My point here is that mortgages seem to be offering an attractive level of income, on a historic basis, compared to treasuries. Of course, at just over 2%, MBB's yield is not "high," but it is higher than treasuries and savings accounts. This is why I refer to this product as a "cash substitute" in the title. MBB is not going to offer out-sized gains, but it does give investors a safe place to park cash while earning a positive spread over an alternative cash option, such as treasuries.

And the graph above is particularly relevant to MBB. This is a single-focus fund, as it holds only agency MBS (and a small amount of cash). As we see from the fund's holdings, the vast majority is in 30-year mortgage debt:

Source: iShares

These assets are precisely the assets that are showing an above-average spread to 10-year treasuries right now (as shown in the prior graph). With little value to be found in the broader market at current levels, investors need to focus on relative value. With positive yield spreads and similar credit risk over treasuries for the underlying securities in MBB, the relative value appears present to me.

What's To Like Part 2 - Lower Duration Than Corporates

My next point concerns a rising risk for the fixed-income market as a whole, which is duration risk. As corporations, municipalities, and homeowners have all taken advantage of declining interest rates in 2020, duration risk has been increasing across the board. This is a measure of a bond's (or fund's) sensitivity to interest rate changes. With borrowers locking in lower rates for longer time periods, duration has increased, raising the inherent risks to buyers of these bonds in the event of rising interest rates.

In fairness, this is not a short-term concern necessarily. Interest rates have been on the decline this year, and the Fed recently reiterated a very dovish policy stance. Thus, if interest rates remain low for longer than expected, the rising duration of many popular bond ETFs will not have much of a negative impact any time soon. And this is exactly what the Fed is telling investors to expect. After September's Fed meeting, the famous "dot plot," which shows the outlook Fed officials have for their benchmark interest rate, illustrated that rates would remain at current levels over the next few years:

Source: Federal Reserve

I point this out because while duration is rising for many funds, it does not appear to be a major risk right now. However, interest rate outlooks can change quickly. If inflation picks up, or the economic recovery surprises to the upside, the Fed may be forced to act. Given the Fed does not expect to lower rates any further, investors do need to keep in mind that the next move for rates will probably be higher. This reality is a reason why I am considering MBB. While its yield of 2.32% does not seem great, it is reasonable for the level of duration inherent in the fund. To illustrate, consider that while MBB yields 2.32%, this compares with 2.91% for the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD). While LQD, which I also use as a cash substitute, has a higher yield, its duration is also markedly more than MBB's, exposing investors to more interest rate risk, as shown below:

Source: iShares; iShares

My takeaway here is that while MBB offers less in current income, it may be a better risk-reward proposition than investment grade corporates. While interest rate risk is muted in the immediate term given the Fed's outlook, investors may want to consider their collective duration for their fixed-income portfolio. Personally, I have seen the duration rise in the funds I hold this year, which has me looking for ways to reduce this exposure. MBB seems to fit this bill, which is a key reason why I am considering it as a cash substitute, rather than continuing to add to my current fixed-income holdings.

What's Not To Like? Declining Income

Up to now, my take on MBB has been fairly positive. However, I want to emphasize that I am not expecting strong gains from this fund. Yes, I think the fund could trend higher, and I believe my principle can earn a better return than in a savings account. But ultimately, that is not saying a whole lot, and my expectations for total return fall in the low single-digit range. Simply, I would be happy to earn between 1-2% over a 3-6 month period in the fund. The chances of earning more than that are slim, in my view.

One of the reasons for this has to do with the income stream, which has been on the decline in a big way in 2020. With refinancing activity picking up dramatically in the mortgage sector, it is not surprising that MBB's distribution is reflecting the lower mortgage rates homeowners are locking in. In fact, it is worth noting that almost two-thirds of new applications are a result of homeowners looking to refinance, as opposed to new purchases. Housing data from last week also showed a continued rise in refinance activity:

Source: Mortgage Bankers Association

The end result has been an income stream under pressure for MBB, which is never what investors want to see. Unfortunately, the decline has been consistent all year, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, this chart shows the reality of the current housing market, which is relatively safe for investors, but offering less income than when the year started. Not only that, but the drop has been quite extreme from February through September, as shown below:

Feb Distribution September Distribution % Change $.256/share $.192/share (25%)

My overall takeaway is this will cap any potential gains for MBB going forward. While the fund offers a higher yield than similarly-rated treasuries, the income delivered is declining, and that will give some investors pause. Given that refinance activity continues to increase, this trend is not going to subside any time soon. As a result, while I am considering MBB for my portfolio, this income story supports my "neutral" view, as opposed to a more bullish rating.

Final Point - Fed Buying Is Extreme

My last point touches on a reason why I prefer mortgage debt compared to other asset classes for the time being. Specifically, this is due to implicit support from the Fed, which has resulted in the direct buying of agency MBS on the open market. While the Fed had been unwinding its investments in mortgages leading up to 2020, this trend has reversed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the Fed's direct purchases have been dramatically higher in 2020 than they have been in previous years, as shown below:

Source: Wall Street Journal

The net result of this activity has been positive for investors in mortgage assets, and MBB by extension. The Fed has told markets they will support this sector, which makes it a relatively safe play, especially compared to the sectors the Fed is not directly supporting. While I have modest expectations for MBB, the buying from the Fed tells me the downside risk is minimal.

Bottom line

Mortgage debt continues to be a safe bet, driven by Fed buying and strong credit fundamentals in the agency space. As I look for cash alternatives, MBB comes to mind, as it enjoys a low duration, high credit quality, and direct buying from the Fed. While a declining income stream remains a headwind, I see MBB moving slightly higher heading into 2021, which is not the same outlook I have for equities. Therefore, I am considering putting new cash to work in MBB, and recommend investors interested in this space give some consideration to the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LQD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May purchase MBB in the next 72 hours