Some of the same dynamics should be in place: strength in Quaker and Frito Lay sales helping to offset margin weakness from COVID-19 costs.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) will be one of the first large companies to report earnings in the fourth calendar quarter of 2020. The beverage and packaged foods giant is scheduled to share its financial results on Thursday, October 1, ahead of the opening bell.

Analysts have been keeping their expectations low for 3Q20. Consensus estimates call for flat revenues YOY and a slight decline in EPS. This would be an improvement over the most recent period (revenue and earnings decline of 3% and 14%, respectively), but one that could prove underappreciated, considering how well packaged food companies have likely performed in the past three months.

Credit: Digiday

What to expect in the third quarter

To understand PepsiCo's numbers ahead of earnings day, I would point readers to two closely-related companies that have recently shared outstanding results: General Mills (GIS) and Costco (COST). I have written about the food company and the big-box retailer recently.

General Mills provided evidence that packaged foods have remained a beneficiary of the stay-at-home economy. On the other hand, PepsiCo is unlikely to produce high single-digit top-line growth as its peer managed to deliver for one main reason: the New York-based company is still more dependable on convenience store traffic and on-the-go demand for food and beverage that will likely remain soft for another few months at least. Just think of how much less robust General Mills' snack sales have been compared to, for example, baking goods and cereal.

Another important topic of conversation on earnings day, as usual, will be margins. Last time, PepsiCo benefited from gains of scale driven by higher volume primarily in Quaker Foods and by stronger pricing, partially offset by loss of scale in beverages. I expect to see a similar dynamic at play in the third quarter.

Lastly, I believe that most of the YOY drag to EPS will come from the opex line. Until recently, higher COVID-19 costs associated with sanitation and employee safety and compensation caused quite a bit of earnings headwinds. I do not believe that the most recent three-month period will have been much different. Any upside could come from better management of these extra expenses, now that PepsiCo has had several months' worth of lessons learned from this year's health crisis.

On the stock

All things considered, I believe that PepsiCo will beat expectations in the third quarter, which in turn seem a bit overly de-risked. Looking forward a couple of quarters, and assuming that the worst of the pandemic has been left behind, this could be PepsiCo's last quarter of substantial challenges to financial performance before a soft first half of 2020 finally gets lapped - at least this is what consensus estimates seem to suggest.

Also, worth noting, PEP is trading at a next-year P/E that does not look too aggressive (see chart below). The 23x multiple is consistent with where it was at the start of second quarter 2019, and on par with Coca-Cola's (KO) current P/E - a company whose product portfolio is less diversified and that is more reliant on the away-from-home channels. In addition, since the beginning of the broad market's February correction, PEP has not been able to hit new all-time highs, despite the defensive nature of the stock. All of the above suggests a relatively cheap stock at current levels.

Data by YCharts

Wrapping up my bullish case on PEP is the stock's diversification factor. Since the 1980s, shares of the beverage and food company have been correlated with the performance of the broad market at a factor of only about 0.5. During the early 2000s recession, PEP barely moved lower, while the 2008-2009 drawdowns in share price were much less worrisome than the unwind in the S&P 500 (SPY). Owning such a contrarian stock is a great benefit, in my view.

Beating the market by a mile Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on PEP and COST (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.