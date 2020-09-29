What If Everyone Indexed

There are trends that have been major market drivers for the decade. Indexing people are looking to reduce costs, control exposures to the marketplace and to get exact implementation of pension policies. They are fed up with out-of-control outcomes.

- Frederick Grauer, former co-chairman of Barclays Global Investors

Howard was careful and deliberate in everything he did. And that certainly pertained to investing. Over lunch with his friend Roy, Howard mentioned that he was unhappy with the performance of his portfolio. Over the years he had hired and fired a number of investment advisors and money managers. All of them had shown him great returns before he hired them. Unfortunately, the post-hiring returns rarely matched the kind of returns their track records suggested they would deliver. Roy told Howard that, coincidentally, he had just come from a quarterly meeting with his advisor. He thought Howard would enjoy meeting with him.

Roy explained that the approach his advisor used was totally different from the one Howard had been employing. It went against the conventional wisdom that the way to investment riches is to pick great stocks and time the market and/or hire great managers to do that for you. The strategy was instead based on the efficient market hypothesis and accepting market returns by investing in low-cost, low-turnover funds, such as index funds, that did not engage in any individual stock selection or market timing. The funds he invested in were totally transparent and invested in a systematic, replicable way. Roy mentioned how pleased he was with the approach and the results, and added that the best part was that he no longer spent any time watching CNBC trying to figure out which stocks or funds to buy and sell. Instead, he had more time to spend with his family.

Roy gave Howard a copy of "The Incredible Shrinking Alpha" and said: "Here, why don't you read this. I'm sure it will do a better job than I could of explaining the investment approach. Just give it back when you're finished reading it. If you're interested in learning more, my advisor's name and number are on the inside cover. Just tell him I recommended that you call."

Howard read the book and found both the logic and evidence compelling. For the first time he began to understand why his investment strategies, and those of the managers he hired, never seemed to deliver on their great promise. He was interested to learn more about the strategy and specifically about how the advisor worked with clients. He also had one question he really wanted the advisor to answer: What would happen if everyone adopted a passive approach? What if everyone indexed?

After reading the book, Howard called the advisor, Jim Smith. At the meeting, Jim explained both the theory upon which the firm based its investment philosophy and how the firm worked with clients. Howard told him it all sounded great, and he really had only one remaining question. Could he explain what would happen if everyone indexed? Specifically, would a passive strategy still work? The conversation proceeded as follows:

Jim: To begin to answer the question, it's important to understand that we're a long way from that happening. Today, about half of assets in publicly held mutual funds and ETFs are invested in structured strategies. In addition, there will always be some trading activity from the exercise of stock options, estates, mergers and acquisitions, and so on. With that in mind, we can begin to address the issue of the likelihood of active managers either gaining or losing an advantage as the trend toward passive management marches on by addressing the issue of information efficiency.

The proponents of active management argue that with less active management activity, there will be fewer professionals researching and recommending securities, making it easier to gain a competitive advantage. However, the evidence shows otherwise. As you read in "The Incredible Shrinking Alpha," while the percentage of money invested actively has declined dramatically over the past two decades, the percentage of actively managed funds outperforming has also declined. In addition, the argument that less active management activity would increase the ability to generate alpha is the same argument they have been making for decades about supposedly "inefficient" small-cap and emerging markets. Unfortunately, active management's underperformance against proper benchmarks has been just as great in these asset classes. For example, the annual S&P Dow Jones Active Versus Passive Scorecards persistently show that over 15-year periods, about 90 percent of all actively managed small-cap and emerging market funds underperform their benchmark index. And that is even before considering taxes, which, because of their high turnover rates, are typically the largest expense of actively managed funds held in taxable accounts. Thus, it appears that these markets are not as informationally inefficient as the active managers want and need you to believe.

Having said that, there's another contributing factor to their failure. Informationally less efficient markets are also characterized by lower trading volumes, resulting in less liquidity and greater trading costs. As more investors move to passive strategies, it may seem logical to conclude that trading activity would decline. Yet, despite the shift to passive management by both individuals and institutions, trading volumes have not declined. In fact, they have set new records as the remaining active participants become more active-think of all those high-frequency traders. However, if investors shifting to passive management caused trading activity to fall, liquidity would decline and trading costs would rise. This increase in trading costs would raise the already substantial hurdle that active managers have to overcome. Based on the evidence we have from the "inefficient" small-cap and emerging markets, any information advantage gained by a lessening of competition would be offset by an increase in trading costs. Remember that the costs of implementing an active strategy must be small enough that market inefficiencies can be profitably exploited, after expenses.

The bottom line is that the math is irrefutable. Passive investing wins not because active managers are dumb. And as John Bogle pointed out with his cost matters hypothesis, you don't need the markets to be efficient for passive investing to be the winning strategy. It's simple math. It's the greater costs of active managers that are the cause of their underperformance.

Howard, there's another interesting conclusion that can be drawn about the trend toward passive investing. Remember that for active managers to win, they must exploit the mistakes of others. It seems likely that those abandoning active management in favor of passive strategies are investors who have had poor experiences with active investing. The reason this seems logical is that it doesn't seem likely an individual would abandon a winning strategy. The only other logical explanation I can think of is that an individual simply recognized that they were lucky. That conclusion would be inconsistent with behavioral studies that show individuals tend to take credit for their successes as skill-based and attribute failures to bad luck. Thus, it seems logical to conclude that the remaining players are likely the ones with the most skill.

Therefore, we can conclude that as the "less skilled" investors abandon active strategies, the remaining competition, on average, is likely to get tougher and tougher. The result is that as the trend to passive investing marches on, there will be fewer and fewer victims to exploit, leaving the remaining highly skilled active managers to trade against themselves. In other words, even as the skill level of the remaining active managers increases, the ability to outperform will decline because it is not the absolute level of skill that matters, but the relative skill.

The bottom line is that while it is unlikely everyone will abandon active strategies - after all, hope does spring eternal - I see nothing in the trend toward passive investing that gives believers in active management reason for optimism. In fact, just the opposite appears to be true.

Howard: Thanks for answering my question. What are the next steps we need to take to move forward?

The Moral of the Tale

Understanding the skill level of the competition is important in determining the winning strategy.

