The market has struggled to price Constellation shares but positive data from the MANIFEST-2 trial due in 2020 could provide substantial upside. I am 60-40 in favour of this outcome.

The requirement for a 2-year phase 3 trial opens the door to numerous competitors that have also shown efficacy against MF, in combination with Jakafi.

The company's share price has drifted from a June high of $50 to $19.5, as analysts have cast doubt over whether there is a sure-fire path to approval.

Investment Thesis

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) has proved to be something of an enigma for its shareholders to date. The company's shares spiked to a price of $50 in June as it seemed likely the company had a sure-fire path to approval for its lead candidate CPI-0610 based on preliminary data from a phase 2 trial of patients with myelofibrosis.

But the share price has drifted to just $19.5 as Constellation prepares for a pivotal phase 3 trial of CPI-0610 which could take up to 2 years, and concerns mount that the treatment does not present a sufficiently strong efficacy profile despite demonstrating a broad range of positive therapeutic effects.

In my view, it is touch and go as to whether Constellation can generate sufficiently strong data to win over the FDA, but we will likely know which way the wind blows soon as preliminary data from the pivotal trial will be made available in 2020, Constellations management says.

I think the company may have made enough tweaks to its team and trial strategy to deliver on its stated ambition of transforming the standard of care in myelofibrosis both as a monotherapy and in combination with JAK-inhibitors, but a late-stage failure would be very costly for the company, and its share price, as it only has one other "shot at goal" - an EZH2 inhibitor, CPI-0209 that is only at the dose-escalation trial stage.

In this article, I'll discuss the progress of CPI-0610 and try to highlight the arguments for and against a trial win and FDA nod. The preliminary data due in H220 ought to prove a strong catalyst, either pushing the stock price back towards $50, if promising, or down below $10, in my view, if CPI-0610 cannot sustain its current strong efficacy profile.

The Story So Far

When I last covered Constellation in late June, the progressive epigenetics developer focused on hematology and oncology therapies appeared to be in a good place.

The company had just presented data from its MANIFEST phase 2 trial of lead candidate, BET protein inhibitor CPI-0610, in myelofibrosis, which showed that after a 24-week period, 63% of patients using CPI-0610 in combination with standard-of-care JAK inhibitor Ruxolitinib in a first-line setting achieved a spleen reduction volume of greater than 35% ("SVR35"), and 59% of patients achieved a reduction in Total Symptom Score of >50% "TSS50").

Moreover, when used as a monotherapy in a second-line setting, CPI-0610 was able to convert 3 out of 14 transfusion dependent ("TD") patients to transfusion independence ("TI") (21%), whilst 5 of 21 non-TD patients achieved SVR35 (24%), and 9 of 19 non-TD patients achieved TSS50. When CPI-0610 was added to ongoing treatment with Ruxolitinib, 22% of patients achieved SVR at 24 weeks, and 34% had converted from TD, to TI.

The results were enough to show that CPI-0610 displayed anti-tumor activity both as a monotherapy and in combination with the standard of care JAK inhibitor, with additional improvements in levels of hemoglobin and bone marrow fibrosis, and were generally well-received by the doctors, scientists, and the investment community.

The results were a confirmation of preliminary data released from the trial in December 2019, that showed 4 out of 4 evaluable patients had achieved SVR35 and TSS50 after a 3-month period, with suppression of pro-inflammatory proteins also observed.

The preliminary data catapulted Constellation's share price from a September 2019 low of $6, to $47 - a coup for the company - whilst the presentations in May saw the share price climb to $50 after hitting mid-March lows of $25 during the pandemic-induced market selloff.

But subsequent to Constellation's decision to complete a share offering in June - raising $192.5m by selling 5.5m shares at a price of $35 - which diluted investors by >10%, Constellation's share price has been on a downslide, slipping to a price $19.45 at the time of writing.

It's hard to point to specific reasons for the decline in price. Constellation posted so-so Q220 results - R&D expenses rose by 42% year on year to reach $42.7m, and the company posted a net loss of $29.8m, for EPS of -$0.7, but financially speaking, Constellation has no concerns, with $523m of current assets and total liabilities of just $63m.

On its Q220 earnings call, however, Constellation's management faced some tough questions relating to its upcoming 310 patient, pivotal phase 3 MANIFEST 2 trial, and it seems that analysts and investors are more circumspect about CPI-0610, its potential as a combo or monotherapy, and its path to FDA approval as they once were.

Manifest 2

Constellation's plan is to initiate MANIFEST 2 before the end of the year, and it is clear that the company views this trial as the key to pushing for a new drug application ("NDA") and FDA approval, provided CPI-0610 can match or exceed the results achieved in MANIFEST.

MANIFEST-2 trial structure. Source: Constellation corporate presentation.

The company has a new Chief Medical Officer - Dr. Jeff Humphrey - in place for MANIFEST-2, with previous CMO Adrian Senderowicz moved into an advisory role. Dr. Humphrey - a Harvard graduate whose background includes senior leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Pfizer (PFE) - won several approvals for oncology-targeting drugs during his most recent stint, at Kyowa Kirin Co. prior to joining Constellation.

MANIFEST-2 will be a blinded randomized study that will compare CPI-0610 plus ruxolitinib to placebo plus ruxolitinib, in JAK-inhibitor naive (having had no previous exposure) patients with primary myelofibrosis, or post-essential thrombocythemia ("ET") or post polycythemia ("PV") myelofibrosis with advanced disease, including splenomegaly (enlarged spleen) and symptoms requiring therapy.

The dosing schedule is 21 days, with patients starting at 125mg of CPI-0610, and 5mg below the labelled dose of Ruxolitinib in the first cycle and subsequently at the labelled dose. The primary endpoint will be SVR35 at 24 weeks, with TSS50 at 24 weeks the secondary endpoint, and the trial is expected to last for 2 years - although Constellation will doubtless use earlier data readouts to try to justify an earlier NDA submission - CPI-0610 has already been awarded fast-track designation by the FDA.

In other words, the goals of MANIFEST-2 are not substantially different from MANIFEST-1, and Constellation is targeting approval as a first-line therapy, but it seems that analysts may have been expecting an earlier approval of CPI-0610 as a second-line therapy, based on data from MANIFEST-1.

Searching For The Right Path To Approval

That hasn't happened - but neither has Constellation given up on that front. Dr. Humphrey announced the launch of a new arm of MANIFEST-1 on the Q220 earnings call, studying CPI-0610 as a monotherapy for treatment of ET - a condition that can progress to myelofibrosis, or acute-myeloid-lymphoma ("AML"). The illness is characterised by the over-production of platelets which can lead to blood clots, and is therefore theoretically treatable with CPI-0610 which has shown it has the ability to reduce platelet counts.

Evidence of normalisation of platelet counts in post-ET MF patients. Source: corporate presentation.

I would suggest that chief amongst Constellation's problems - other than the fact the company must launch a 2-year, capital-intensive trial in its quest to secure approval for CPI-0610 - is that although the drug presents many signs of efficacy, there is not one stand-out case for a swift approval.

In MANIFEST-1, CPI-0610 helped 63% of patients achieve SVR35 after 24 weeks, which is an improvement on the best rate (42%) that ruxolitinib as a stand-alone therapy has been able to achieve - but it wasn't enough to persuade the FDA to fast-track approval.

The treatment is also beneficial in counteracting dropping levels of hemoglobin that anemic patients experience when using ruxolitinib- marketed and sold as Jakafi by Incyte (INCY) - and has shown a promising transfusion independence conversion rate, and generated SVR35 in the more troublesome second-line setting, but will any of these attributes be sufficient to secure an approval nod from the FDA?

Many analysts do not seem to think so, and doubts around the MANIFEST-2 trial seem to be growing. Last week, Oppenheimer analyst Silvan Tuerkcan downgraded Constellation stock from outperform to perform, lowering its price target from $47, to $20, citing the fact that - since CPI-0610 lowers platelet counts, the dosage levels of the Ruxolitinib-only patient arm is likely to be higher than the levels in the combo arm, which will cause the combo arm to lose out on efficacy. Based on his thesis, Tuerkcan reduced the likelihood of MANIFEST-2 proving successful to 25%, from 60% prior to his latest research.

The fact that the conclusions that may be drawn from MANIFEST-1 and now MANIFEST-2 are so open-ended on the one hand suggests that CPI-0610 has merit, but on the other it implies that Constellation still doesn't know what will tip the balance in its favour. Or another way of looking at it, the company thinks that it can win a broad FDA approval across the first and second line treatment programmes, but analysts and investors doubt that they can.

Where Constellation sees the patient opportunity. Source: corporate presentation.

Timing is another significant issue. Although CPI-0610 is significantly ahead of competing BET-inhibitor treatments in terms of development and path to commercialisation, there are numerous other treatments in development designed to complement Jakafi-experienced patients with myelofibrosis.

Competition

Celgene's thalidomide derivative Pomalyst (pomalidomide), for example, has been shown in trials to improve anemia in patients being treated with Jakafi. Bomedemstat - an LSD1 inhibitor - reduced spleen volumes in 50% of patients, with 79% of patients experiencing a reduction in TTS, and 2 of 20 patients showing improved bone marrow fibrosis. Luspatercept (Celgene's Reblozyl) increased hemoglobin levels and reduced blood transfusion in a 74-patient trial, GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) Navitoclax has also triggered SVR in trials as well as a decrease in cancer-driven mutations, and finally, Tagraxofusp, a CD-123 directed therapy developed by Stemline Therapeutics and marketed as Elzonris, demonstrated SVR and reduced symptoms in an ongoing trial.

It's not all bad news for Constellation - CPI-0610's results appear to stand in comparison with any of the above treatments in terms of efficacy, safety, and range of positive effects - but the added pressure of showing sustained outperformance against so many well-resourced rivals, as well as competing on price and for market share, if approved, probably reduces the attraction of the company's stock in many observers' eyes.

History of Third Rock's Portfolio Companies Suggests Caution

Constellation was spun out of Third Rock Ventures, a biotech startup accelerator that has spawned many companies that have gone public, with mixed success to date.

Third Rock prides itself on using innovative technologies and data-driven approaches to drug-discovery but its companies have struggled to get new treatments to market. Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) looked a solid bet in the CNS space until its much-hyped major depressive disorder treatment SAGE-217 flunked a late-stage trial after failing to show a statistical difference against placebo, and its share price collapsed from $147, to $60.

Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) has failed to develop an approved gene therapy for central nervous system disorders and its share price is down 36% since 2016. bluebird bio (BLUE) stock is down 43% over the same time period - the gene-therapy developer is also still at the preclinical stage.

In fact, the only 2 Third Rock-originated companies that I am aware of to have grown their share price in the past year are Constellation itself (+185%) and Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) (+131%) - a developer of immuno-oncology therapies. The common denominator here is Jigar Raythatha - the current CEO of Constellation was also instrumental in setting up Jounce Therapeutics.

Perhaps he can prove the difference maker and help deliver an approval at one of these companies. Constellation is further along the line with CPI-0610 than Jounce, so hope springs eternal. But at the same time, although it would be unfair to suggest that Third Rock Venture portfolio companies share many common traits, could it be that their innovative approach, which looks great in the lab and in mouse models, is not quite ready for the intense scrutiny of late-stage trials?

Conclusion

I hope that Constellation - a company that I added to my subscriber-only portfolio model portfolio at Haggerston BioHealth in June - will prove that assumption wrong.

The company has the funds, experience, and in CPI-0610, the candidate to carry out a successful trial, in my view, but there is a question mark over whether CPI-0610 will provide a strong enough efficacy profile.

It's interesting to note that Constellation recently added a new board member, Richard Levy, M.D., who is the ex-Executive Vice President and Chief Drug Development Officer and Medical Officer at Incyte - who developed, marketed and sold ruxolitinib as Jakafi - a drug that made $1.7bn of sales in FY19 and is targeting $3bn in peak sales - primarily from its myelofibrosis indication.

I think it may come down to fine margins as to whether CPI-0610 can get over the line and secure an FDA approval - either as a second-line therapy via new data from MANIFEST-1 in the short term, or as a first-line via MANIFEST-2 in the longer term; so every advantage that the company can gain will be crucial. The new CMO and an Incyte insider, plus CEO Jaythatha's management could prove to be the difference-makers.

I do think that the market has struggled to interpret Constellation's value correctly. Immediately before preliminary results from MANIFEST were released, Constellation shares traded at $6 - the company IPOed in July 2018, raising $60m at a price of $15 a share, although the number of shares offered - 4m - was 25% less than originally expected. Shortly after, its shares traded at $47, and today, they trade at $17.

Constellation does have other assets in development - most notably EZH2 inhibitor CPI-0209 - a second-generation inhibitor that replaces CPI-0209, which was pulled from a trial in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) owing to insufficiently strong data - but the story here for investors is really all about CPI-0610.

Whatever does transpire from MANIFEST-2 and its preliminary will significantly move the share price needle, in my view, but it is harder to say whether it will move sharply up or sharply down. I am backing Constellation to succeed because there is undoubtedly an unmet need in patients suffering from myelofibrosis who are using ruxolitinib, and CPI-0610, albeit narrowly, presents the best data to date in terms of anemia, spleen reduction volumes, hemoglobin levels and total symptom score reduction.

I think management will do enough to persuade the FDA to accept an NDA, but it will be a very close run thing, and therefore I would only recommend investing in Constellation to investors with a strong appetite for risk.

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.