Yet with a high debt load, severe and material headwinds, and a relatively weak earnings outlook for FY2021, I would not bet on this stock.

Online sports gambling is booming since the onset of COVID-19 as more states across the country legalize betting on sports.

After the transaction was announced, the stock continued to move higher and is now 27% above the $28/share buy price.

The stock of Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) - a leading developer of technology-based products and services for global gaming and lottery markets - recovered all it lost in the March sell-off (and then some...) after it announced gaming industry investor Caledonia bought a 34.9% stake in the company from MacAndrews & Forbes for $28/share. The stock has continued to rally higher and closed Friday 27% higher than the $28 transaction price:

The continued rise in the stock price could likely be due to a number of positive developments:

More states legalizing sports betting combined with a boom in online gambling since the onset of COVID-19 (see below).

A (hopefully) improving outlook for the gaming industry with more casinos back in operation and Q2 being the low-point.

A subsequent announcement of a new four-year contract award with the Dutch National Lottery.

Statements made by new board members about deleveraging the company.

Multiple street upgrades and raised price targets.

What The Transaction Means

Part of the Caledonia agreement was an expansion of the board, including former Aristocrat Chief Executive Officer Jamie Odell's appointment as Scientific Games Board Executive Chair. Odell said:

We will be highly focused on rapidly de-leveraging the balance sheet and creating a flexible, agile company that is poised to capitalize on evolving industry and macroeconomic trends to deliver outsized returns to investors.

Debt is certainly an issue considering the big-drop in gaming revenue due to the impact of COVID-19. In the Q2 EPS report, the company reported total revenue of $539 million (down 36% yoy) and interest expense of $124 million (a whopping 23% of total revenue). That's because according to the Q2 10-Q, the company has $8.7 billion in long-term debt.

As a result, the company had to address the debt issue during the Q2 conference call presentation and the steps taken are summarized below, including a recently completed senior notes offering with an expensive 8.625% coupon:

Source: Q2 Presentation

Other than the new board members who could potentially bring some strategic value to the company, the only other positive of the Caledonia announcement is the fact that "No investor is expected to beneficially own more than 9.9% of the Company's shares as a result of the transaction." As a result, SGMS could be a more attractive and available M&A target.

Going Forward

Meanwhile, the company's Q2 EPS report showed some positive signs that its main business segments are recovering from the severe impacts of COVID-19:

In Gaming: ~85% of North American casinos are now open.

In Gaming: ~45% of its gaming business is Tribal and those regional markets are recovering faster than destination markets.

In Lotteries: U.S. Instant game sales are up over 20% versus last year in the most recent four-week period.

In Digital: iGaming revenue in the U.S. Q2 revenue was up 135% versus last year.

In SciPlay: Q2 revenue was up 41% to $166M and AEBITDA up 80% to $60M - both quarterly records.

However, the company still posted a loss of a whopping $2.15/share in Q2. But investors shouldn't think the losses should totally be chalked up to COVID-19 because the company lost $0.83/share in the year earlier quarter.

In the acquisition announcement, SGMS reaffirmed previously communicated cap-ex guidance of $210-240 million and also said:

... the Company communicated that the second quarter was expected to be its lowest revenue quarter for the year. With most casinos now reopened with encouraging early results, we continue to believe that revenues will increase from the second quarter's results. Also on May 11, 2020, the Company communicated that we believed we would be close to cash flow positive by the end of the year. In the first half of the year the Company generated free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $64 million, including $5 million of positive free cash flow in the second quarter due to the strength of our diverse portfolio. We currently expect to be free cash flow positive for the full year 2020.

The company had better expect to generate significant free-cash-flow if it wants to "deleverage", especially in light of the $550 million in expensive (8.625%) senior notes it just issued in July.

While the new four-year contract with the Dutch National Lottery is certainly a plus, back here at home there is certainly plenty of competition in the instant lottery ticket market. This is evident from International Game Technology's (IGT) new two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Lottery announced on Monday.

The good news is that legalization of sports betting got a boost when the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act ("PASPA") that banned sports betting outside Nevada in May of 2018. In the first year after the ban was lifted, Delaware, New Jersey, Mississippi, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, New York, and Arkansas launched some variety of sports betting. Delaware was the first to launch, a month after PASPA was overturned, with New Jersey opening for sports betting shortly after.

Source: Axios.com

Since then, dozens of states have legalized sports betting and studies show that online gambling is booming since the onset of COVID-19. SGMS could benefit from this development, although competition will be intense and iGaming is not SGMS's strong suit - accounting for only ~$20 million of EBITDA in Q2 while ~60% of EBITDA came from slot machines - i.e. physical locations.

Source: ScientificGaming.com

Summary and Conclusion

There is no pot-of-gold at the end of the SGMS rainbow in my opinion. The company faces material headwinds with COVID-19 exposure to the casino business - which looks bleak. While betting may pick up with pro- and college-sports, a better investment vehicle to play that thesis might be DraftKings (DKNG).

Meanwhile, the gaming segment could be compromised as casinos, operating at less than 100% capacity due to restrictions, may have to decide which slot machines to keep, and which to turn off, or even dispose of. That's a negative for SGMS considering the casino business was already weakening even before COVID-10 and is such a large percentage of its business.

So not only does SGMS have a large debt load to service, but the outlook and earnings estimates aren't very favorable for next year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

A more than generous P/E=30 on next year's estimate of $0.31/share implies a $10 stock. But I could be all wet. Jeffries recently upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50 PT and a couple days later Macquarie raised its PT to $29. Yet I suppose the latter isn't such a bullish development given the stock closed Friday at $35.42.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.