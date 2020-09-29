The 3 Best Dividend Aristocrats Retirees Can Buy With Market Volatility This High
The stock market is finally paying attention to the same risk factors that have existed for months, resulting in four straight weeks of declines for the S&P 500.
In this more volatile yet 37% overvalued market, there are plenty of quality companies trading at reasonable to attractive valuations.
JNJ is the safest low volatility dividend king you can safely buy today and, as I show in three deeper look videos, arguably the safest dividend stock in the world.
MO is the safest high-yield dividend king you can safely buy today and at the lowest valuations in 17 years. It's the #1 Greenblatt Magic Formula pick right now, with 575% ROC making it one of the highest quality companies on earth.
CSL is the fastest growing dividend champion you can buy today, with approximately 17% CAGR long-term analyst consensus returns from this future dividend king (in 2026).
The healthy, normal, and expected pullback has arrived with stocks falling for four consecutive weeks.
The Dividend Aristocrats, S&P 500 companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks are thus far acting defensively as they generally have in most market downturns.
This is not surprising given the aristocrats have a track record of mostly keeping up with the S&P in good times and outperforming during bad times.
(Source: Ploutos)
In fact, the aristocrat's average 20-year volatility is the second-lowest among the seven alpha factors.
These are the seven proven strategies that outperform the broader market over the long-term, defined as 10+ years when 90% to 91% of total returns are a function of fundamentals, not luck, sentiment, or momentum.
In fact, in terms of volatility-adjusted total returns, the Dividend Aristocrats are the second-best long-term alpha strategy investors can use.
|Alpha Factor
|20-year Annualized Return
|20-year Annual Volatility
|
20-year Sharpe Ratio (Total Return/Volatility)
|Low Volatility
|10.24%
|10.89%
|0.94
|Dividend Growth (Aristocrats, Specifically)
|10.72%
|13.30%
|0.81
|Quality
|9.60%
|13.72%
|0.70
|Momentum
|8.86%
|15.27%
|0.58
|Equal Weighting
|8.77%
|17.25%
|0.51
|Size
|8.47%
|19.19%
|0.44
|S&P 500
|6.34%
|15.02%
|0.42
|Value
|8.75%
|21.93%
|0.40
(Source: Ploutos)
In 3 Of The Last 4 Corrections, The Aristocrats Outperformed The S&P 500
(Source: JPMorgan Asset Management)
Why do I bring up the topic of short-term market volatility at all?
Because volatility risk, while not as important as fundamental or valuation risk, can still cost you dearly if you have poor risk management in your portfolio.
Volatility... will offer the true investor more chance to make intelligent investment moves. He can be hurt by such volatility only if he is forced, by either financial or psychological pressures, to sell at untoward times." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)
In this week's video article, my monthly Best Dividend Aristocrats to buy series, I wanted to highlight the reasons that some analyst firms expect increased volatility in the next few months.
The Biggest Short-Term Risks To The Stock Market
More importantly, I wanted to highlight the best 3 Dividend Aristocrats, Kings, and Champions long-term conservative income investors, such as retirees, can safely buy today are reasonable to attractive valuations.
- Dividend Champions: any US-listed company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak
- Dividend King: any US-listed company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak
(Source: Imgflip)
I'm not the only one who considered dividend streaks important. Ben Graham, the father of securities analysis, valuation, and Buffett's mentor (and also one of the greatest investors in history in his own right) considered 20+ years of uninterrupted dividends to be an important sign of a fundamental quality.
Dividend Champions, Aristocrats & Kings Fundamental Quality & Safety Review
This video briefly summarizes the fundamental quality of the dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings, and why so many income investors rightly consider them the bluest of the blue-chips.
However, the champions, aristocrats, and kings are slightly overvalued as a group.
- Dividend Champions: 9% overvalued
- Dividend Aristocrats: 13% overvalued
- Dividend Kings: 13% overvalued
Over time total returns are a function of just three things, all of them to do with valuations or fundamentals.
While the yield of the champions, aristocrats, and kings are relatively attractive, and their long-term analyst growth forecasts are 0.5% to 1.% CAGR stronger than the S&P 500's, there is no reason that prudent long-term investors need overpay for even the highest-quality and safest dividend growth blue-chips in the world.
Finding The Best Dividend Champions, Aristocrats, & Kings In This Overvalued Market
For those who don't have an interest in the specifics of how I find the safest and best-valued aristocrats to recommend in this volatile market here is the summary.
The Dividend Kings Master List has 470 companies on it, including:
- All Dividend Champions (companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)
- All Dividend Aristocrats (S&P companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks)
- All Dividend Kings (companies with 50+ year dividend growth streaks)
- All 11/11 quality Super SWANs (5/5 safety + 3/3 wide-moat businesses + 3/3 excellent management quality/dividend cultures, basically as close to a perfect company as exists on Wall Street)
I start by screening the Dividend Kings Master List of 470 companies for fair value or better, as my fellow Dividend King Chuck Carnevale always does when searching for sound potential long-term investment ideas.
- 67 companies are potentially reasonable buys (color-coded blue in the DK research terminal)
- 106 are potentially good buys or better (color-coded green in the DK research terminal)
- total companies remaining: 173/470 (37% of the Master List)
Next, I screen for 8+/11 above-average quality companies.
This is based on an 11 point quality scale the factors in dividend safety, business model, management quality, and dividend corporate culture.
Dividend Kings Rating Scale
|Quality Score
|Meaning
|Max Invested Capital Risk Recommendation
|Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy
|Strong Buy
|Very Strong Buy
|Ultra-Value Buy
|3
|Terrible, Very High Long-Term Bankruptcy Risk
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|4
|Very Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|5
|Poor
|0%
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|NA (avoid)
|6
|Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative)
|1%
|35%
|45%
|55%
|65%
|7
|Average
|2.5%
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|45% to 50%
|55% to 60%
|8
|Above-Average
|5% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|50% to 55%
|9
|Blue-Chip
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
|45% to 50%
|10
|SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|10% to 15%
|20% to 25%
|30% to 35%
|40% to 45%
|11
|Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist)
|7% (unless speculative then 2.5%)
|5% to 10%
|15% to 20%
|25% to 30%
|35% to 40%
- 8/11 above average quality: 40 companies
- 9/11 blue-chip quality: 62 companies
- 10/11 SWAN quality: 33 companies
- 11/11 Super SWAN quality: 14 companies
- total companies remaining: 149/470 (32% of the Master List)
Next select for 4+/5 above-average or very safe dividends.
|Safety Score Out of 5
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)
|Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession
|1 (unsafe)
|over 4%
|16+%
|2 (below average)
|over 2%
|8% to 15%
|3 (average)
|2%
|4% to 8%
|4 (above-average)
|1%
|2% to 4%
|5 (very safe)
|0.5%
|1% to 2%
Dividend Kings Safety scores are based on 18 safety metrics that look at cash flow, balance sheet soundness, and accounting fraud risk.
Dividend Kings Safety Model
|1
|
Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector)
|2
|
Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards)
|3
|
Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards)
|4
|
Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards)
|5
|
Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities)
|6
|
Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months)
|7
|S&P credit rating & outlook
|8
|Fitch credit rating & outlook
|9
|Moody's credit rating & outlook
|10
|30-year bankruptcy risk
|11
|
Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics)
|12
|
Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating)
|13
|
Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality)
|14
|
Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk)
|15
|
Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk)
|16
|
Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk)
|17
|
Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus)
|18
|
Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)
I calibrate 3/5 average safety to the historical rate of S&P 500 dividend cuts in recessions since 1945.
(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)
Next, I screen for credit ratings which are highly correlated to 30-year bond default rates.
|Credit Rating
|30-Year Bankruptcy Probability
|AAA
|0.07%
|AA+
|0.29%
|AA
|0.51%
|AA-
|0.55%
|A+
|0.60%
|A
|0.66%
|A-
|2.5%
|BBB+
|5%
|BBB
|7.5%
|BBB-
|11%
|BB+
|14%
|BB
|17%
|BB-
|21%
|B+
|25%
|B
|37%
|B-
|45%
|CCC+
|52%
|CCC
|59%
|CCC-
|65%
|CC
|70%
|C
|80%
|D
|100%
(Sources: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg)
If a company defaults on its bonds (and earns a D rating from S&P) it almost always goes bankrupt and its common equity investors get wiped out.
- Junk bond rated companies: 5
- total companies remaining: 144/470 (31% of the Master List)
And of course, we can't forget about dividend growth streaks, which Ben Graham considered an important fundamental quality metric and which defines champions, aristocrats, and kings.
- 41 companies remain
The Safest Dividend Champions, Aristocrats & Kings You Can Buy Today Sorted By Longest Dividend Growth Streak
(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screening Tool)
From this list of safe, high-quality dividend champions, aristocrats, and kings, all of who are reasonably to attractive valued, we can select the best companies for any particular need, goal, or risk profile.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): The Safest And Lowest Volatility Dividend Aristocrat You Can Buy Today
Further Research Articles
- The Good News And Bad News About Johnson & Johnson's Potential $15 Billion Talcum Powder Liabilities
- Johnson & Johnson: Safety Is Certain, Upside Is Questionable
Johnson & Johnson Consensus Growth Estimates
|Metric
|2020 Growth Consensus
|2021 Growth Consensus
|
2022 Growth Consensus
|Dividend
|6% (official)
|6%
|6%
|EPS
|-9%
|15%
|10%
|Owner Earnings
|7%
|13%
|-3%
|Operating Cash Flow
|-1%
|6%
|13%
|Free Cash Flow
|-7%
|12%
|15%
|EBITDA
|-4%
|13%
|10%
|EBIT
|14%
|15%
|10%
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Johnson & Johnson is a wonderful core holding and the safest dividend stock in the world.
- 11/11 Super SWAN quality
- Dividend King (58-year dividend growth streak)
- Diversified, recession-resistant cash flow
- AAA stable credit rating = 0.07% 30-year bankruptcy risk
JNJ has a 5.8% CAGR long-term growth consensus and a margin of error adjusted analyst consensus growth range of 4% to 7% CAGR.
Johnson & Johnson Historical Market-Determined Fair Value
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value (11-year time frame)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|5-Year Average Yield
|2.71%
|$149
|$155
|$164
|13-Year Median Yield
|2.78%
|$145
|$151
|$160
|Earnings
|16.3
|$128
|$147
|$162
|Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF)
|18.2
|$148
|$167
|$161
|Operating Cash Flow
|15.6
|$135
|$143
|$161
|Free Cash Flow
|19.0
|$131
|$148
|$170
|EBITDA
|12.2
|$124
|$141
|$155
|EBIT (pre-tax profit)
|15.0
|$138
|$159
|$174
|Average
|$137
|$151
|$163
|Current Price
|$145.66
|
Discount To Fair Value
|-6%
|4%
|11%
|Upside To Fair Value
|-6%
|4%
|12%
|
Annualized Total Return Potential
|-22%
|3%
|5%
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research) JNJ's 2021 average fair value is $150 until the dividend hike of 6% which analysts expect in May 2021
Johnson & Johnson Fundamentals
- quality score: 11/11 Super SWAN quality, Dividend King
- dividend safety score: 5/5 very safe, 1% to 2% risk of a cut in this recession, 0.5% in a normal recession
- Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less
- yield: 2.8% vs 2.8% 13-year median
- current price: $
- Potential good buy price: $ or less
- 2021 average historical fair value: $150 ($143 to $159 range, Morningstar 2020 estimate $141, uncertainty "low", I concur based on the fair value range)
- approximate discount to fair value: 3%
- DK rating: a potentially reasonable buy
- historical fair value: 15.5 to 17 PE
- current blended PE: 18.0 (16.2 2021 PE)
- Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 5.6% vs 6.7% recommended
- Growth priced into stock: about 4.8% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula
- Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 6.4% CAGR
- long-term analyst growth consensus: 5.8% CAGR
- the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 4% to 7% CAGR
- 5-year total return potential: 6% to 9% CAGR (analyst consensus 7.8% CAGR)
- PEG ratio: 2.79 vs 2.52 historical vs 2.65 S&P 500 vs 2.35 historical S&P 500
- Investment Decision Score: 77% = C+ above-market average
Johnson & Johnson Investment Decision Score
I never recommend a company, much less put my own money at risk without first knowing exactly how prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500, most people's default alternative.
The investment decision score is based on valuation and the three core principles of all successful long-term investors.
The Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score allows subscribers to instantly pull up the Investment Decision score for any Master List company, to see how reasonable and prudent a potential investment it is relative to the S&P 500.
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|3
|Reasonable Buy
|JNJ's 2.80% discount to fair value earns it a 3-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|7
|Excellent
|JNJ's S&P credit rating, AAA, implies a 0.07% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 7-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|7
|Good
|JNJ's 16.13% vs. the S&P's 10.92% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 7-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|7
|Good
|JNJ's 5.62% vs. the S&P's 3.95% 5-year probability-weighted returns earns it a 7-of-10 Return on Capital score))
|Total Score
|24
|Max score of 31
|Investment Score
|77%
|Investment Letter Grade
|C+
|Above-Market Average
|S&P's Score
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score Tool)
Johnson & Johnson is a potentially reasonable core buy today for conservative income investors that offer above-market average income and long-term risk-adjusted expected returns.
I and the Dividend King's Phoenix portfolio have three limits set for JNJ.
- at the 5% discount potential good buy price (2.8% yield)
- at the 2.9% yield price
- at the 3.0% yield price
Johnson & Johnson Quality & Safety Analysis
Johnson & Johnson Total Return Potential & Investment Decision Score
Johnson & Johnson Historical Returns, Volatility & Future Risk Analysis
Altria (MO): The Highest Yielding & 2nd Most Undervalued Dividend King You Can Buy Today
Further Research Articles
Altria Consensus Growth Estimates
|Metric
|2020 consensus growth
|2021 consensus growth
|
2022 consensus growth
|Dividend
|2% (official)
|4%
|5%
|EPS
|2%
|6%
|5%
|Operating Cash Flow
|6%
|-3%
|3%
|EBITDA
|8%
|4%
|3%
|EBIT (pre-tax profit)
|8%
|4%
|3%
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
Throughout its three-year bear market, which began from MO being 63% overvalued, the company has grown at over 10% CAGR and analysts expect Altria to continue growing at a steady rate basically in-line with the low end of pre-pandemic long-term management growth guidance.
The difference between a value trap and a potentially great deep value opportunity is whether fundamentals such as dividends, earnings, and cash flow are growing or shrinking.
In the case of MO the objective historical data, as well as the consensus, estimates from 15 analysts who collectively know this business better than anyone but management itself, says MO is not a value trap.
Altria Historical Market-Determined Fair Value
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value (all-years)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|13-Year Median Yield
|4.95%
|$69
|$72
|$75
|25-year average yield
|5.26%
|$65
|$67
|$71
|Earnings
|14.4
|$62
|$66
|$70
|Operating Cash Flow
|14.8
|$67
|$65
|$67
|EBITDA
|8.7
|$54
|$56
|$58
|EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit)
|9.1
|$56
|$58
|$59
|Average
|$62
|$64
|$67
|Current Price
|$38.27
|
Discount To Fair Value
|39%
|40%
|43%
|Upside To Fair Value
|63%
|67%
|74%
|
Annualized Total Return Potential
|606%
|51%
|28%
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research) - MO's 2021 fair value is currently $63 because the 4% dividend hike analysts expect isn't coming until August 2021.
Altria is one of the most undervalued blue-chips in America and the 2nd most undervalued Dividend King (FRT is #1n and 41% undervalued).
However, as we just saw from the growth consensus table, MO's extremely low valuation is 100% not justified by its fundamentals. It is objectively not a value trap but a classic Buffett style "fat pitch" with short and long-term total return potential to make grown men weep with joy.
Altria Fundamentals
quality score: 9/11 blue-chip dividend king
dividend safety score: 4/5 above-average (2% to 4% dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)
Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less
yield: 9.0% vs 5.0% 13-year median
current price: $38.27
Potential good buy price: $54 or less
2021 average historical fair value: $63 ($56 to $69 range, Morningstar estimate $54 based on 14 2020 PE uncertainty "medium", I concur based on the fair value range)
approximate discount to fair value: 40%
DK rating: potentially very strong buy
historical fair value: 14 to 15 PE
current blended PE: 8.9 (8.4 2021 consensus)
Earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 11.2% vs 6.7% recommended
Growth priced into stock: about 0.2% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula
Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 5.0% CAGR
long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.1% CAGR
the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 4% to 7% CAGR
5-year total return potential: 19% to 23% CAGR (analyst consensus 21.0% CAGR)
PEG ratio: 1.37 vs 1.78 historical vs 2.65 S&P 500 vs 2.35 historical S&P 500
Investment Decision Score: 94% = A excellent
Altria Investment Decision Score
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Very Strong Buy
|mo's 39.55% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|5
|Average
|mo's S&P credit rating, BBB, implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|mo's 52.69% vs. the S&P's 10.92% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it a 10-of-10 Return of Capital score
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|mo's 13.88% vs. the S&P's 3.95% 5-year probability-weighted returns earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score))
|Total Score
|29
|Max score of 31
|Investment Score
|94%
|Investment Letter Grade
|A
|Excellent
|S&P's Score
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score Tool)
Altria continues to represent one of the most reasonable and prudent long-term high-yield investments conservative income investors, such as retirees, can make today.
It offers about 5X the S&P 500's expected dividend returns and about 3.5X the market's expected five-year returns while delivering a safe and steadily growing 9.0% yield that's in the top 1% of yield it's offered over the past 25 years.
Altria Quality & Safety Analysis
Altria Total Return Potential And Investment Decision Score
Altria Historical Returns, Volatility & Future Risk Analysis
Carlisle Companies (CSL): The Fastest Growing Dividend Champion You Can Safely Buy Today
Further Research Articles
Business Summary
Carlisle Companies is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it manufactures and sells rubber and plastic engineered products.
The company is organized into four segments based on product type. The company's product portfolio includes commercial roofing systems, wires, cables, connectors, industrial liquid finishing material, brakes, clutches, and other products used in construction, transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and various other industrial sectors.
These products are mostly supplied as components to original equipment manufacturers in the industry. A vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the construction material segment, and more than half of the total revenue is earned in the United States." - Morningstar
Carlisle Consensus Growth Estimates
|Metric
|2020 consensus growth
|2021 consensus growth
|
2022 consensus growth
|Dividend
|5% (official)
|4%
|NA
|EPS
|-32%
|33%
|18%
|Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF)
|-35%
|44%
|13%
|Operating Cash Flow
|-23%
|19%
|11%
|Free Cash Flow
|-30%
|11%
|16%
|EBITDA
|-15%
|19%
|6%
|EBIT (pre-tax profit)
|-24%
|27%
|14%
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
CSL is a cyclical industrial that has a great long-term infrastructure spending growth catalyst. Analysts expect a rapid recovery from a tough 2020 and a return to its recent historical 15+% CAGR growth rates.
(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
The historical margin of error adjusted long-term analyst growth consensus range is 10% to 22%, which is reasonable given the company's historical growth rates and strong long-term growth catalysts.
Carlisle Historical Market-Determined Fair Value(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research)
|Metric
|Historical Fair Value (13-years)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|5-Year Average Yield
|1.35%
|$156
|$161
|NA
|13-Year Median Yield
|1.27%
|$165
|$172
|NA
|15-year average yield
|1.59%
|$132
|$137
|NA
|Earnings
|18.9
|$105
|$139
|$164
|Owner Earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF)
|17.4
|$127
|$182
|$206
|Operating Cash Flow
|14.0
|$132
|$157
|$174
|Free Cash Flow
|20.3
|$151
|$167
|$194
|EBITDA
|9.4
|$121
|$143
|$152
|EBIT (Pre-Tax Profit)
|12.3
|$106
|$135
|$154
|Average
|$133
|$155
|$174
|Current Price
|$118.81
|
Discount To Fair Value
|11%
|23%
|32%
|Upside To Fair Value
|12%
|30%
|46%
|
Annualized Total Return Potential
|57%
|24%
|19%
CSL 2021 fair value is $153 because a 4% dividend hike isn't expected until August 2021
CSL is currently modestly undervalued for 2020's consensus expectations and significantly undervalued for 2021's expected earnings and cash flow recovery.
Carlisle Fundamentals
quality score: 11/11 Super SWAN
dividend safety score: 5/5 above-average (1% to 2% dividend cut risk in this recession, 0.5% in a normal recession)
Max portfolio risk cap recommendation: 7% or less
yield: 1.8% vs 1.3% 13-year median yield
current price: $118.81
Potential good buy price: $145 or less
2021 average historical fair value: $153 ($132 to $182 range, Morningstar quant 2020 estimate $118.16, uncertainty "high", I concur based on the fair value range)
approximate discount to fair value: 22%
DK rating: potentially strong buy
historical fair value: 17 to 20 PE
current blended PE: 19.0 (16.1 2021 consensus)
earnings yield (Chuck's "essence of valuation"): 5.3% vs 6.7% recommended
Growth priced into stock: about 5.3% CAGR according to Graham/Dodd fair value formula
Growth priced in according to historical PEG ratio: 12.7% CAGR
long-term growth consensus: 15.0% CAGR
the margin of error adjusted analyst long-term consensus growth forecast: 10% to 22% CAGR
5-year total return potential: 12% to 21% CAGR (analyst consensus 16.3% CAGR)
PEG ratio: 1.07 vs 1.50 historical vs 2.61 S&P 500 vs 2.35 historical S&P 500
Investment Decision Score: 90% = A- very good
Carlisle Investment Decision Score
|Goal
|Scores
|Scale
|Interpretation
|Valuation
|4
|Good Buy
|CSL's 6.22% discount to fair value earns it a 4-of-4 score for valuation timeliness
|Preservation of Capital
|5
|Average
|CSL's S&P credit rating, BBB, implies a 7.5% chance of bankruptcy risk and earns it a 5-of-7 score for Preservation of Capital
|Return of Capital
|NA
|Above Average
|CSL's 13.58% vs. the S&P's 10.92% 5-year potential for return via dividends earns it an NA-of-10 Return of Capital score, historical yield 1.3% so treated as a growth stock
|Return on Capital
|10
|Exceptional
|CSL's 11.10% vs. the S&P's 3.95% 5-year probability-weighted returns earns it a 10-of-10 Return on Capital score)
|Total Score
|19
|Max score of 21
|Investment Score
|90%
|Investment Letter Grade
|A-
|Very Good
|S&P's Score
|73/100 = C(Market Average)
(Source: Dividend Kings Automated Investment Decision Score Tool)
CSL is one of the best hyper-growth dividend champions that few people have heard of. Dividend Kings' Phoenix portfolio has bought it five times so far since March and plans to buy it at least one more time in the coming week.
Increased US and global infrastructure spending is a major secular mega-trend that analysts expect to drive continued 15% to 18% CAGR long-term growth for CSL, approximately 2.5X to 3X faster growth than what's expected from the S&P 500.
Carlisle Quality & Safety Analysis
Carlisle Total Return Potential & Investment Decision Score
Carlisle Historical Returns, Volatility & Future Risk Analysis
Bottom Line: Market Downturns Are A Great Opportunity For Prudent Long-Term Income Investors To Go Bargain Hunting For Dividend Aristocrats
No one knows what the stock market will do in October or Q4. In the short-term, the market is a casino, with sentiment and momentum driving stock prices, often causing them to become outrageously disconnected from fundamentals.
However, over the long-term 90% to 91% of market returns are a function of fundamentals and valuation. In other words, probability, statistics, and math ensure there is only one possible long-term outcome, also like in a casino.
Prudent long-term income investors who understand that short-term volatility is something to be ignored, or better yet embraced and harnessed, can always find reasonable to attractively priced blue-chips to meet any need, goal, or risk profile.
Today
- Johnson & Johnson represents the safest and lowest volatility dividend champion you can safely buy
- Altria represents the safest high-yield, highest returns on capital, and a relatively lower volatility/defensive name
- Carlisle Companies is the fastest-growing dividend champion and an 11/11 quality Super SWAN and a future dividend king (in 2026)
There is NEVER a need for prudent long-term investors to take excessive risks with their hard-earned savings.
As my fellow Dividend King, Chuck Carnevale says "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."
Something great is always on sale if you have the right watchlist and screening tools.
Gamblers and speculators pray for luck, prudent long-term investors make their own.
Not by buying the next red hot IPO, or timing the tops and bottoms of red hot assets like Tesla (TSLA), Snowflake (SNOW), or Bitcoin, but merely by following the time tested and evidence-based approaches to compounding income and wealth over time.
- sound asset allocation & risk management for your needs
- quality companies
- with competent and trustworthy management with a good track record of adapting and overcoming challenges over time
- bought at reasonable to attractive valuations
- owned for the long-term when 90% to 91% of total returns are a function of fundamentals and valuations, not luck
Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MO, CSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns JNJ, MO, and CSL in our portfolios.