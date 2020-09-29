Skipping Preferred Share Dividend Captures For A Quarter

Today, there are many great opportunities for investors in the preferred shares if they are comfortable with the idea of holding for longer time periods.

There is no way to "prove" something is a great opportunity in advance, but the choices usually worked well. This quarter, we don't get the same great setup.

In practice, we've often found opportunities where we believed the share price was likely to fall by materially less than the dividend.

A "dividend capture" should be impossible in an efficient market. Under efficient markets, the preferred share price should fall by the amount of the dividend.

Over the last several years, we have often had great opportunities to highlight for preferred share dividend captures.

Some quarters, we use dividend captures (generally in tax-advantaged accounts) to take advantage of shares often falling by less than the ex-dividend amount. However, we don’t plan to do them in Q3 2020. Why? Because preferred shares which already went ex-dividend have generally underperformed their peers over the last several weeks. Examples include:

The preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) underperforming versus the preferred shares from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Preferred shares from Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) underperforming preferred shares from Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) and slightly underperforming preferred shares from Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO).

Those examples are not enough to “prove” that investors are biased towards selling shares that recently went ex-dividend, but they are enough to warrant caution.

To demonstrate the strange movement in relative prices, we pulled a $100k chart (as of 9/23/2020 in the afternoon) and compared the NLY and AGNC preferred shares:

(Source: The REIT Forum)

Note: This chart uses prices from the afternoon of 9/23/2020 for "Today". The entire premise still holds, absent a major shift in pricing over the next few days. That is extremely unlikely.

You can see that since the NLY preferred shares went ex-dividend on 8/31/2020, the AGNC preferred shares clearly won. However, you can also see that the difference has largely been the result of the last week (leading up to 9/23/2020).

How Do Dividend Captures Work?

Let me start by saying that I believe they generally don't work on common shares. For common shares, there is more liquidity, which means bigger investors are involved in making the markets more efficient. However, on preferred shares, there are often buyers who are screening for preferred shares and don't realize when the shares go ex-dividend. Consequently, some buyers would happily pay the same amount the day before or the day after the ex-dividend date.

With a dividend capture, your goal is to "capture" the dividend by owning shares during the ex-dividend date. To explain more on this concept, we will use several examples of trades we've placed in prior quarters. Again, we are highlighting that we are not currently seeking to use dividend captures for the end of Q3 2020. We have several preferred share positions, and if the prices rise, we could end up taking gains and having a trade that looks similar to a dividend capture simply because we bought before the ex-dividend date and could sell afterward.

How Dividend Capture Can Work

Dividend capture techniques end up confusing many investors. There are simply too many misconceptions about how dividend captures work. It is time to clear up those misconceptions!

Fundamentally, a dividend capture has 3 steps:

Buy the shares before the ex-dividend date. Hold the shares at least until the morning of the ex-dividend date. Sell the shares for a price similar to the purchase price.

While the concept is three straightforward steps, many investors struggle to execute the technique. Since every dividend capture can be a little bit different, it helps to run through several examples. All of these examples will use preferred shares. We’ve found common share prices are too volatile and thus require too much luck. We don’t want to depend on luck, so we need shares with less volatility, but they still need to have high dividend amounts. Preferred shares can fit this description perfectly.

There are four main factors that can come into play during a dividend capture:

Everything goes perfectly. The delayed exit The early entry The sector decline (can bust the play)

We will run through examples of each scenario from our own trading history.

Perfect Execution

These can be quite rare, but they do happen. In perfect execution:

We buy shares shortly before the ex-dividend date. The shares go ex-dividend. We sell the shares either on the ex-dividend date or within a few days after that date.

To demonstrate how these trades worked, we will use charts whenever possible. Let’s get familiar with the table:

You’ll see the ticker on the left-hand side.

Next to it (in the blue box), you’ll see our transaction dates. In the first example, we only held the shares for four days. This is quite rare. Many examples will last 20-40 days.

On the right-hand side (in the red box), you’ll see:

The price we paid (labeled cost). The price when we sold shares (labeled sale price). The dividends we earned (labeled dividends). The total return in dollars and cents (labeled Total Return $). The total return in percentage terms (labeled Total Return %).

We have 5 examples of dividend captures going perfectly:

In each of these 5 cases, we were able to buy the shares within 30 days of the ex-dividend date and sell them very promptly. These are the ideal scenarios.

We're going to keep it short and only do a full walkthrough on two of them.

Example 1: NLY-D

Shares of NLY-D (NLY.PD) were available for $25.27 just prior to the ex-dividend date. We expected them to trade above $25.00 following the ex-dividend, so we entered into a position. When we sold shares for $25.10, we had already locked in the dividend of $.47.

Because we gained $.47 from the dividend but lost $.17 in the share price, we had a total return of $.30.

This is a good time to point out that a very quick dividend capture will usually involve a small loss on the share price. That is okay. We measure success by looking at the total returns and the time period. A return of 1.18% in 4 days is outstanding.

This is an important aspect in “risk-adjusted returns”. We are usually using securities with low volatility, and we have shorter holding periods. We want to earn a high annualized rate of return, but we don’t want to take much risk in the process.

To help readers get a deeper understanding, we will be pulling out price charts for several of these trades. We find the images can help investors see what factors were going into an individual trade.

This is the price chart or NLY-D from 11/15/2018 through 12/04/2018, and includes commentary to help investors understand the symbols:

(Source: Schwab)

Example 2: NYMTN

NYMTN (NYMTN) went perfectly, though it carried more risk than the example with NLY-D. We were able to achieve an excellent return of 3.99% in only 22 days because we captured the dividend and an increase in the share price.

(Source: Schwab)

The Delayed Exit

One of the frequent modifications to make in the dividend capture is to delay the exit. When the market is not offering us a high enough price immediately after the shares go ex-dividend, we simply hold on for a bit.

This is critical. I once had an investor say a dividend capture idea was terrible because he sold at the market the next day with no regard for the price. Don't do that. There aren't even words to describe how much you should not do that.

Let’s review 4 examples of the delayed exit:

In each of these instances, we bought shares within 30 days of their next ex-dividend date. However, each time we ended up staying in the shares for a little longer.

We'll look in a bit deeper on example 7.

Example 7: NLY-F

Shares of NLY-F (NLY.PF) have been in our portfolio frequently. We entered this position at $25.06, which we felt was a great price. We would normally expect NLY-F to trade above $25.00. At this point, it also carried nearly 2 months of dividend accrual.

Shares of NLY-F usually go ex-dividend at the end of the second month in each quarter. That means February, May, August, and November.

Some investors refuse to ever pay more than $25.00 for a preferred share. We support being very careful about entry prices, but there are times when it makes great sense to pay a slight premium. This was one of those times.

After shares went ex-dividend at the end of February, we decided to hold onto them a little longer. By the time we closed the position, shares were up to $25.35, and we had one dividend secured. That was 2.89% for 55 days. It’s longer than the typical dividend capture, but the returns justified it.

As you can see in the chart below, we continued to hold this position after the ex-dividend date. For the first week or so, the price was too low to close out the trade:

(Source: Schwab)

The Early Entry

Sometimes, the best dividend capture opportunities develop further in advance. While it is nice to purchase shares very shortly before the ex-dividend date, we still want to keep our eyes open during the other months. In these examples, we purchased shares more than a month before the ex-dividend date.

Both examples took 77 days, but that is merely a coincidence. We’re using examples of shares we purchased early and held for one dividend, so the trades being similar isn’t much of a surprise.

In each case, we entered early due to prices we considered excellent. We didn’t know for sure if they would be dividend captures, but we knew we liked the prices. This is often how the “Early Entry” opportunities develop.

After shares went ex-dividend and saw a healthy increase in the share price, we closed out the positions. We will go a bit deeper with example 11.

Example 11: DX-A

DX-A (DX.PA) was trading at a nice discount to call value and carried a higher yield than the risk level justified. We bought shares because they were simply a great deal. After the shares went ex-dividend, we decided to hold on a little longer to see if the price would rally. We waited about 2 weeks before selling. If we had waited longer, we would’ve earned more. However, we were happy with the returns and decided to close out the position:

(Source: Schwab)

We have to admit that not every trade goes exactly as we would like it to. So, we're going to include some "busted" plays.

The Sector Decline (Busted Plays)

For any investor, there will be times when the sector declines. Every sector declines at some point. What happens when a sector decline occurs while we are in the middle of a dividend capture?

We have two examples where that happened:

Investors looking at the prices on these shares might think the plays became “busted” because we paid too large of a premium to call value. That isn’t the reason.

What happened? The equity market was declining and preferred share indexes sold off hard. During that same period, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) saw its price decline dramatically between September 2018 and late December 2018:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

We'll go into example 12 with some additional detail.

Example 12: AGNCB

AGNCB (AGNCB) was purchased just before the ex-dividend date. We expected to be in and out quickly but were waiting for a slightly better exit price. Instead, we saw a sector decline intensify. We closed out the position in December for a positive return of only .13%.

During that same time period, PFF declined from $37.06 to $33.58, only partially offset by $.73 in dividends.

Note: AGNCB was eventually called, but the lesson is unchanged.

The total return on PFF during this period was negative 7.42%. Of course, an investor in PFF could’ve chosen not to sell on that day to avoid the loss. However, they still faced a substantial opportunity cost. Their capital was already invested. By avoiding a loss in the share price, we were in a dramatically better position to reinvest:

(Source: Schwab)

We could’ve simply stayed in the shares, collected another dividend, and continued to hold on. However, we were witnessing several investments go on exceptional sales. We closed out the position because we wanted to reinvest the cash in cheaper securities.

Because we picked a preferred share with a lower risk level and a reasonable entry price, we performed much better than the sector during a major decline. That left us free to reinvest. An investor holding PFF would’ve been stuck either eating a substantial loss or holding on and missing out on other opportunities.

Conclusion

Preferred shares often offer great opportunities for dividend captures. We love to find those opportunities developing as a way to capture a high annualized return on some of the cash we had sitting inside the portfolio. This wouldn't be worthwhile for the investor who only has $100 in cash, but we've often done these trades with $20,000-30,000. In that case, pulling in an extra 1-2% could be $200-600. That's worth logging into the account.

As we highlighted before, these trades are generally preferred for tax-advantaged accounts. Most investors reading this article will have tax-advantaged accounts, such as a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA. We are not giving tax advice, but merely stating where we prefer to place the trade. We also use a solo 401(k) for these trades.

We haven't covered dividend capture ideas much this year because the market was highly volatile leading up to the main ex-dividend dates (most occur in the final days of each quarter). Volatility is bad for dividend captures. More volatility means luck plays a larger role. When volatility is lower, success depends more on having the right analysis rather than having prices bounce at just the right moment. You can verify the desire for stable prices by reviewing those price charts. While it may look like the price is soaring higher and lower, in multi-month charts, the highest price and lowest price were often less than $1 apart. Since the price was usually around $25.00, that means the typical range between the highest and lowest prices was less than 4%.

In contrast, we've had several weeks lately where prices have swung more than 4% in a single week. That makes this a more difficult time for dividend captures, but a great time for buying shares at bargain prices. The difference is in the exit plan. Today, investors should be focusing more on finding great shares at bargain prices with far less emphasis on the ex-dividend date.

Fortunately, there is an abundance of those opportunities today. Strong dividend yields and large discounts to call value are present in many of the mortgage REIT preferred shares right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F, NLY-I, AGNCO, NLY-G, ARR-C, TWO-E, TWO-A, NYMTP, NRZ-C, TWO-B, NRZ-B, NRZ, AGNC, NLY, NYMT, GPMT, SLRC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.