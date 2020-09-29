The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an index ETF which invests in high dividend yield financials, but focusing on mortgage REITs and business development companies. These are trading at depressed prices and valuations, but with sky-high yields and discounts to book value, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak hammers their revenues, asset values and dividends, and turns market sentiment bearish. As such, KBWD is a high-risk, high-reward investment opportunity. Expect double-digit capital gains and strong dividends if the economy recovers and market sentiment turns bullish, middling gains if the recovery stalls, strong losses if there is a reversal or sentiment turns bearish.

In my opinion, economic conditions will continue to stabilize so funds like KBWD will outperform, but risks are high and returns uncertain. KBWD is a good choice for only the more bullish and aggressive investors, most retirees or income investors should focus on safer, lower-yielding alternatives.

Fund Basics

Fund Overview

KBWD is an index ETF which tracks the KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index, an index of high yield U.S. financials. Applicable securities meeting a basic set of trading, price, and float criteria are included in the index, and securities are weighted by their dividend yield - the higher the yield the greater the weight. Interested readers can take a closer look at the index's methodology here, but it's a simple methodology.

Three things stand out about KBWD: its focus on hard-hit and high-risk mortgage REITs and business development companies, its strong 10.40% dividend yield, and its low price and competitive valuation. Let's have a quick look at each.

Focus on mortgage REITs and Business Development Companies

Mortgage REITs, or mREITS, are REITS which focus on mortgage-backed securities. Although these securities are generally safe, homeowners rarely default on their mortgages, mREITs themselves are usually risky, due to their use of leverage. As such, mREITs usually underperform during downturns, including the ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

Data by YCharts

Business development companies, or BDCs, are investment companies or funds which focus on fixed-income securities from small and mid-sized private companies. These are generally risky securities with high default rates, with some exceptions, so BDCs also underperform during downturns:

Data by YCharts

KBWD focuses on mREITs and BDCs, with these comprising a significant majority of the value of the fund, and each of its top ten holdings:

(Source: KBWD Corporate Website)

KBWD further focuses on high yield mREITs and BDCs, which tend to be highly distressed and incredibly risky assets, hence their yields. Until quite recently, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) was the fund's largest holding, and is a good example of this. IVR was excessively leveraged, and so suffered outsized losses earlier in the year as asset prices and valuations plummeted:

Data by YCharts

IVR's dividend was also cut by 96%, all but effectively wiped out:

Data by YCharts

IVR was forced to deleverage in prior months so the possibility of further significant losses is low, but so is the possibility of a substantial recovery. KBWD divested itself from IVR a few weeks ago, but not before suffering the losses above, which had a significant negative effect on the fund and its shareholder. The fund's other holdings are generally comparable to IVR, although losses were generally lower.

KBWD focuses on high-risk industries and distressed companies like IVR, so it is an incredibly risky fund, and one that should significantly underperform during downturns, as it has since the beginning of the year:

Data by YCharts

KBWD focuses on some of the riskiest, worst-performing, lowest-quality financials in the country. There are some positives too, but these are very significant negatives, and investors should only consider KBWD if they are comfortable with these. Income investors and those looking for more defensive options or reliable dividends should look elsewhere.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at the fund's more positive aspects.

Strong Dividend Yield

KBWD's focus on high yield securities serves to boost the fund's dividend yield to 10.40%, a very strong figure, and significantly higher than that of most financials, banks, or equities in general:

(Source: Seeking Alpha - chart by author)

KBWD's yield is also moderately greater than its 8-9% average, and that is after the distribution was cut by +20% in May, product of the ongoing coronavirus and attendant economic issues. Further cuts are likely, although these are unlikely to be severe, as the worst-hit mREITs and BDCs, like IVR, have already cut their distributions.

KBWD's strong dividend yield is a significant benefit for the fund and its shareholders, although the dividends are not safe and further cuts are likely.

Competitive Valuation

KBWD's plummeting share price has caused significant shareholder losses in the recent past, but it also presents something of a buying opportunity for investors. KBWD is trading at a years-low price of $13.18 per share, significantly lower than its $20-25 historical average:

Data by YCharts

KBWD's corporate website also shows the fund trading with a massive 36% discount to NAV, although the information is somewhat outdated:

(Source: KBWD Corporate Website)

The above means KBWD's underlying holdings were worth $20.50 per share during late June, while the fund trades at $13.18 per share, with the discrepancy being due to bearish market sentiment and expectations of increased default rates and declining asset values in the coming months.

Prevailing market sentiment is rational. These are high risk securities and holdings and would almost certainly suffer significant losses if economic conditions remain depressed, so trading below book value is to be expected. It is also somewhat likely for the fund's underlying securities to have seen declining book values these past few months, so a more updated discount to NAV figure might be significantly smaller.

On the other hand, if economic conditions continue to improve and exceed market expectations, book values should increase, or at least stop decreasing, and discounts to book should narrow, leading to double-digit capital gains for shareholders.

Portfolio Turnover Analysis

KBWD's high portfolio turnover rate, generally of over 50% per year, also merits analysis. In my experience, few funds have turnover rates this high, and these are generally a negative for shareholders.

(Source: KBWD Semi-Annual Report 2020)

KBWD's constantly shifting holdings complicate matters for analysts and investors. Drastic changes can materially change a fund's risk-return profile, invalidate an investment thesis, or leave investors with unwanted holdings or investments.

As an example, while writing this article KBWD almost completely divested itself from IVR, its previous largest holding. Weights also changed for most of the fund's top holdings, although only moderately so. These changes were quite drastic, and although they didn't materially affect my analysis or investment thesis, I'm not certain that the same will be true for any future changes.

In my opinion, the above is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, although KBWD's yield and potential for capital gains do outweigh these issues.

PFLT Comparison

A few months ago I wrote about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT), a BDC with a similar investment thesis to PFLT. I think comparing these two securities could prove instructive, for reasons that should soon be clear. In that article, I claimed that excessively bearish market sentiment meant that:

PFLT is currently trading at a 38-39% discount to NAV, as per my estimates and calculations. Although these are very rough estimates, they do indicate the possibility of substantial shareholder returns once economic and market conditions stabilize.

Economic and market conditions soon stabilized, which led to the aforementioned substantial shareholder returns:

In my opinion, KBWD's situation is broadly similar to that of PFLT. Excessively bearish market sentiment means that the fund's price and valuation are undetached from underlying economic and industry conditions, the exact same situation PFLT was in a couple of months ago. As these continue to improve, share prices should increase, leading to double-digit capital gains and shareholder returns, as happened with PFLT.

On the other hand, KBWD's holdings are of much lower quality than PFLT's, so the possibility of losses and underperformance during downturns is much greater. I'm still mostly bullish about the fund, but the risks are quite high.

Conclusion - High-Risk, High-Reward Investment Opportunity

KBWD's 10.40% dividend yield and substantial discount to book value combine to create a strong fund and investment opportunity, and one that should lead to double-digit shareholder returns as economic conditions continue to stabilize. At the same time, the fund's focus on low-quality mREITs and BDCs means that the fund would significantly underperform if economic and industry conditions were to worsen, and the fund's excessively high portfolio turnover rate can lead to wild changes in holdings and returns, so more risk-averse investors should avoid the fund.

