I'll keep an eye on Hain in the future, but I don't see too much upside from the current levels.

Introduction

The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) got through the COVID-19 pandemic relatively pain free, as its share price decreased by just a marginal percentage in March before starting a very strong move up. The share price is currently trading approximately 30% higher than its February highs, giving Hain Celestial a market capitalization of almost $3.4 billion. Well-deserved or overvalued? Hain Celestial recently filed its annual report, and that report contained very useful information.

A very satisfying net income and free cash flow result

Granted, this subtitle may sound weird for a company that reported a net loss exceeding $80 million, but there are a few elements in the income statement that may help explain why Hain Celestial’s performance clearly wasn’t too bad at all.

The total revenue fell by just 3% to $2.05 billion, and as the COGS actually fell by almost 10%, the gross profit actually increased sharply, from $398 million in FY 2019 to almost $466 million in FY 2020. Great, but unfortunately, some of the other operating expenses increased (G&A increased, the productivity and transformation costs increased as well), but despite this, the operating income turned positive again: $56 million, compared to a negative $32.5 million in FY 2019.

There are a few elements that helped to boost this result: as mentioned before, the gross profit increased, but the company was also able to record lower impairment charges and didn’t have to deal with the $30.2 million CEO succession plan expense incurred in 2019.

The higher operating income and lower interest expenses weren’t sufficient to make Hain Celestial write black numbers at the bottom of the income statement: the net loss of $80.4 million, or 77 cents per share, may be disappointing, but the entire loss was caused by the loss from discontinued operations. This is related to the sale of the Tilda division to Spain’s Ebro Foods, and the 2020 net loss from discontinued operations included a reclassification of cumulative translation losses.

What’s more interesting is Hain’s net income of in excess of $25 million from continuing operations. The combination of the net income from continuing operations and the non-cash impairment charges improved my expectations for the company’s cash flow performance.

And indeed, Hain reported an operating cash flow of almost $157 million, but I still needed to include the impact from changes in the working capital position as well. On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was $160.7 million.

The total capex was just $60.9 million, which means the free cash flow result generated by Hain Celestial came in just short of $100 million. Divided over 101.8 million shares, the FCF/share was approximately $0.98 (including deferred taxes).

Not bad, but I’m not sure this warrants Hain Celestial trading at a market capitalization exceeding $3 billion.

The balance sheet also remains robust

While I can understand companies trade at a premium price if they have a strong balance sheet, Hain's balance sheet is fine but not spectacular. The company has almost $38 million in cash and a total debt of $283 million (excluding lease-related liabilities), for a net debt of approximately $245 million.

Given the EBITDA result of almost $110 million (including impairment charges) and an EBITDAI (EBITDA before impairment charges) of $138 million, that amount of debt is very reasonable, especially considering the company isn’t paying a dividend.

Hain has started buying back stock in FY 2020, and the cash flow statement tells us the company spent just over $60 million on this share buyback program. The annual report indicates the company repurchased 2.55 million shares at an average price of $23.59 apiece, including about $2.8 million spent on buying back just over 121,000 shares at a price of just over $25 apiece.

While I’m a big fan of share repurchase programs if they make sense, I’m not quite sure buying back stock at a free cash flow yield of approximately 3% (including deferred taxes, without those tax deferrals the free cash flow yield would be just over 2%). Fortunately, management confirmed in its conference call that it is looking at M&A opportunities, which I think may make more sense than blindly buying back stock at the current levels.

Investment thesis

While we can very clearly see an improvement in the financial results of Hain Celestial, the recent run-up in its share price doesn’t make the company very attractive at the current price levels. Yes, the margins are improving, and yes, it will be interesting to see if the company can reach the organic growth levels it’s aiming for. But for now, I’m on the sidelines and have no plans to go long at the current share price levels.

